Milwaukee Bucks announce the passing of longtime scout Ron Stewart

The Milwaukee Bucks announced the death of longtime scout Ron Stewart on Friday.

Stewart was well-regarded for his talent assessments, which have been very important to the Bucks' success.

Before becoming a scout for the Bucks, Stewart was a successful head coach at Western Michigan University for the women's NCAA team. Stewart also coached the men's basketball programs at Florida State, Kansas State, Southern Methodist, and Nebraska.

"We send our deepest condolences to Ron's wife, June, their sons Ryan and Kyle, and their family and friends," the Bucks said in a statement Friday. "The Bucks will always be grateful to Ron and his hard work and commitment to the organization. He will be missed."

