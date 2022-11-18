Read full article on original website
New Data Reveals How Big An Issue Homelessness Is In Montana.
Winter is here and with it, we are experiencing sub-zero temperatures along with several inches of snow. Winter can be harsh in Montana, and even harsher for those that don't have sufficient housing or shelter. "Pop Up" neighborhoods have become popular over the last few years in places like Bozeman and Missoula, as people struggle to deal with the high cost of housing by living in RVs, campers, and personal vehicles.
Montana Congressman Matt Rosendale Talks GOP Leadership, More
We caught up with Montana Congressman Matt Rosendale (R-MT02) for the first time since his victory in the November midterm elections. We talked GOP leadership elections, FTX, Ukraine, 2024, and more. Come January, Rosendale will represent the Eastern District for Montana in Congress, officially known as the 2nd District. Montana...
Montana AG Has Show and Tell with Fentanyl Reversal Kit
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Radio is not a visual medium, however, Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen was in Missoula on Wednesday and brought the new ‘Opioid Reversal Kit’ into the KGVO Talk Back studio to emphasize the seriousness of the fentanyl crisis in Montana. “The last couple...
From Car Crashes to Animal Attacks, How Dangerous is Montana?
If there is one way to deter folks from moving to a particular place, it's by convincing them of the imminent danger they'll encounter. Over the past several years, people have been flooding into Montana. They're moving to Big Sky Country to escape the big city, have a simpler life, and enjoy the beauty of the state.
Glacier, Yellowstone NP Funding Threatened by Biden Administration
Let me let you in on a dirty secret. Wait, since oil comes from the earth- is it really dirty? Or is it Au Naturale? I digress. Here's the deal: did you know that one of the main funding sources for conservation in America is oil and gas revenue? Land conservation, water conservation, habitat programs- the Land and Water Conservation Fund gets a LOT of money thanks to domestic oil and gas drilling in America.
Montana U.S. Attorney on Aggravated Identity Theft Initiative
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana’s U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich has been working with law enforcement throughout the state, but specifically in Billings of what is called the Aggravated Identity Theft Initiative. The effort has resulted in numerous federal prosecutions and mandatory prison sentences for those suspected of stealing...
The Five Most Stolen Vehicles in Montana This Year.
There is no honor among thieves and if you have found yourself as one of their victims it can be a humbling experience. We should know. Not less than two years ago our station van was taken from right outside one of our employees residences. Granted, it was due in no small part to negligence on our employee's part, but thieves don't care. Sometimes all it takes is an opportunity.
This Holiday Season Don’t Be A Statistic In Montana
With the "Brawl of the Wild" happening this weekend and Thanksgiving next weekend, there will be a lot of people on the roads. AAA is predicting this upcoming holiday the roads will be crowded. They are predicting it will be just shy of pre-pandemic levels. But, the high price of gas will not be stopping many people from hitting the road. As you are making your plans to get out on the highway, according to the report, Wednesday before 11am will be the best time to travel.
New Restrictions Cause Howling Over Montana Wolf Hunting Regs
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks finds themselves at odds with a District Court order involving an always-controversial topic. Wolves and wolf hunting are some of the most polarizing subjects in the Montana hunting community. And while FWP stands by its wolf management policies, a Lewis and Clark County District Court says otherwise.
Ryan Zinke Reflects on Big Win for Congress in Western Montana
He served 23 years as a United States Navy SEAL. He also served in the state senate, and as Montana's At-Large Member of Congress when the state had just one member of the US House of Representatives. Now Ryan Zinke will serve as a Montana Congressman once again- this time as the representative for the state's Western District in district 1.
Don “K” Talks About Montana Republican “Supermajority” and More
If all of the latest election results hold following the counting of the provisional ballots, and if a 10 vote lead survives a recount- Montana Republicans will hold 103 of the seats in the state legislature. They've already secured a "supermajority", the question is how big. To top it off, Republicans also won both of the statewide congressional seats that will be held by Matt Rosendale in the East and Ryan Zinke in the West.
Democrat Spokesperson Glad ‘Sore Loser’ is Running for President
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Robyn Driscoll, Chair of the Montana Democratic Party, told KGVO News on Wednesday that she was actually glad that former President Donald Trump has officially announced a third bid for the presidency. Spokesperson Describes Trump as 'Sore Loser' and 'Election Denier'. “I guess I just...
Montana Senator Daines Set for GOP Leadership Slot
If all goes as planned later this week, Montana Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) is on tap to be selected to a key leadership post heading into the 2024 election cycle. This should help put a top target over Jon Tester in 2024. Earlier this Spring, Politico reported that Daines had...
Holiday Deliveries In Montana: What You Can Do
Ahh...the holidays. A time when packages, gifts, letters and cards are flung about our physical space at exorbitant rates, even for people you would have forgotten ever existed unless Facebook reminded you that they're still kicking. Hey, would it kill you to mail a card to Janet from high school?
The Sheer Amount of Public Land in Montana May Surprise You
Last month, I talked about who owns the most land in Montana. I thought it was an interesting look into our land, however, one other major factor that wasn't really talked about too much was public land. In the United States, most public land is managed by the Bureau of Land Management. There's also a lot of things you're allowed to do on BLM land, but how much of it exists in Montana?
Montana Highway Patrol Urges Planning for Next Winter Snowstorm
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - With the first real taste of winter driving behind us, the Montana Highway Patrol is asking Missoula area drivers to take stock of how they fared in the snow. Public Information Officer Sergeant Jay Nelson spoke to KGVO News about the sheer number of crashes...
Republicans Have Supermajority Going Into 2023 Legislature
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - In January 2023, the Montana Legislature will convene in Helena with a supermajority that will make it easier to move their agenda forward with the leadership of Governor Greg Gianforte. Republican legislative spokesman Kyle Schmauch has details from the aftermath of Tuesday’s election. Looks...
Dana Carvey Talks About Missoula and His Montana Roots (Audio)
Montana has its fair share of Montana-born celebrities. One of which is an SNL alumnus and famous comedian, Dana Carvey. Doing celebrity interviews has always been a big bonus of working in radio. I grew up watching Dana Carvey on Saturday Night Live, and like many of you can recite every word to the Waynes World movies. Now while Dana was born in Missoula, his family moved when he was about 2 years old.
Navy SEAL from Montana Launching on 7 Continent Expedition
7 continents. 7 skydives. 7 days. A Navy SEAL from Montana's Flathead Valley will soon be taking off on an incredible expedition. It's all part of an effort to raise money for scholarships in support of the families of fallen and disabled service members and first responders. Andy Stumpf is...
Why Car Washes Are Still Important In Montana Winter
"Why even bother?" I hear, as the snow falls in the daytime, freezes to your hood overnight, and sits there abetted by the outside Montana temperatures well below freezing. Why bother washing your car at all? Aren't you going to waste money, or water, or time?. You can look at...
