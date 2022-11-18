ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Injury Report

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):

Sunday

CAROLINA PANTHERS at BALTIMORE RAVENS — CAROLINA: OUT: S Juston Burris (illness/concussion), DT Matt Loannidis (calf), QB P.J. Walker (ankle). DOUBTFUL: DB Myles Hartsfield (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: CB Jaycee Horn (foot), TE Giovanni Ricci (neck). FULL: LB Frankie Luvu (illness), DT Marquan McCall (illness), T Taylor Morton (NIR-resting player/elbow), DT Daviyon Nixon (illness). BALTIMORE: DOUBTFUL: CB Jaylan Armour-Davis (hip). QUESTIONABLE: TE Mark Andrews (knee/shoulder), RB Gus Edwards (hamstring/knee), QB Lamar Jackson (illness). DNP: OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (NIR-resting player), T Ronnie Stanley (NIR-resting player).

CHICAGO BEARS at ATLANTA FALCONS — CHICAGO: OUT: DB Dane Cruikshank (hamstring), WR N'Keal Harry (illness). QUESTIONABLE: OL Teven Jenkins (hip), DL Al-Quadin Muhammad (knee), DB KIndle Vildor (ankle). FULL: TE Cole Kmet (thigh), RB David MOntgomery (NIR-personal), DB Kyler Gordon (knee). ATLANTA: OUT: TE Felipe Franks (calf). QUESTIONABLE: S Erik Harris (foot), CB A.J. Terrell (hamstring).

CINCINNATI BENGALS at PITTSBURGH STEELERS — CINCINNATI: OUT: WR Ja'Mar Chase (hip), S Dax Hill (shoulder), DT Josh Tupou (calf). QUESTIONABLE: HB Chris Evans (knee), CB Tre Flowers (hamstring). DNP: WR Stanley Morgan (NIR-personal). LIMITED: CB Eli Apple (calf). FULL: CB Mike Hilton (finger), OT La'el Collins (NIR-resting player), OT D'Ante Smith (illness). PITTSBURGH: OUT: CB Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring). FULL: LB Marcus Allen (illness), LB Devin Bush (knee), OL Jesse Davis (knee), OL Kevin Dotson (hip), S Minkah Fitzpatrick (appendix), RB Najee Harris (knee), DT Cameron Heyward (NIR-resting player), DT Larry Ogunjobi (knee), OL Trent Scott (back), LB T.J. Watt (NIR-resting player/pectoral).

CLEVELAND BROWNS at BUFFALO BILLS — CLEVELAND: OUT: S D'Anthony Bell (concussion), G Michael Dunn (back), CB Greg Newsome (concussion), DT Perrion Winfrey (concussion). QUESTIONABLE: TE David Njoku (ankle). FULL: T Jack Conklin (foot, NIR-resting player), DT Jordan Elliott (NIR-personal matter), LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (knee), C Ethan Pocic (ankle), G Wyatt Teller (calf). BUFFALO: OUT: LB Tremaine Edmunds (groin, heel), WR Jake Kumerow (ankle), DE Gregory Rousseau (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: CB Kaiir Elam (ankle), FB Reggie Gilliam (illness), S Jordan Poyer (elbow). LIMITED: QB Josh Allen (right elbow). FULL: CB Cameron Lewis (illness, forearm), WR Isaiah McKenzie (illness), LB Matt Milano (illness), DT Jordan Phillips (illness), DT Tim Settle (illness)

DALLAS COWBOYS at MINNESOTA VIKINGS — DALLAS: QUESTIONABLE: P Bryan Anger (illness), LB Anthony Barr (hamstring), DT Quinton Bohanna (illness), CB Anthony Brown (concussion), RB Ezekiel Elliot (knee), DE DeMarcus Lawrence (foot). FULL: WR Michael Gallup (knee), T Tyler Smith (knee). MINNESOTA: OUT: CB Akayleb Evans (concussion), DL Dalvin Tomlinson (calf). QUESTIONABLE: OLB Za'Darius Smith (knee). FULL: T Christian Darrisaw (concussion), WR Justin Jefferson (toe).

DETROIT LIONS at NEW YORK GIANTS — DETROIT: OUT: DL Josh Paschal (knee), DL Charles Harris (groin). QUESTIONABLE: C Frank Ragnow (foot), WR Josh Reynolds (back), S DeShon Elliott (concussion), LB Malcolm Rodriguez (elbow). FULL: T Taylor Decker (NIR-resting player), RB Jamaal Wlliams (illness), CB Chase Lucas (ankle), S Ifeatu Melifonwu (ankle), T Matt Nelson (calf), RB D'Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder). NEW YORK GIANTS: OUT: TE Daniel Bellinger (eye). DOUBTFUL: OL Evan Neal (knee). QUESTIONABLE: DB Dane Belton (clavicle), OL Josh Ezeudu (neck), WR Kenny Golladay (hamstring), DL Dexter Lawrence (back), WR Wan'Dale Robinson (hamstring). DNP: PK Graham Gano (illness). FULL: LB Kayvon Thibodeaux (illness), LB Jihad Ward (thumb).

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — KANSAS CITY: OUT: CB Chris Lammons (concussion), WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion). LIMITED: RB Jerick McKinnon (hamstring, shoulder), CB L'Jarius Sneed (knee). FULL: RB Isiah Pacheco (quadricep), WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (illness), G Andrew Wylie (elbow). LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: DOUBTFUL: K Dustin Hopkins (right hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: WR Keenan Allen (hamstring), WR Mike Williams (ankle). FULL: WR DeAndre Carter (ribs), TE Gerald Everett (groin), OLB Khalil Mack (NIR-rest), OT Trey Pipkins (knee), LB Chris Rumph II (knee), P J.K. Scorr (illness).

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS at DENVER BRONCOS — LAS VEGAS: QUESTIONABLE: WR Davante Adams (abdomen), LB Luke Masterson (ribs), OT Kolton Miller (shoulder/abdomen), MLB Denzel Perryman (hips/ribs). FULL: RB Ameer Abdullah (illness), QB Derek Carr (back), OTJermaine Eluemunor (elbow), CB Sam Webb (knee). DENVER: OUT: TE Andrew Beck (hamstring), LB Jonas Griffith (ankle), WR K.J. Hamler (hamstring), WR Jerry Jeudy (ankle), CB K'Waun Williams (wrist, elbow, knee). QUESTIONABLE: LB Baron Browning (hip), T Tom Compton (back), T Cameron Fleming (quadricep), G Graham Glasgow (shoulder), WR Kendall Hinton (shoulder). FULL: S Kareem Jackson (NIR-resting player), RB Latavius Murray (wrist), CB Darius Phillips (illness), DT Mike Purcell (NIR-resting player), S Justin Simmons (knee), DE Eyioma Uwazurike (illness).

LOS ANGELES RAMS at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — LOS ANGELES RAMS: OUT: C Brian Allen (thumb), LB Travin Howard (hip). QUESTIONABLE: DT A'Shawn Robinson (illness), QB John Wolford (neck). DNP: DT Aaron Donald (NIR-resting player). FULL: DT Greg Gaines (elbow), QB Matthew Stafford (concussion), QB John Wolford (neck). NEW ORLEANS: OUT: DE Marcus Davenport (calf), S J.T. Gray (hamstring), T James Hurst (concussion), RB Mark Ingram (knee), DE Cameron Jordan (eye), CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), LB Pete Werner (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: G Andrus Peat (triceps). LIMITED: WR Jarvis Landry (ankle), S Marcus Maye (abdomen), T Ryan Ramczyk (illness), DT Malcolm Roach (ankle). FULL: C Josh Andrews (illness).

NEW YORK JETS at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — NEW YORK JETS: OUT: WR Corey Davis (knee), DT Sheldon Rankins (elbow). DOUBTFUL: TE Kenny Yeboah (calf). QUESTIONABLE: G Nate Herbig (shin). FULL: T Duane Brown (shoulder). NEW ENGLAND: OUT: DT Christian Barmore (knee). DOUBTFUL: P Jake Bailey (back). QUESTIONABLE: LB Anfernee Jennings (back), WR DeVante Parker (knee), LB Josh Uche (hamstring).

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES at INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — PHILADELPHIA: OUT: CB Josh Jobe (hamstring). FULL: WR A.J. Brown (ankle), WR Britain Covey (thigh), DT Fletcher Cox (foot), C Jason Kelce (ankle), DE Robert Quinn (back), LB Haason Reddick (thigh), WR DeVonta Smith (knee). INDIANAPOLIS: OUT: DE Kwity Paye (ankle), TE Jelani Woods (shoulder). QUESTIONABLE: LB Zaire Franklin (illness), CB Isaiah Rodgers (illness), T Braden Smith (back). LIMITED: RB Deon Jackson (knee), LS Luke Rhodes (calf). FULL: DT DeForest Buckner (neck), LB JoJo Domann (neck), CB Stephon Gilmore (NIR-resting player), RB Deon Jackson (knee), C Ryan Kelly (knee), S Rodney McLeod (NIR-resting player), CB Kenny Moore (illness), DE Yannick Ngakoue (back), LS Luke Rhodes (calf), DT Grover Stewart (NIR-resting player).

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS at HOUSTON TEXANS — WASHINGTON: OUT: LB Cole Holcomb (foot), RB J.D. McKissic (neck), TE Armani Rogers (knee, ankle). QUESTIONABLE: CB Christian Holmes (hamstring), LB David Mayo (hamstring), RB Jonathan Williams (knee). LIMITED:C Tyler Larsen (back). FULL: RB Antonio Gibson (knee), WR Curtis Samuel (shin), TE Logan Thomas (rib). HOUSTON: OUT: LB Neville Hewitt (hamstring), CB Derek Stingley Jr. (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: DE Rasheem Green (illness). FULL: DT Maliek Collins (chest), WR Brandin Cooks (hip/wrist), RB Dare Ogunbowale (foot), WR Nico Collins (groin), G Kenyon Green (shoulder), MLB Christian Kirksey (neck), LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin (groin).

Monday

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS at ARIZONA CARDINALS — SAN FRANCISCO: No Data Reported. ARIZONA: No Data Reported.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

