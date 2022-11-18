ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

Schenectady man sentenced to 20 years for fatal shooting

By Courtney Ward
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42cZpc_0jGKl7OX00

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A Schenectady man was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison after a fatal shooting in July 2020 . Tevin Alvarez, 30, pleaded guilty to Murder in the Second Degree in Schenectady County Court on Friday.

Investigators said Ieasha Merritt , 34, was shot in the head in the area of Hamilton and Albany Streets on July 5, 2020. She died five days later.

Alvarez and two other gunmen were in an altercation on the night of July 4 and sought retaliation when they fired gunshots across a parking lot. Police said at least 12 shots were fired. Merritt was not the intended target. Officials said she was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Schenectady police identify fallen shooting victim

Three other suspects , Xzobiaire Green, Dasaun Parsons and Warren Cusaac, have already been convicted for their connection to the shooting. Green and Parsons fired gunshots, and Cusaac drove the getaway car.

Alvarez is scheduled to be sentenced on January 13, 2023.

