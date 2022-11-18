ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas police search for man who hit woman with metal pipe

By Bronson Christian
KTNV 13 Action News
 2 days ago
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a person being attacked by an unknown man on November 14, 2022, around 6:30 p.m.

Police say the suspect attacked the victim with a metal pipe as she was standing close to the intersection of Rainbow Boulevard and Cheyenne Avenue.

The victim was located by the arriving authorities, and she was taken in stable condition to Mountain View Hospital.

The suspect is characterized as a Black man adult, about 50–60, 6', 180 lbs., with shoulder-length curly hair, bushy eyebrows, and a short salt–and–pepper beard. He was last seen sporting a brown jacket, white sneakers, and a tan beanie.

The NWAC Patrol Investigations are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect depiction or knows anything about this incident to email them at NWACInvestigations@lvmpd.com.

Those interested can call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or submit a tip online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com to remain anonymous.

PREACHER
2d ago

Nothing new here. Just another street urchin attacking a law abiding citizen with a weapon in the street. Vegas and other democrat cities have big problems reeling in violence.

