Kim Petras: ‘I am unapologetic about who I am’
Kim Petras’s Slut Pop era is over. At least, it is for now. That was the title of the 30-year-old German-born, LA-based musician’s last EP, released in February. The first lines of the opening track – cheekily imploring listeners to disrobe – set the tone. From there, other offerings on the record continued in the same catchily explicit, sex-positive vein.
Christina Aguilera Welcomes Cameras Into Personal and Professional Life for ‘Intimate’ Documentary
Lights, camera, action: Christina Aguilera will be the subject of a forthcoming documentary spanning her life story both personally and professionally. Produced by TIME Studios and Roc Nation, the film will be helmed by Val director Ting Poo. Xtina cracked open a vault of archival footage for the documentary in...
Christina Aguilera Gives 'Intimate' Look Into Her Life in New TIME Studios Documentary
Christina Aguilera is giving people the opportunity to learn more about her life story. The five-time Grammy winner, 41, has partnered with TIME Studios and Roc Nation to release a documentary that will cover her rise to fame and personal life behind closed doors. The film promises to give an...
HipHopDX.com
Jermaine Dupri Says Black Music Is ‘In Trouble’ After AMAs Scrap Chris Brown’s MJ Tribute
Jermaine Dupri believes that the American Music Awards’ reported decision to pull a planned Chris Brown tribute to Michael Jackson signals something grave for Black music. In a video posted to Instagram on Saturday night (November 19), JD offered some added context to the cancelation of a performance which would have seen Chris Brown dancing to some of the biggest songs from Michael Jackson’s seminal 1982 album Thriller at the 2022 AMAs.
Drake's 'Petty' Move Against Taylor Swift Has Fans Saying He 'Hates' Women
Drake has angered some of Taylor Swift's passionate fans by covering up her name on his Instagram Stories, in what has been described as a "petty" move. His alleged spat comes weeks after he seemingly started a feud with Megan Thee Stallion in which he called her out in a song. The Canadian rapper, 36, holds eight spots in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, with the No.1 spot held by Swift and her song "Anti-Hero."
Cardi B Delivers Show-Stopping Performance of 'Tomorrow 2' Remix with Rapper GloRilla at 2022 AMAs
The rapper appeared alongside GloRilla to perform "Tomorrow 2" at the awards show on Sunday, marking her first televised performance since the death of Migos' Takeoff earlier this month Cardi B stole the show at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday. The 30-year-old rap superstar made a surprise appearance alongside GloRilla to deliver the debut performance of their hit "Tomorrow 2," a remix of the 23-year-old rapper's single "Tomorrow," on the awards show, held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday. The televised performance marked Cardi...
TMZ.com
Fat Joe Talks About Run-In with Kanye West After Antisemitic Backlash
Fat Joe's about to drop his memoir, which is filled with lessons many young rappers could use -- but it's actually an old-school rapper, one Kanye West, who recently sought out Joe's counsel. The legendary Bronx MC joined us Friday on "TMZ Live," and revealed he, almost literally, ran into...
All the Times Taylor Swift Made Sparks Fly at American Music Awards
Miss Americana? More like Miss American Music Awards. Ever since making her debut at the annual music awards show 15 years ago, Taylor Swift has amassed quite the AMAs collection. In fact, the pop...
Bad Bunny Makes Grammys History With First Spanish-Language Album Of The Year Nomination
The reggaeton star snagged the momentous nod for “Un Verano Sin Ti.”
Finneas Opened Up About How He Feels About Billie Eilish Dating Jesse Rutherford
Billie, 20, confirmed her relationship with the 31-year-old singer and songwriter around Halloween.
Sam Smith and Kim Petras are first nonbinary and trans artists to reach number 1 on Billboard chart
CNN — Sam Smith and Kim Petras have made history after becoming the first openly nonbinary and transgender artists to top the Billboard Hot 100 with their collaborative track, “Unholy.”. Billboard confirmed the duo’s achievement on Twitter, writing: “@samsmith and @kimpetras are the first publicly non-binary and transgender...
Martha Stewart Shares Why She's Hoping to Meet "Handsome" Brad Pitt
Once upon a time in Hollywood Brad Pitt caught Martha Stewart's eye. The lifestyle icon recently revealed that the Oscar winner is among her celebrity crushes, admitting that while she's never met...
Christina Aguilera Teams Up With Christian Nodal for a Powerful Duet at the Latin Grammys
Christina Aguilera returned to the Latin Grammy Awards stage for a powerful performance with Mexican singer Christian Nodal. The pop superstar showed off her chops in the música Mexicana genre while the two artists performed their duet “Cuando Me Dé la Gana.”. The theme of the performance...
Hypebae
Miley Cyrus Could Be Releasing New Music in 2023
Could we be getting new music from Miley Cyrus next year? According to Mike WiLL Made-It, it’s seems likely. The producer-slash-rapper, who worked with Cyrus on Bangerz as well as the track “23,” took to his Instagram Story to repost photos shared by Rae Sremmurd of them in the studio with Cyrus. Rae Sremmurd captioned the post “Ear drummers and head bangerz.” Meanwhile, Mike WiLL Made-It added “2023” to his Insta Story caption, teasing the possible release date.
iheart.com
Miley Cyrus Has New Music With 'Bangerz' Producer Coming Soon
Miley Cyrus has teamed up with Bangerz producer again and new music is on the way. Mike WiLL Made-It took to his Instagram Story to share a series of photos posted by hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd that shows them with Miley, Mike, and other collaborators in the studio together. "EAR DRUMMERS & HEAD BANGERZ!" Rae wrote in the caption.
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle thank Elton John during his farewell concert at Dodger Stadium
Elton John said farewell to Dodger Stadium on Sunday night. He was honored by many, including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, during his final Los Angeles show.
American Music Awards 2022: See the Complete List of Winners
Watch: American Music Awards 2022: The BEST Dressed Stars!. The 2022 American Music Awards will kicked things off with a bang live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 20. Hours before the ceremony, officials announced several winners in advance, which includes Taylor Swift and Bad Bunny. The...
Lil Baby Blazes Through ‘In a Minute,‘ ’California Breeze’ Medley at 2022 AMAs
Lil Baby blazed through a medley of songs from his third studio album It’s Only Me at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday. His selection included the project’s lead single “In a Minute” and the deep-cut “California Breeze.” Introducing the artist, host Wayne Brady called the rapper’s story one of redemption — directly leading into an emotional performance of both songs. Presented on a dramatic and smoky stage, it was the performance of “California Breeze” that cut through the show’s noise and allowed the weight behind the song’s lyrics to shine through. Lil Baby was nominated for Favorite Male Hip-Hop...
Julianne Hough Reacts to "Legend" Len Goodman Leaving Dancing With the Stars
Watch: Jessie James Decker Says She Wouldn't Do DWTS Again. Julianne Hough is paying tribute to an icon. The former Dancing With the Stars pro is weighing in on Len Goodman's exit, which he announced during Nov. 14's episode, expressing that she has "pure gratitude for the legend that he is."
Lil Baby Performs “In A Minute” And “California Breeze” At 2022 American Music Awards
Lil Baby took to the stage at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday evening (Nov. 20), delivering an engaging performance that left the crowd at the Microsoft Theater swaying while singing along with the Atlanta native. Surrounded by blue lights and engulfed in smoke, the 27-year-old opened his set with his hit single “In a Minute” while backed by a live band. Clad in a sweater, jeans, and draped in jewelry, the 4PF rapper runs through the track’s opening verse, rhyming, “Runnin’ up a silly check, stayin’ off the internet/ Share the stage with Billie Eilish, turnt at any...
