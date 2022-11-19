How License Plate Cameras Helped Track Down Paper-Tagged ‘Ghost Car' in Fatal Grand Prairie Police Chase

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Grand Prairie police have arrested and charged 22-year-old Colbie Hoffman in the death of Grand Prairie Police Officer Brandon Tsai. Hoffman was charged for evading arrest and detention causing death and tampering with physical evidence. He also had eight warrants out of Waxahachie, Bedford, DeSoto and Grand Prairie. He is being held on bond for a total of $275,000.Police say Hoffman was driving a car with a fake paper license plate on Monday night and took off when Officer Tsai attempted to pull him over. During pursuit of the vehicle, Tsai lost control of his squad car...

GRAND PRAIRIE, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO