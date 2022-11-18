ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

WIBW

Topeka families celebrate National Adoption Day with new family members

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Saturday, November 19 is National Adoption Day, and nearly 20 families in Topeka got a little bit bigger. KVC Health Systems held a courthouse event to event to help celebrate those families who are finalizing their adoption. 17 Topeka families gathered at the Shawnee County Courthouse...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

CASA hosts Homes for the Holidays tour

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - CASA hosted their annual Homes for the Holidays tour as their biggest fundraiser. It includes a tour of three homes decorated by local florists and designers for the holidays. The designers include Porterfield’s Flowers and Gifts, Blooms on Boswell, and Linen Tree & Co. Money...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Interfaith of Topeka hosts 42nd annual Thanksgiving Service

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Interfaith of Topeka, Inc. held their 42nd annual Thanksgiving Service at the Susanna Wesley United Methodist Church Sunday evening. The theme of this year’s service was, “Creation Stories.” The focus was to listen and learn from stories of creation from the perspectives of Christianity, Hinduism, Judaism and Native Americans.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Advisors Excel feeds 70 local firefighters homecooked meal

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local organization served homecooked meals to around 70 local firefighters in the Topeka area. City Manager Stephen Wade says in a post on LinkedIn that Advisors Excel is a great community advocate following a homecooked meal campaign. On Saturday, the organization made its own post...
TOPEKA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Rotary Grocery Grab winner brings home more than $700 in groceries

“We’re pretty excited!” Adrian Singleton said. “I just tried to think of Thanksgiving and what the kids would like.” Singleton piled $738.96 worth of groceries in his carts during Saturday morning’s Rotary Grocery Grab, almost half of that from the meat case at Good’s Cash Saver grocery store.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Topeka nonprofit holds benefit auction to support Ukrainian families

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A nonprofit in Topeka is pulling together donations to help benefit Ukrainian families. 13 NEWS’ Reina Flores took a look at where they keeping the donations, and how the event came about in the first place. LaVetta Rolfs and Verne Brien from the Learning For...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka animal shelter starts pet loss support group

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands Humane Society is starting a pet loss support group. Man’s best friend is a loyal companion with unconditional love and when someone loses a pet, it feels like they have lost a member of their family. “One of the things that we are...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Salvation Army Food Distribution

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s Salvation Army is gearing up for Thanksgiving. The organization handed out 200 free turkeys Thursday to pre-approved families. Volunteers also handed out boxed meals in place of the sit-down meal the Salvation Army usually hosts. The Salvation Army says the distribution comes at a crucial time.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Salvation Army’s Red Kettle season begins

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Saturday marks the first day of the iconic Red Kettles and bells at retailers across Topeka. The theme for this year’s campaign is “Hope Marches On.” There will be Red Kettle sites at 22 different retailers and restaurants around the Topeka area. The season was kicked off by the Washburn Marching Icabods […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Servicemembers network with local businesses at annual luncheon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s business and military communities came together Friday for the annual Military relations council luncheon. The Topeka Chamber sponsored the event intending to bring people together to show what support is available for veterans transitioning to civilian life and what those veterans have to offer employers.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

From Topeka to Broadway and back, Jeff Kready brings holiday spirit to hometown

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Broadway performer is ready to debut his own holiday show in his hometown of Topeka. Jeff Kready, a graduate of Washburn Rural and Washburn University, has enlisted his wife and two young daughters to join him on stage for The Kready Holiday Spectacular. The show is 6:30 p.m. Dec. 23 at the Topeka Performing Arts Center.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Helping Hands Humane Society to hold 4th low-cost pet vaccine clinic

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands Humane Society will be holding its fourth low-cost pet vaccine clinic for the public on Friday, December 2. The pet vaccine clinic will be available by appointment only, and those interested should pre-register by clicking here, or by calling the clinic at 785-272-2299. They...
TOPEKA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Alone for Thanksgiving? Here are your meal options in the Emporia area.

If there’s one thing many can agree on, it’s that no one should be alone on a holiday. That’s why several Emporia area churches and organizations are offering free Thanksgiving meals this week, filling a need for food and fellowship. The Olpe United Methodist Church will serve...
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

TPS Fine Arts Fair allows students to network with other creative minds

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students from the 501 Topeka School District met college recruiters during a career fair on Friday. Topeka Public Schools hosted their annual College Fine Arts Fair at the Topeka Center for Advanced Learning and Careers (TCALC). The fair featured over 30 different colleges from as far...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Manhattan ready to flip switch for Festival of Lights

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The city of Manhattan is ready to light up your holiday season. Joey Athon shared information on this year’s Festival of Lights during a visit to Eye on NE Kansas. Manhattan Festival of Lights kicks off with a tree lighting ceremony at 7 p.m. Nov....
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Lyon County officials help rescue deer from resident’s pond

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - One furry friend is now safe after Lyon Co. officials helped rescue it from a local pond. On Thursday, Nov. 17, the Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office says that officials with its Animal Control unit went on a small adventure when they were notified of a deer stuck in a residential pond.
LYON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Broadway star returns home for holiday show

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka native turned Broadway star is in the Capital City promoting his upcoming holiday show. Jeff Kready is a Washburn Rural and Washburn University graduate as well as a former music teacher with Topeka Public Schools. He moved to New York City to pursue an...
TOPEKA, KS

