ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

A premium hotel is opening in this 1920 tower in downtown Fort Worth: What we know

By Jenny Rudolph
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Udjza_0jGKjqNN00

A century-old Fort Worth high rise will soon be back in business as a premium hotel and restaurant, perhaps as early as spring.

The Sandman Signature Hotel is going into the 20-story Waggoner Building, built in 1920 at 810 Houston St. The 245-room hotel redevelopment has preserved and restored the interior finishes of the tower, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

This will be the second Sandman Signature Hotel in the United States. The brand is part of Vancouver-based Northland Properties, which is Canada’s largest privately owned hospitality company with hotels and resorts across Canada and, more recently, in the U.K.

The company’s president, Tom Gaglardi , has owned the NHL Dallas Stars hockey club since 2011, which suggests why the first Sandman Signature Hotel in the U.S. was built in 2018 in Plano . He also owns the Texas Stars of the American Hockey League.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PfCIB_0jGKjqNN00
The lobby of the Sandman Signature Hotel in Plano, Texas. Northland Properties

The Fort Worth hotel’s reservation web page lists availability starting in April 2023 with rooms around $160 and up per night. The project includes a new restaurant on the basement level of the hotel with a kitchen bar and seating area, according to a city records .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HZ5lT_0jGKjqNN00
The Sandman Signature Hotel features a variety of room sizes including an Executive King Suite with a private bedroom and separate sitting area. Sandman Signature Hotel

The hotel, one block from the Fort Worth Convention Center, offers a range of room options from a signature queen room to an executive king suite with a private bedroom and separate sitting area.

Guests who book a room during the hotel’s “opening celebration” season can save 30%.

Hotel amenities include on-site parking with meeting rooms and a gym coming soon. Rooms are pet friendly and feature unlimited free Wi-Fi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BCDMA_0jGKjqNN00
The Sandman Signature Hotel will open at 810 Houston St. and transform the original 1920 Waggoner Building. Sandman Signature Hotels

The 20-story Waggoner Building was one of the tallest in the Southwest in the 1920s. The skyscraper’s namesake was William Thomas Waggoner, a wealthy rancher and oilman born in 1852. He moved to Fort Worth around 1904, was a director of the First National Bank and built two office buildings, according to the Texas State Historical Association . He also built the Arlington Downs Racetrack and was a donor for three buildings at Texas Woman’s College at Denton before he died in 1934.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44pvLv_0jGKjqNN00
W.T. Waggoner, photographed on Nov. 2, 1932 Fort Worth Star-Telegram

“This project celebrates Fort Worth’s past while still supporting the current and future growth of downtown,” said Robert Sturns, Fort Worth’s director of economic development, in a statement. “We look forward to the Sandman Signature Hotel being part of our growing community.”

In contrast, the Sandman Signature Hotel in Plano was new construction with 233 rooms. Its on-site dining options are the casual Canadian chain Moxies and sports lounge Shark Club Sports Bar & Grill, both brands that are part of Northland Properties.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZzFsO_0jGKjqNN00
Moxies at the Sandman Signature Hotel in Plano, Texas Northland Properties

The company also has a Canadian steakhouse in its portfolio called Chop , and the award-winning Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar in Vancouver, whose Chef Alex Chen was the “Iron Chef” champion in 2019.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dallasexpress.com

Fatburger Rolls into North Dallas

The recently opened Fatburger location in Plano is making big waves in North Texas as the Los Angeles-based company seeks to carve out its spot in the burger market. Founded by Lovie Yancey in 1947, the first location was a “three-stool hamburger stand using scrap materials from her partner’s construction business.”
PLANO, TX
CandysDirt.com

Fort Worth’s Crestwood Neighborhood Is a Mix of Old and New

Northwest of downtown Fort Worth is a family-oriented, tight-knit neighborhood that resembles something out of a Norman Rockwell painting. Crestwood is a place where neighbors know their neighbors, residents look out for one another and life carries on in a manner more indicative of a quiet suburb rather than a major city.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Open Container Ban in Fort Worth Begins Friday

An open container ban is set to begin Friday in Fort Worth. People leaving bars in the West 7th entertainment district can no longer take their drinks with them when they walk out. Some businesses and people who live in the area have expressed that the ban will help with...
FORT WORTH, TX
CandysDirt.com

Designed by Fort Worth Architect Robert L. Wright, This Westcliff Modern Has a Mysterious Past

There is no mystery about the allure of this Westcliff modern, but its eye-catching façade regularly makes necks crane as it is truly worthy of a good gawking. The classic modern is composed of interesting sculptural blocks creating multiple levels. Plus, it’s embedded on a gorgeous verdant sloping lot and still has a timeless appeal after over 40 years. And this property has only been on the market once 20 years ago.
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Tipping Software Drives Increase, Dallas Customers React

Tipping software at businesses is more common than ever, fueling the generation of billions of dollars in the United States each year. However, some Dallas customers think the practice has gone too far in some cases. ShopKeep, Square, and Revel, common point-of-service software, make tipping effortless. Square can be found...
DALLAS, TX
luxury-houses.net

This $3.5 Million Magnificent Luxury Estate in Colleyville Texas with Exquisite Care and Quality is Ideal for Entertaining

6917 Westcoat Drive Home in Colleyville, Texas for Sale. 6917 Westcoat Drive, Colleyville, Texas is a gorgeous luxury estate has been recently updated with exquisite care and quality showcasing the perfect balance of comfort and luxury. This Home in Colleyville offers 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 9,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 6917 Westcoat Drive, please contact Michelle Selner (Phone: 972-732-6000) at Keller Williams Realty for full support and perfect service.
COLLEYVILLE, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth Fire Department recruits most diverse class in 129-year history

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — With bravery, strength and commitment to their community, 24 Fort Worth Fire Department recruits walked out to a crowd of proud family and friends and left as new firefightersThey just made history as the most diverse class of firefighters in Fort Worth Fire Department's 129-year history; 71% of the class are minorities. Five are military veterans and five women also graduated. All five women are mothers.  "It's been hard, it's been hard but it's been worth it," said Tamesha Wharton, one of the department's newest firefighters.Wharton sacrificed a lot to accomplish this goal. Her daughter lived In...
FORT WORTH, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
16K+
Followers
522
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy