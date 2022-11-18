Read full article on original website
Murray Ledger & Times
Racer women come back to beat UTC
MURRAY — For most of Saturday night’s game with UT Chattanooga, Murray State’s women’s basketball team had to feel like it was swimming upstream. The Racers were trailing. Shots were not going into the basket easily. Every time, the Racers were able to get some shots to fall, the Mocs would push their lead to a larger margin.
Murray Ledger & Times
Murray State men’s basketball at Myrtle Beach Invitational; Racers finish solid weekend with strong win
CONWAY, S.C. — Heading into this season, many observers had nothing but questions about the 2022-23 edition of the Murray State men’s basketball team. And with a team with that many questions, it usually means expectations will be low.
Murray Ledger & Times
Hess has huge day, SEMO finishes job against Racers
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — In the past few seasons, Murray State has caused some of the worst heartburn for Southeast Missouri in the game of football. There is no need to remind Redhawks fans of Malik Honeycutt’s “Miracle in Murray” kickoff return that became an ESPN favorite clip in 2019. In the spring 2021 season, the Racers of new Head Coach Dean Hood went to Cape Girardeau and upended a favored SEMO team.
Murray Ledger & Times
Racer men face Tulsa in Myrtle Beach third-place game
CONWAY, S.C. — The Murray State's men's basketball team's quest for a third-place finish in the Myrtle Beach Invitational will require an early wake-up call on Sunday. After a day off from competition on Saturday, the Racers will return to the hardwood Sunday morning against Tulsa in a game set for a 9:30 tipoff. The game will also be televised on ESPNU. Murray State's first two games of the tournament have been aired on ESPNU as the program finishes a weekend of much national exposure.
Murray Ledger & Times
‘A Night Among the Stars’: Gala raises $180K for Special Olympics
MURRAY – It was indeed a starry night for Murray Special Olympics as the second annual gala, “A Night Among the Stars,” shined bright and attendees, dressed in black-tie attire, raised a record-setting amount for the Rockets’ athletes.
Murray Ledger & Times
Hickory Woods unveils 15th calendar to residents, family
MURRAY – Now in its 15th year, one might wonder how the annual calendar from Hickory Woods Senior Living Community could possibly remain fresh. After the traditional unveiling of the calendar on Saturday night, though, the consensus among the residents seemed to be that it was the best one yet.
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Nov. 21, 2022
June Gray (Overcast) Ladd, 90, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at Spring Creek Healthcare in Murray, surrounded by her family. Born April 6, 1932, in Corpus Christi, Texas, she was the daughter of Bryan Cortez and Patye (Wall) Overcast. She was an avid reader and gardener, spending...
wpsdlocal6.com
'On the right track to making a difference': Lincoln High School historical foundation meets with potential benefactors
PADUCAH — “On the right track to making a difference” is how Lincoln High School Historical Foundation President J. W. Cleary described the outcome of Thursday's meeting with potential benefactors. As Local 6 reported in October, the foundation has plans for a new community center on the...
kbsi23.com
Princeton man killed in crash in Lyon County
(KBSI) – A Caldwell County man died in a crash Thursday night in Lyon County. Kentucky State Police received a call just before 9 p.m. on Nov. 17 about a crash near the 2900 block KY-293. Jordan Duff, 24, of Princeton was driving a 2020 Ford Ecosport southbound on...
Mississippi River rising after record lows
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The mighty Mississippi is making a comeback after setting record lows this fall. The National Weather Service said Tuesday the Mississippi River will rise nine feet in nine days. The river gauge at Memphis set a record low of -10.7 feet in late October. The river is expected to rise above zero […]
Kentucky Agriculture Development Board awards grant to Hopkinsville business
The Kentucky Agricultural Development Board on Friday approved a $3,750 grant to Hampton Premium Meats, Pembroke Road, Hopkinsville. The grant is to help pay for “consultation fees for a Global Food Safety Initiative audit, shelf-life consultation for ground beef, and consultation on smoked meats,” states a press release from the Department of Agriculture.
wpsdlocal6.com
24-year-old Princeton man killed in single-vehicle collision with tree
EDDYVILLE, KY — Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal collision that took the life of a Caldwell County man on Thursday evening. According to a release from the KSP, 24-year-old Jordan Duff of Princeton was driving a Ford Ecosport southbound on KY-293 when the SUV drove off the road and hit a tree.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Injured In Crash
A Hopkinsville woman was injured in a wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville Saturday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 45-year-old Charity Jordan was southbound when she slowed down for a vehicle turning into the Waffle House parking lot and her vehicle was hit from behind by a truck driven by 17-year-old Nicholas Cansler of Hopkinsville.
whopam.com
Jeff Sisk celebrated for 40 years of service to station, community
WHOP General Manager Jeff Sisk was celebrated on Friday morning’s Early Bird Show for 40 years of service to the station and the community. Hopkinsville Mayor Wendell Lynch presented Jeff with a proclamation on behalf of the city and state Representative Walker Thomas honored Sisk with a Kentucky colonel designation certificate.
wkms.org
Murray Pride hosting National Transgender Day of Remembrance event this weekend
Some western Kentuckians are marking the National Transgender Day of Remembrance this weekend. Organizers with Murray Pride are hosting a public event Sunday at Playhouse in the Park, where attendees will participate in a ceremony remembering transgender people who have been killed over the past year. The event will begin at 6 p.m. at the Playhouse Annex on Arcadia Drive in Murray.
wpsdlocal6.com
Mayfield Ice House Gallery to move into new facility
MAYFIELD, KY — After losing its building in the December 2021 tornado, the Ice House Gallery will start renovation of property it was recently gifted, which includes two historic buildings in downtown Mayfield. Dana Heath, former director of the Mayfield Graves County Art Guild for 11 years, gifted the...
WBBJ
Sea of Blue held for Weakley County captain
WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A local sheriff’s deputy was honored by his fellow comrades with a procession. A Sea of Blue honoring the late Capt. Marty Plunk, with the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office, was held Thursday evening. It included units from the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office, along...
wpsdlocal6.com
Beshear appoints Livingston County teacher to state board
Gov. Andy Beshear appointed a Livingston County Schools teacher to the Education Professional Standards Board and reappointed two western Kentuckians to other state commissions. Beshear appointed Priscilla Keller, a teacher at Livingston County Schools, to the Education Professional Standards Board. She replaces Carmen Souder, who resigned, and will serve for...
thunderboltradio.com
Weakley County Schools represented at TAC Conference
Sharon School teacher Danielle Johnson recently represented Weakley County Schools at the Tennessee Teacher Advisory Council [TAC] Conference in Nashville. The TAC convened October 20-21 at the SCORE Offices on the campus of Vanderbilt University in Nashville, meeting with members of the Tennessee Department of Education and the State Board of Education to discuss policy, procedure, and how to use their unified voice to act a champion for teachers across the state.
