This Pizza has Been Named the Best in Ohio
3 Places To Get Mexican Food in Ohio
3 Places To Get Soul Food in the Cleveland Area
Mature and Distinct Women Bring Class and Business to the Runway: Model to Raise Awareness for Worthy Causes
3 Places To Get German Food in Ohio
Gas prices drop 20 cents in Cleveland, 19 cents in Akron
CLEVELAND — Drivers are getting even more relief as Cleveland gas prices have dropped 19.8 cents per gallon within the last week. That puts the average price at $3.50 per gallon, according to new data released early Monday by GasBuddy. For context, Cleveland’s gas prices are now 13.1 cents...
Best grocery store pasta salads ranked worst to best
CLEVELAND, Ohio – We are just days away from the most festive time of the year -- and the busiest!. Between Thanksgiving and Christmas, our calendars are filled with school concerts, office get-togethers and celebrations with family and friends. And, of course, we have to find time to decorate, bake, and shop for that perfect present for everyone on your gift list.
Northeast Ohio snow totals for Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It certainly wasn’t Buffalo-like, but this weekend’s lake-effect snow storm did drop a decent amount of snow on some areas of Northeast Ohio. The lake-effect is fickle, and this time the eastern suburbs of Cleveland recorded the highest amounts. The most recent totals from the National Weather Service show Lyndhurst with 8.5 inches as of 9:17 a.m. Sunday. Richmond Heights had 7.8 inches as of 9:21 a.m.
Mature and Distinct Women Bring Class and Business to the Runway: Model to Raise Awareness for Worthy Causes
Alyce Moore and Credessa GroceCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Design) Cuyahoga County, OH. - Every month, there is a cause to celebrate and acknowledge. As time passes, community members are reminded of worthy causes to remember, those that have impacted societal norms because of their relevance. At times, community members will orchestrate gathering to advocate for a cause, raise funds, and display homage due to unforeseen circumstances of a loved one. Whatever the case, people join for a moment of reflective reverence.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland service manager shares necessary car essentials for upcoming winter weather
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Freezing temperatures, snow and icy roads can put a lot of stress on cars. Chuck Pulaski, the service manager at Safeway tires, in Cleveland, said his store had 15 cars Saturday morning with issues from the recent weather. He wants to give drivers some much-needed advice.
List: These stores are open Thanksgiving 2022
The following stores are here to help people in need of last-minute cranberry sauce and/or early Black Friday deals.
I Promise students have 3 Questions for the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank
CLEVELAND — The Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank has helped people in eight different counties for 40 years. Over its first 40 years, the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank has distributed more than 560 million pounds of food to the local community. In 2021, it distributed 30 million pounds of food, the equivalent of 22.5 million meals, through 600 food programs.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine orders flags to be lowered in honor of Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Following the tragic death of Cleveland veteran firefighter Johnny Tetrick, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is ordering flags to fly at half-staff until sunset on the day of his funeral. Gov. DeWine released the following statement on Sunday:. "In honor of the life and service of Cleveland...
WKYC
A solution for failing teeth!
Joe talks with Dr. John Heimke from Oral Design Cleveland about full-arch dental implants and a solution for failing teeth. (Sponsored by Oral Design Cleveland)
Rev. Anne B. Jolly selected to be next Bishop of Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Rev. Anne B. Jolly was selected to be the next bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Ohio during its 206th annual convention Saturday. She was elected at the Cleveland Marriott Downtown at Key Tower. She is the first woman to be chosen as bishop in the Episcopal Diocese of Ohio.
Farm and Dairy
Land Auction (789.5+ acres). Tillable farmland, some wooded, turnkey bushel Brock grain facility.
Excellent Locations with Endless Possibilities • Large Contiguous Tracts. • High Percentage Tillable Farmland • Productive Soils • Extensive. Systematic Tiling • Tract Sizes Ranging from 7± Acres to 159± Acres. • Future Development Potential/Possible Building Sites • Wooded. Recreational Land • Excellent...
Sunday's snowfall serves up shock for business owner selling coffee
While the lake effect snowfall kept some people inside this morning, one Euclid baker set out to make sure those who did brave the snow, had a cup of joe to make it through.
Sheetz selling Unleaded 88 gas for $1.99 per gallon through November 28
TWINSBURG, Ohio — Editor's note: Video in the player above, which provides an explanation of Unleaded 88, was originally published in a previous story on May 20, 2022. With high gas prices still impacting drivers during the busy Thanksgiving holiday travel season, Sheetz is unleashing another offer to help save you some money throughout the next week.
Live weather updates: Tracking weekend lake effect snow in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — Although the official start of winter is still weeks away, this weekend will bring another round of cold temperatures and snow to Northeast Ohio. This snow event is expected to impact areas in the primary snowbelt as well as the secondary snowbelt, which is why a Lake Effect Snow Warning has been activated across Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga and Lake counties from 8 p.m. Saturday until 7 p.m. Sunday.
NEO consumers share concerns over proposed Columbia Gas increase
Debbie Coon of Elyria is wondering how much higher her Columbia Gas bill could be climbing this winter, as the utility asks the PUCO to approve an increase in fixed charges over the next 5 years
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Lizzo coming to Ohio next year during her tour
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The "Rumors" are true! Grammy and Emmy Award-winning artist Lizzo is coming to Ohio next year. As part of her 17-city tour, Lizzo will make a stop at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland on May 12, 2023. Tickets for "The Special 2our" went on sale Nov. 18.
'We will not stay silent any longer': What's next after Akron teachers vote to reject fact-finder's recommendations for new agreement by 99%
AKRON, Ohio — “The reality is our schools are not safe. Teachers, administrators, students, and parents know this. We will not stay silent any longer.”. That’s the message from the Akron Education Association (AEA). “In a historic vote at AEA’s General Assembly Meeting Sunday evening, 99% of...
signalcleveland.org
Bibb goes Browns, political warfare and Ronayne to the Red Sea
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb had dinner with Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam Wednesday night. This follows the mayor’s September announcement that he is launching a new planning process to remake the lakefront. (The city has asked planning firms to submit proposals). Bibb’s plan to seek more input might...
Almost turkey time! Guide on when to thaw your bird
Thanksgiving is right around the corner, which means it's almost time to thaw your turkey.
Parma marijuana grower and cultivator plans donations to city
PARMA, Ohio -- While construction continues on Parma Wellness Center LLC’s $1.3 million medical marijuana growing facility at 12795 Corporate Drive, the company recently agreed to annually donate funds to the city. “The main idea was to make a donation to alleviate anybody’s fears that allowing such operations would...
