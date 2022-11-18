ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuyahoga County, OH

Cuyahoga Council to consider applying Executive-Elect Ronayne’s promised ARPA dollars to fund new jail

By Kaitlin Durbin, cleveland.com
 2 days ago
Cleveland Heights-University Heights school board OKs revised tax deal for Cedar-Lee-Meadowbrook

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The Cleveland Heights-University Heights Board of Education has approved an amended school compensation agreement for the Cedar-Lee-Meadowbrook project. The unanimous passage over the weekend allows Cleveland Heights City Council to move ahead with a final vote on the tax increment financing (TIF) package for the $50...
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Cuyahoga County’s $66 million stimulus fund has been controversial. Here’s how it’s being spent so far: Stimulus Watch

CLEVELAND – Cuyahoga County has already approved most of the spending for its controversial $66 million in COVID-19 stimulus funds. The money – part of the county’s $240 million total in ARPA dollars – was divided evenly among the county’s 11 districts and dubbed community development grants. The funding model is controversial because it was conceived in secret and allows individual council members full control over which projects are requested for their districts, something an architect of the county charter has said violates the spirit of the charter.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
signalcleveland.org

Bibb goes Browns, political warfare and Ronayne to the Red Sea

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb had dinner with Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam Wednesday night. This follows the mayor’s September announcement that he is launching a new planning process to remake the lakefront. (The city has asked planning firms to submit proposals). Bibb’s plan to seek more input might...
CLEVELAND, OH
Rev. Anne B. Jolly selected to be next Bishop of Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Rev. Anne B. Jolly was selected to be the next bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Ohio during its 206th annual convention Saturday. She was elected at the Cleveland Marriott Downtown at Key Tower. She is the first woman to be chosen as bishop in the Episcopal Diocese of Ohio.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Streetsboro High School senior dies, district confirms

STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - Streetsboro City Schools Superintendent R. Michael Daulbaugh confirmed the death of one of their high school students on Sunday. The district confirmed the student is James Woods, a senior, and counseling will be made available to students, according to an update on the district’s website.
STREETSBORO, OH
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

