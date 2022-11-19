ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Prairie, TX

How License Plate Cameras Helped Track Down Paper-Tagged ‘Ghost Car' in Fatal Grand Prairie Police Chase

By Maria Guerrero
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 2 days ago
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

One Person Dead After Burglary Suspects Lead Garland Police on Chase

One person is dead, and two others are in the hospital after a police chase ended in a crash. The 18-year-old driver, Joey William Jarvis, is in facing several charges after leading police on the chase from Garland into Dallas. Garland Police said the chase started at just after 10...
GARLAND, TX
WFAA

One person shot, one arrested at Mesquite trampoline park shooting

MESQUITE, Texas — One person is in custody following a shooting which left one person injured at a Mesquite trampoline park. Police responded to the Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park, 3777 Childress Ave. Witnesses told officers two people were involved in an argument when one of them pulled out a handgun and shot the other person in the leg.
MESQUITE, TX
KLTV

Police seek public’s help to find missing Mabank girl

MABANK, Texas (KLTV) - A teenage girl has been reported missing from Mabank and police are asking for information. According to a social media post from the Mabank Police Department, Sophia Flores, 14, has been missing since Nov. 17 when she was last seen wearing white sweat pants and a gray hoodie. The post says she is around 5′5″ and 110-120 pounds; she is suspected to be in Henderson and surrounding areas.
MABANK, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Two Arrested in Double Shooting That Killed Arlington Man at Kennedale Car Wash

Two men are under arrest and facing multiple charges, including capital murder, in a double shooting that killed an Arlington man last month and injured a juvenile. Kennedale Police issued a statement Friday afternoon announcing the arrests of 21-year-old Xavier Aguilar and 20-year-old Sonny Ayala. Both men, police said, are...
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth man arrested for manufacturing machine gun conversion devices

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Federal agents arrested a Fort Worth man for allegedly using 3D printers to manufacture illegal machine gun conversion devices, officials said Friday.Law enforcement agents arrested Xavier Desean Watson, of Fort Worth, Thursday night outside of his apartment complex. He appeared in court the next day.According to prosecutors, Watson was involved in a ring that sold the devices, commonly known as "switches" (in pistols) or "sears" (in semi-automatic rifles). Three other sellers, Ayoob Wali, 23, Jose Corral Santillan, 19, and Montavion Jones, 20, were all charged earlier this year.The ATF began investigating the ring earlier this year...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Man arrested, charged in death of Grand Prairie police officer

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Grand Prairie police have arrested and charged 22-year-old Colbie Hoffman in the death of Grand Prairie Police Officer Brandon Tsai. Hoffman was charged for evading arrest and detention causing death and tampering with physical evidence. He also had eight warrants out of Waxahachie, Bedford, DeSoto and Grand Prairie. He is being held on bond for a total of $275,000.Police say Hoffman was driving a car with a fake paper license plate on Monday night and took off when Officer Tsai attempted to pull him over. During pursuit of the vehicle, Tsai lost control of his squad car...
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
fox4news.com

McKinney bank robbed, police investigation underway

MCKINNEY, Texas - McKinney police are investigating a bank robbery that happened Friday morning. Police say the PNC Bank in the 1900 block of W. Virginia Street was robbed. McKinney High School was placed on lock-out for a period of time. Students were allowed into the building by 10:26 a.m.
MCKINNEY, TX
WFAA

Driver hit and killed pedestrian in Arlington, police say

ARLINGTON, Texas — A 45-year-old man was hit and killed by a car in Arlington on Wednesday evening, the Arlington Police Department said in a news release. The crash happened shortly before 8:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Pioneer Parkway near Park Springs Road. Police learned that...
ARLINGTON, TX
KLTV

Dallas cop arrested for shooting at another officer

DALLAS (AP) - A Dallas police officer was arrested on an aggravated assault charge Friday for allegedly shooting at another officer while the pair were off duty. Officer Anthony Heims was being held in the Dallas County jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He has not been granted bond and jail records do not list an attorney who could speak for the 39-year-old officer.
DALLAS, TX

