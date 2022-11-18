Cuyahoga Council to consider applying Executive-Elect Ronayne’s promised ARPA dollars to fund new jail

Read full article on original website
Cleveland Heights-University Heights school board OKs revised tax deal for Cedar-Lee-Meadowbrook
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The Cleveland Heights-University Heights Board of Education has approved an amended school compensation agreement for the Cedar-Lee-Meadowbrook project. The unanimous passage over the weekend allows Cleveland Heights City Council to move ahead with a final vote on the tax increment financing (TIF) package for the $50...
Cuyahoga County’s $66 million stimulus fund has been controversial. Here’s how it’s being spent so far: Stimulus Watch
CLEVELAND – Cuyahoga County has already approved most of the spending for its controversial $66 million in COVID-19 stimulus funds. The money – part of the county’s $240 million total in ARPA dollars – was divided evenly among the county’s 11 districts and dubbed community development grants. The funding model is controversial because it was conceived in secret and allows individual council members full control over which projects are requested for their districts, something an architect of the county charter has said violates the spirit of the charter.
In effort to save money, Brunswick will join purchasing consortium
BRUNSWICK -- City Council has approved legislation that will allow the city to become a member of the Community University Education Purchasing Regional Council of Governments. Service Director Paul Barnett explained that the consortium is made up of more than 50 townships, cities and school districts that collectively bid and...
Federal rental assistance, expiring next month, expected to tally $108M in Cuyahoga County since start of pandemic
CLEVELAND, Ohio – After two and a half years and distributions totaling tens of millions of dollars, emergency rental assistance tied to the COVID-19 pandemic is ending in Cleveland and Cuyahoga County. Those still in need have until Dec. 2 to submit new applications for rental assistance to CHN...
Mayor Bibb and Issue 24 - give the new Community Police Commission a chance: Johnny E. Hamm
CLEVELAND -- Last year, I was adamantly against Cleveland Issue 24. I wrote several opinion articles for The Plain Dealer and cleveland.com during that time. My concern was that the language of Issue 24 was ambiguous, open to interpretation, and did not merge well with the City Charter. In 2018,...
Local attorney submits letter to replace Mahoning County prosecutor
A least one local attorney is expressing interest in Paul Gain's job once he retires.
North Olmsted upgrading field house, proposing pool climbing wall
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- City Council recently approved a $307,531 project to upgrade the recreation center’s field house using Cuyahoga County Council-awarded American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding. The plan calls for the installation of a roughly 60-yard-by-30-yard FieldTurf area surrounded by a walking/running track, as well as the...
Middleburg Heights commission approves Vitalia preliminary plan
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The preliminary plan for a Vitalia Active Adult Community slated for 19150 Bagley Road received approval at the Planning Commission’s Nov. 9 meeting. Company representatives first brought the project concept to the city more than a year ago.
Here's How Brian Mooney's Ward 11 Cleveland City Council Seat Will Be Filled
An appointment and then a special election are on tap
signalcleveland.org
Bibb goes Browns, political warfare and Ronayne to the Red Sea
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb had dinner with Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam Wednesday night. This follows the mayor’s September announcement that he is launching a new planning process to remake the lakefront. (The city has asked planning firms to submit proposals). Bibb’s plan to seek more input might...
Ohio PTA Board recommends that schools install lap-shoulder seatbelts in buses
AVON LAKE, Ohio -- Sometimes persistence really does pay off. Avon Lake’s Rudy Breglia has persisted in his own personal campaign for seatbelts in school buses for years. It looks like his hard volunteer work is finally making a difference. “The Ohio PTA Board has recently released their authoritative...
Cuyahoga, rest of Greater Cleveland counties remain yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — All Greater Cleveland counties were designated yellow, for moderate COVID-19 transmission, for the second week in a row on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Overall, Ohio improved with 73 counties designated green, for low COVID-19 spread. It was the most Ohio...
NEO consumers share concerns over proposed Columbia Gas increase
Debbie Coon of Elyria is wondering how much higher her Columbia Gas bill could be climbing this winter, as the utility asks the PUCO to approve an increase in fixed charges over the next 5 years
Could partisan hatred cause an Ohio man to kill his neighbor? The Wake Up for Monday, Nov. 21, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Every time a reporter posts a story on cleveland.com, I get an email with the link – and usually a headline. This one, from Cliff Pinckard on the overnight shift, was...
Her landlord was supposed to make repairs. Instead, he evicted her.
Federal housing authorities withhold rent to force landlords to make repairs. It doesn't always work out for tenants.
Rev. Anne B. Jolly selected to be next Bishop of Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Rev. Anne B. Jolly was selected to be the next bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Ohio during its 206th annual convention Saturday. She was elected at the Cleveland Marriott Downtown at Key Tower. She is the first woman to be chosen as bishop in the Episcopal Diocese of Ohio.
Black Americans who don’t vote are an insult to ancestors who lost their lives fighting for the ballot: Justice B. Hill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The off-white brick school building is a good heave of a Rawlings baseball away from my home, and I point that out because the school is where I go to vote. It’s as convenient as a polling place could be.
Police warning: 2nd murder in Warren tied to online business deal in 8 days
Another person has been murdered in Warren while carrying out a business deal set-up online, the Fox 8 I-Team has learned.
CSU’s misguided decision to change law school name over stakeholder opposition
I am responding to the actions of the Cleveland State University trustees removing the John Marshall name from the law school (”Trustees vote to strip John Marshall’s name from college of law,” Nov. 18). I agree with Paul F. Petrick’s Nov. 16 guest column lamenting the change (”We were Marshall”).
cleveland19.com
Streetsboro High School senior dies, district confirms
STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - Streetsboro City Schools Superintendent R. Michael Daulbaugh confirmed the death of one of their high school students on Sunday. The district confirmed the student is James Woods, a senior, and counseling will be made available to students, according to an update on the district’s website.
