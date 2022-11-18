Good Saturday morning! It feels like winter this morning with temps well below freezing and below average. Record cold settled into the state Friday and will take a couple days to retreat. We’re also seeing some lighter snow showers across the south central mountains near Ruidoso. So you’ll definitely need the winter coats this morning and also may need a few extra minutes on the roads in some places. Temperatures will still be 10-15° below average this afternoon, as we rebound somewhat east. Clearing skies will take hold of northern and central parts of the state Saturday with clouds/flurries lingering south. Highs will only climb into the lower 40s for the metro, upper 30s for Santa Fe, and only lower 40s also for Roswell.

2 DAYS AGO