Warmer weather ahead for New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – After bitterly cold air across the state last week, this week will be a lot more seasonable for New Mexico. Weak, westerly upper level winds return to the state today. Westerlies bring drier and calmer conditions through most of this week. Temperatures will be significantly...
Cold and clear this evening
Clear skies continue dominating the northern two thirds of the state today, while the clouds along the far southern New Mexican border have been declining this afternoon. Brilliant blue skies helped turn our temperatures around today as well. Highs rebounded into the lower 50s across eastern NM, while the ABQ metro reached 50°.
Temps plummet once again tonight
Clear skies and very dry air continue dominating our state tonight. Temperatures are plummeting thanks to this and also calm wind speeds. Chances for light freezing fog continue tonight closer to Clovis and Portales, but it won’t be as widespread. Brilliant blue skies earlier today, helped turn our temperatures around with highs rebounding into the lower to middle 50s for eastern NM, while the ABQ metro reached 50°. These temperatures are still below average, but only 5-10° or so. Our slow warming trend will continue this week with temps climbing a few degrees each day through Wednesday. Downsloping winds east of the mountains will push highs over 60° for much of southern and eastern New Mexico midweek.
Bitterly cold morning, skies clearing south
Good Sunday everyone! Pack the heavy winter coats and hats heading out the door today with frigid temperatures in place. Red River is sitting at -5° with no wind chill! Other areas in the northern mountains are in the single digits above 0°. The ABQ metro is in the middle 20s again for morning lows with wind chills in the teens. The low level clouds and fog are moving through far southern NM again this morning, but drier air is winning out. Skies will be perfectly clear all throughout the state with moderating temps. Highs will reach into the upper 40s for the Rio Grande Valley and even break into the lower 50s east of the mountains as our winds begin turning from the west.
Coldest Air of the Season Across the State Today
The coldest air of the entire season has arrived over New Mexico, with an arctic chill barreling across the state. Wind chill across the northeast early this afternoon was in the single digits, not expected to feel like they get out of the teens this afternoon with the winds. Many places across eastern New Mexico won’t get above freezing this Friday.
Freezing fog and snow showers south, clearing north
Good Saturday morning! It feels like winter this morning with temps well below freezing and below average. Record cold settled into the state Friday and will take a couple days to retreat. We’re also seeing some lighter snow showers across the south central mountains near Ruidoso. So you’ll definitely need the winter coats this morning and also may need a few extra minutes on the roads in some places. Temperatures will still be 10-15° below average this afternoon, as we rebound somewhat east. Clearing skies will take hold of northern and central parts of the state Saturday with clouds/flurries lingering south. Highs will only climb into the lower 40s for the metro, upper 30s for Santa Fe, and only lower 40s also for Roswell.
The Best Place To Live In New Mexico
With a population a little over 2 million and some 100 places to live, you may wonder where to start in New Mexico. We suggest a town once codenamed Site Y.
Record cold arrives Friday for some in New Mexico
The cold weather continues. A strong cold front will bring record cold-high temperatures to eastern New Mexico Friday afternoon. Yet another cold day across New Mexico. Easterly, upslope winds have brought snow to the central mountain chain from Ski Santa Fe to Ski Apache. High temperatures were once again anywhere from 15-25° below average for the middle of November. Northwest flow returns Thursday, and that will help to bring back slightly warmer temperatures Thursday. A cold front will begin to enter northeast New Mexico Thursday evening though, bringing in much colder temperatures for Friday.
I-25 commute? Here's how much snow to expect between Colorado Springs and Wyoming
As winter weather starts to hit Colorado, many are likely worried about their Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes. The National Weather Service has already warned those in the Denver metro area against unnecessary travel, with four to six inches of snow expected in the area through Friday morning. However, it's likely that travel impacts will occur far outside of the Mile High City.
Which areas are under a winter storm warning vs. winter weather advisory
If you have plans on Thursday or Friday, you will want to keep an eye on the Pinpoint Weather team's forecast as a snow storm is headed for the Denver metro.
South American company visits New Mexico brine well
According to the New Mexico Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department, the brine well was used from 1978 to 2008.
capcity.news
Snowstorm to drop up to 7 inches on I-80 in Wyoming; 55 mph gusts, bitter-cold windchills expected
CASPER, Wyo. — A storm is expected to bring snow to much of Wyoming between Wednesday night and Friday morning, according to forecasts from National Weather Service offices covering the region. Some significant accumulation is expected along sections of Interstate 80 in southeast Wyoming from late Wednesday night through...
newscenter1.tv
NO TRAVEL ADVISED issued along I-90 Thursday morning
RAPID CITY, S.D.- Hazardous weather continues into the afternoon in western South Dakota and northeastern Wyoming. A No Travel Advised has been issued by the South Dakota Department of Transportation from the Wyoming state line to Exit 46 in Piedmont. As wind speeds continue to increase headed into this afternoon,...
Snow totals: Here's how much snow has fallen in Colorado
COLORADO, USA — It might still be autumn, but it feels like winter across most of Colorado. Bone-chilling temperatures and snow have led to Winter Storm Warnings, Winter Weather Advisories and a mess on roads across the state. The snow began falling Thursday morning and will continue into Friday...
Colorado mountain gets new name
COLORADO (KRQE) – A Colorado mountain named after a controversial governor is getting a new name. The state’s geographic naming advisory board unanimously approved a request from two Native tribes to rename Mount Evans to Mount Blue Sky. The area was named after Governor John Evans, the territorial governor who resigned after an 1864 massacre […]
This Hidden Colorado Breakfast Gem Is One Of The Best Around
If you love to try new places around Colorado for breakfast, you have to put this place on the list. This locally owned and run restaurant might be one of the best in the state. Local Colorado Breakfast Restaurant May Be Best In The State. If you're a breakfast lover,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Powerful 5.4 Earthquake Hits West Texas Wednesday
A powerful magnitude 5.4 earthquake shook West Texas Wednesday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake was detected shortly after 3:30 p.m. near the Loving County community of Mentone, about 35 miles northwest of Pecos, at a depth of about 5 miles. It was first recorded by...
New Sand Creek Massacre exhibit highlights deadliest day in Colorado’s history
On Saturday, a commemorative ceremony was held to open the newest exhibit that highlights the deadliest day in the state's history, called "The Sand Creek Massacre: The Betrayal that Changed Cheyenne and Arapaho People Forever."
High school football Saturday highlights - Week 14
Highlights from semi-final Saturday of New Mexico high school football. High school football Saturday highlights – Week 14. Highlights from semi-final Saturday of New Mexico high school football. ABQ City Council to discuss ordinance on Safe Outdoor …. ABQ City Council to discuss ordinance on Safe Outdoor Spaces. New...
5.4 magnitude earthquake in West Texas felt in New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Some southern New Mexico residents near the West Texas region may have felt multiple earthquakes Wednesday afternoon. The U.S. Geological Survey reported a 5.4 magnitude earthquake west of Menton, Texas, which is also about 70 miles south of Carlsbad. KRQE News 13 received reports from...
