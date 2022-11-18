Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Former Kansas City Detective and Three Others Indicted for Sex TraffickingApril McAbeeKansas City, KS
Hall of Fame Basketball Coach Suspended Amid FBI InvestigationNews Breaking LIVELawrence, KS
KU Suspends Coach Self, Self-Imposes Other Penalties on Men's Basketball TeamEvan CrosbyLawrence, KS
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Related
WIBW
Wamego sees major growth in girls wrestling
WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - Through his years as the head coach of Wamego girls wrestling, Luke Meyer has never seen more than one middle school girl enter the program. This season, that number has risen to 11. ”I’ve never had more than one girl come out at a time for...
WIBW
KU volleyball hosts its Senior Day
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas volleyball hosted Iowa State for its Senior Day on Saturday, and the Jayhawks mounted a massive comeback to honor its seniors. The Cyclones took the first two sets, so it was time for KU to rally. The Jayhawks proceeded to dominate the next three sets 25-14, 25-18, 15-8.
WIBW
KU volleyball stages impressive comeback to defeat Iowa State on Senior Day
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - In front of a sold out crowd on Senior Day, the Kansas Jayhawks reverse swept the Iowa State Cyclones 3-2 (22-25, 22-25, 25-14, 25-18, 15-7) at Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena on Saturday afternoon. The Jayhawks move to a record of 18-9 (8-7 Big 12) while the...
WIBW
K-State football rises in the AP Top 25
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State football is now ranked at the No. 15 spot in the country according to the latest AP Top 25 poll released on Sunday. The Wildcats previously stood at the No. 19 spot before their 48-31 win over West Virginia on Saturday, where the offense thrived.
WIBW
Washburn women’s basketball falls to Rockhurst
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Ichabods led by four at the end of the first quarter, but the wheels fell off in the fourth quarter, being outscored by 12, as Rockhurst pulls out the 52-47 win. Aubree Dewey, Natalia Figueroa and Emma Chapman all had nine points to lead Washburn...
adastraradio.com
Bullpups Fall to Wamego 33-16 in Class 4A Semifinals
WAMEGO, Kan. – The top two teams in Class 4A West met on Friday, in the Sub-State Round of the High School Football playoffs, as the No. 2, McPherson Bullpups traveled to take on the undefeated No. 1, Wamego Red Raiders, with the winner advancing to their first state title game in program history.
kuathletics.com
🏊♀️ Kansas Ends Day Two of the Kansas Classic in First Place
TOPEKA, Kan. – After the second day of the Kansas Classic at Capitol Federal Natatorium, the Jayhawks find themselves in first place. Kansas is leading Iowa State, Little Rock, Indiana State and Northern Iowa in the team standings heading into day three. “It was kind of like yesterday,” said...
WIBW
No. 15 Kansas State wins shootout over West Virginia, Klieman records 100th win
MORGANTOWN, WV. (WIBW) - The Wildcats began the game up 14-0, but they outlast the Mountaineers 48-31, keeping their Big 12 Championship title game hopes alive. K-State was without Quarterback Adrian Martinez this week, Will Howard was under center for the ‘Cats. Kansas State threw the first punch immediately...
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by local people for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
3 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here are three amazing steakhouses in Kansas that you should absolutely visit if you happen to be in the area, because all of them are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food.
WIBW
Abandoned Atlas Foundation aiming to preserve Topeka landmarks
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Abandoned Atlas Foundation partnered with the Shawnee County Historical Society to raise awareness of Topeka landmarks that have been or are in danger of being demolished. Co-President of the foundation Emily Cowan hosted a Zoom call for history lovers and supporters of their movement. The...
USD 475 Selects 2024 Kansas Teacher of the Year Nominees
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. – Geary County Schools USD 475 has nominated Michael Brown and Brittany Scott for 2024 Kansas Teacher of the Year Awards. Michael Brown is a vocal music teacher at Junction City High School and Brittany Scott is a first-grade teacher at Ware Elementary. They were recognized at the district’s Board of Education meeting Nov. 7.
Toppers Pizza to open third Kansas location in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new pizza place will be opening its doors to Topeka later this month, bringing with it some new varieties and flavors to the capital city. 27 News spoke with Karl Malchow, owner and operator of Toppers Pizza, about the opening of a new Toppers location in Topeka. He, along with business […]
WIBW
Billy Joel, Stevie Nicks to perform at Arrowhead Stadium
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two rock and roll legends are coming to Arrowhead Stadium. Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks will perform at GEHA Field on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid made an unusual announcement during his Friday news conference, letting everyone know of the concert.
WIBW
Topeka woman perishes in rollover crash along Highway 24
ST. MARYS, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman has died following an early-morning rollover crash on Highway 24. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 6 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 24 and Pleasant View Rd. with reports of a fatality crash.
WIBW
13th annual Big Red 1 Turkey Run coming to Fort Riley this Saturday
FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Fort Riley will be the site of the 13th annual American Legion turkey run, providing turkey and fixings to over 800 Fort Riley Soldiers and families in need this coming Saturday, Nov. 19th. Veterans and supporters of the Kansas American Legion distribute Thanksgiving meals to...
WIBW
Washburn’s Marching Ichabods kick off Red Kettle Campaign at White Concert Hall
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s salvation army kicked off its red kettle campaign with the theme “Hope Marches On.”. Washburn’s marching Ichabods took to the stage at Washburn University’s White Concert Hall to start it all off. “One of our missions is always outreach to our...
WIBW
AG Schmidt: Receptions to be held in honor of Kansas crime victims
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - To honor the victims of violent crimes across Kansas, there will be multiple receptions over the next month in remembrance of the ones that lost their lives. The office of Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced Friday that his office in partnership with the Kansas Organization...
Comments / 0