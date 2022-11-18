ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Without permitting system in place, OSSA expects gun sales to halt after Measure 114

By Brandon Thompson
 2 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Despite a current surge in sales, Oregon’s law enforcement leaders tell KOIN 6 News they expect gun sales to “freeze” when Measure 114 goes into effect early next month.

Law enforcement agencies say the money from the permits is not nearly enough to cover the cost of processing permits, and supporters of the measure say state lawmakers are likely going to have to jump in to provide some of that funding.

The backlog of background checks has now risen to 24,000 pending checks, twice as many as last week.

Officials with the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office say Measure 114 will go into effect on Dec. 8, 2022.

ODF: Level 3 evacuations ordered for wind-driven fire in Clatsop County

The Oregon State Sheriff’s Association says without a permit system in place they believe that all firearms sales by dealers, at gun shows, and most private transfers — other than to a close relative — in Oregon will immediately stop.

That backlog is certainly a representation of the worry over a potential halt in gun sales. The permits will have a $65 fee, and OSSA says that is not enough to cover the cost of processing them.

Even if state lawmakers throw more money towards this process, supporters say the lower cost of medical bills from gun violence, or investigating gun violence, will make up for it.

“Ultimately, it’s about saving lives, reducing deaths and injuries,” said Elizabeth McKanna of Lift Every Voice Oregon. “You can’t put a price on that, that’s really important that we ended up saving lives.”

McKanna says she is confident this law will stand up to any Second Amendment challenge.

Comments / 130

Aaron Freeman
2d ago

No, Elizabeth McKanna... this law is unconstitutional... It won't stand the challenge, because requiring permission from the government to exercise your rights by having us pay for permission... is the same as a poll tax! Sorry, this bill stinks worse than the poo lagoon off of OR-22 near Rickreal!

Reply
52
Pzkfw43
2d ago

Bill should never have made it on the ballot....Shame on us Oregonians for not stomping it out of existence at the ballot box. UNCONSTITUTIONAL!!

Reply(11)
45
moquinj
2d ago

I still don't understand how limiting gun ownership to law abiding citizens will help with gun violence. it's almost like there's a hidden agenda to take our guns.

Reply(15)
38
