Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Telegram is among the best messaging apps for Android. It packs a plethora of features and provides a messaging experience that other chat apps can't compete with. Telegram is available across all major platforms and works on the best Android phones. But you don't always need an app to use the messaging service. You can use Telegram from any web browser. Read the guide below to learn how to set up and use Telegram on the web.

13 DAYS AGO