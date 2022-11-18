Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Former Kansas City Detective and Three Others Indicted for Sex TraffickingApril McAbeeKansas City, KS
Hall of Fame Basketball Coach Suspended Amid FBI InvestigationNews Breaking LIVELawrence, KS
KU Suspends Coach Self, Self-Imposes Other Penalties on Men's Basketball TeamEvan CrosbyLawrence, KS
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Related
WIBW
Topeka families celebrate National Adoption Day with new family members
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Saturday, November 19 is National Adoption Day, and nearly 20 families in Topeka got a little bit bigger. KVC Health Systems held a courthouse event to event to help celebrate those families who are finalizing their adoption. 17 Topeka families gathered at the Shawnee County Courthouse...
WIBW
CASA hosts Homes for the Holidays tour
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - CASA hosted their annual Homes for the Holidays tour as their biggest fundraiser. It includes a tour of three homes decorated by local florists and designers for the holidays. The designers include Porterfield’s Flowers and Gifts, Blooms on Boswell, and Linen Tree & Co. Money...
WIBW
Interfaith of Topeka hosts 42nd annual Thanksgiving Service
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Interfaith of Topeka, Inc. held their 42nd annual Thanksgiving Service at the Susanna Wesley United Methodist Church Sunday evening. The theme of this year’s service was, “Creation Stories.” The focus was to listen and learn from stories of creation from the perspectives of Christianity, Hinduism, Judaism and Native Americans.
WIBW
Advisors Excel feeds 70 local firefighters homecooked meal
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local organization served homecooked meals to around 70 local firefighters in the Topeka area. City Manager Stephen Wade says in a post on LinkedIn that Advisors Excel is a great community advocate following a homecooked meal campaign. On Saturday, the organization made its own post...
Emporia gazette.com
Rotary Grocery Grab winner brings home more than $700 in groceries
“We’re pretty excited!” Adrian Singleton said. “I just tried to think of Thanksgiving and what the kids would like.” Singleton piled $738.96 worth of groceries in his carts during Saturday morning’s Rotary Grocery Grab, almost half of that from the meat case at Good’s Cash Saver grocery store.
WIBW
Topeka nonprofit holds benefit auction to support Ukrainian families
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A nonprofit in Topeka is pulling together donations to help benefit Ukrainian families. 13 NEWS’ Reina Flores took a look at where they keeping the donations, and how the event came about in the first place. LaVetta Rolfs and Verne Brien from the Learning For...
KVOE
Harvest Home Festival offers residents a chance to shop while helping community groups
Messiah Lutheran Church brought the community together for its annual Harvest Home Festival at the Lyon County Fairgrounds on Saturday. Residents had numerous shopping options for the holidays, but they also had a chance to raise funds for four different local organizations. Pastor Eddie Hosch says this is part and parcel of what the event is all about.
WIBW
Topeka animal shelter starts pet loss support group
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands Humane Society is starting a pet loss support group. Man’s best friend is a loyal companion with unconditional love and when someone loses a pet, it feels like they have lost a member of their family. “One of the things that we are...
WIBW
Stuffing serves up important winter weather reminders for our furry friends
Topeka’s salvation army kicked off its red kettle campaign with the theme “hope marches on.”. TPS Fine Arts Fair allows students to network with other creative minds. The shelter plans to organize monthly pet loss support group meetings, with the first beginning in either December or January.
WIBW
Salvation Army Food Distribution
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s Salvation Army is gearing up for Thanksgiving. The organization handed out 200 free turkeys Thursday to pre-approved families. Volunteers also handed out boxed meals in place of the sit-down meal the Salvation Army usually hosts. The Salvation Army says the distribution comes at a crucial time.
Salvation Army’s Red Kettle season begins
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Saturday marks the first day of the iconic Red Kettles and bells at retailers across Topeka. The theme for this year’s campaign is “Hope Marches On.” There will be Red Kettle sites at 22 different retailers and restaurants around the Topeka area. The season was kicked off by the Washburn Marching Icabods […]
WIBW
Servicemembers network with local businesses at annual luncheon
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s business and military communities came together Friday for the annual Military relations council luncheon. The Topeka Chamber sponsored the event intending to bring people together to show what support is available for veterans transitioning to civilian life and what those veterans have to offer employers.
WIBW
From Topeka to Broadway and back, Jeff Kready brings holiday spirit to hometown
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Broadway performer is ready to debut his own holiday show in his hometown of Topeka. Jeff Kready, a graduate of Washburn Rural and Washburn University, has enlisted his wife and two young daughters to join him on stage for The Kready Holiday Spectacular. The show is 6:30 p.m. Dec. 23 at the Topeka Performing Arts Center.
WIBW
Helping Hands Humane Society to hold 4th low-cost pet vaccine clinic
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands Humane Society will be holding its fourth low-cost pet vaccine clinic for the public on Friday, December 2. The pet vaccine clinic will be available by appointment only, and those interested should pre-register by clicking here, or by calling the clinic at 785-272-2299. They...
Emporia gazette.com
Alone for Thanksgiving? Here are your meal options in the Emporia area.
If there’s one thing many can agree on, it’s that no one should be alone on a holiday. That’s why several Emporia area churches and organizations are offering free Thanksgiving meals this week, filling a need for food and fellowship. The Olpe United Methodist Church will serve...
WIBW
TPS Fine Arts Fair allows students to network with other creative minds
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students from the 501 Topeka School District met college recruiters during a career fair on Friday. Topeka Public Schools hosted their annual College Fine Arts Fair at the Topeka Center for Advanced Learning and Careers (TCALC). The fair featured over 30 different colleges from as far...
WIBW
Washburn’s Marching Ichabods kick off Red Kettle Campaign at White Concert Hall
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s salvation army kicked off its red kettle campaign with the theme “Hope Marches On.”. Washburn’s marching Ichabods took to the stage at Washburn University’s White Concert Hall to start it all off. “One of our missions is always outreach to our...
WIBW
Manhattan ready to flip switch for Festival of Lights
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The city of Manhattan is ready to light up your holiday season. Joey Athon shared information on this year’s Festival of Lights during a visit to Eye on NE Kansas. Manhattan Festival of Lights kicks off with a tree lighting ceremony at 7 p.m. Nov....
WIBW
Lyon County officials help rescue deer from resident’s pond
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - One furry friend is now safe after Lyon Co. officials helped rescue it from a local pond. On Thursday, Nov. 17, the Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office says that officials with its Animal Control unit went on a small adventure when they were notified of a deer stuck in a residential pond.
WIBW
Broadway star returns home for holiday show
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka native turned Broadway star is in the Capital City promoting his upcoming holiday show. Jeff Kready is a Washburn Rural and Washburn University graduate as well as a former music teacher with Topeka Public Schools. He moved to New York City to pursue an...
Comments / 0