Cuyahoga Council to consider applying Executive-Elect Ronayne’s promised ARPA dollars to fund new jail

CLEVELAND – Cuyahoga County has already approved most of the spending for its controversial $66 million in COVID-19 stimulus funds. The money – part of the county’s $240 million total in ARPA dollars – was divided evenly among the county’s 11 districts and dubbed community development grants. The funding model is controversial because it was conceived in secret and allows individual council members full control over which projects are requested for their districts, something an architect of the county charter has said violates the spirit of the charter.

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO