How License Plate Cameras Helped Track Down Paper-Tagged ‘Ghost Car' in Fatal Grand Prairie Police Chase

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WFAA
SUV driver wanted after deadly hit-and-run in Lake Worth, Texas
Police believe the suspect was driving a dark blue Chevy Equinox. They say it'll have damage to the front passenger side, including a missing headlight.
WFAA
Fort Worth chase suspects crash into multiple vehicles before being caught, police say
Police said they got a report about a stolen car. After the chase, the suspect and a passenger were taken to a hospital.
fox4news.com
At least 2 injured in crash involving suspect fleeing police in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - There were at least two people injured in a crash involving a suspect who was fleeing from Fort Worth police Saturday evening. Few details have been released at this time, but police said this started as a stolen vehicle call that turned into a police chase.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
One Person Dead After Burglary Suspects Lead Garland Police on Chase
One person is dead, and two others are in the hospital after a police chase ended in a crash. The 18-year-old driver, Joey William Jarvis, is in facing several charges after leading police on the chase from Garland into Dallas. Garland Police said the chase started at just after 10...
One dead, four injured in suspect vehicle after chase ends in crash, Garland police say
DALLAS — Dallas police are now investigating a crash that happened at the end of a car chase involving Garland police. The Garland Police Department said officers were going after a vehicle that was believed to be tied to multiple robberies. They started following the vehicle shortly after 10...
One person shot, one arrested at Mesquite trampoline park shooting
MESQUITE, Texas — One person is in custody following a shooting which left one person injured at a Mesquite trampoline park. Police responded to the Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park, 3777 Childress Ave. Witnesses told officers two people were involved in an argument when one of them pulled out a handgun and shot the other person in the leg.
KLTV
Police seek public’s help to find missing Mabank girl
MABANK, Texas (KLTV) - A teenage girl has been reported missing from Mabank and police are asking for information. According to a social media post from the Mabank Police Department, Sophia Flores, 14, has been missing since Nov. 17 when she was last seen wearing white sweat pants and a gray hoodie. The post says she is around 5′5″ and 110-120 pounds; she is suspected to be in Henderson and surrounding areas.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
13-Year-Old Faces Months of Recovery After Weekend Shooting That Injured Four in Fort Worth
A Fort Worth mother is waiting to learn whether her 13-year-old will ever walk again after he was one of four people shot near Lake Worth Saturday in a seemingly random attack. “We're just trying to get through it. We were told that Junior might not be able to walk....
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Police Release Body Cam Video Showing Man Shooting Inside, Outside QT
Fort Worth Police released body camera video Friday afternoon showing a man shooting a gun both inside and outside a QT gas station early Wednesday morning moments before he was fatally shot by police officers. Assistant Chief of Police Robert Alldredge said in a video released on Twitter Friday afternoon...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Two Arrested in Double Shooting That Killed Arlington Man at Kennedale Car Wash
Two men are under arrest and facing multiple charges, including capital murder, in a double shooting that killed an Arlington man last month and injured a juvenile. Kennedale Police issued a statement Friday afternoon announcing the arrests of 21-year-old Xavier Aguilar and 20-year-old Sonny Ayala. Both men, police said, are...
Fort Worth man arrested for manufacturing machine gun conversion devices
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Federal agents arrested a Fort Worth man for allegedly using 3D printers to manufacture illegal machine gun conversion devices, officials said Friday.Law enforcement agents arrested Xavier Desean Watson, of Fort Worth, Thursday night outside of his apartment complex. He appeared in court the next day.According to prosecutors, Watson was involved in a ring that sold the devices, commonly known as "switches" (in pistols) or "sears" (in semi-automatic rifles). Three other sellers, Ayoob Wali, 23, Jose Corral Santillan, 19, and Montavion Jones, 20, were all charged earlier this year.The ATF began investigating the ring earlier this year...
cbs7.com
McAllen man arrested in Reeves County for 2 counts of Intoxication Manslaughter
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to Texas DPS, on Saturday, November 19, 2022, a four-vehicle collision led to a fatal crash in Reeves County. The investigation determined that 30-year-old Juan Orta-Gonzalez from McAllen, Texas, was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of IH-20 near mile marker 19 on the wrong side of the road.
Man arrested, charged in death of Grand Prairie police officer
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Grand Prairie police have arrested and charged 22-year-old Colbie Hoffman in the death of Grand Prairie Police Officer Brandon Tsai. Hoffman was charged for evading arrest and detention causing death and tampering with physical evidence. He also had eight warrants out of Waxahachie, Bedford, DeSoto and Grand Prairie. He is being held on bond for a total of $275,000.Police say Hoffman was driving a car with a fake paper license plate on Monday night and took off when Officer Tsai attempted to pull him over. During pursuit of the vehicle, Tsai lost control of his squad car...
fox4news.com
14-year-old dies from injuries months after Dallas road rage shooting
DALLAS - A 14-year-old Dallas high school student has died two months after police said he was shot in a road rage incident on the way home from a family night out. Gabriel Zamora’s family confirmed the teen died Saturday morning after weeks in a coma. The shooter is...
kgns.tv
FBI searching for Fort Worth man who went missing in Nuevo Laredo
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The FBI needs your help locating a Fort Worth man that was last seen in Nuevo Laredo. Joe Joshua Sanchez, 23 boarded on a bus going from Dallas to Laredo on Nov. 14. Reports say he was last seen on that same night at 7:30 p.m....
fox4news.com
McKinney bank robbed, police investigation underway
MCKINNEY, Texas - McKinney police are investigating a bank robbery that happened Friday morning. Police say the PNC Bank in the 1900 block of W. Virginia Street was robbed. McKinney High School was placed on lock-out for a period of time. Students were allowed into the building by 10:26 a.m.
Driver hit and killed pedestrian in Arlington, police say
ARLINGTON, Texas — A 45-year-old man was hit and killed by a car in Arlington on Wednesday evening, the Arlington Police Department said in a news release. The crash happened shortly before 8:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Pioneer Parkway near Park Springs Road. Police learned that...
KLTV
Dallas cop arrested for shooting at another officer
DALLAS (AP) - A Dallas police officer was arrested on an aggravated assault charge Friday for allegedly shooting at another officer while the pair were off duty. Officer Anthony Heims was being held in the Dallas County jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He has not been granted bond and jail records do not list an attorney who could speak for the 39-year-old officer.
Fatal wreck, vehicle fire closes part of I-30 in Garland
Garland Police are working a fatality accident westbound I-30 between Rosehill Road and Broadway Blvd. The highway is closed and all traffic is being directed to exit Broadway Blvd.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Two Teens Killed in Rollover Crash After Road Rage Shooting, Police Chase
One person is facing charges after a deadly pursuit Monday began as a road rage shooting in Fort Worth and ended with the deaths of two teenagers in Kennedale. Police said an off-duty officer driving on Interstate 20 in South Fort Worth saw someone in a car fire at another vehicle.
