ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ed Reed Foundation donates 10,000 Thanksgiving meals in Baltimore

By WMAR Staff
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VhWwO_0jGKiNKH00

Former Ravens Safety Ed Reed is tackling food insecurity again this year with his annual Thanksgiving meal donation.

The Ed Reed Foundation helped donate 10,000 Thanksgiving meals in Baltimore as part of the Reed feeds "Thanksgiving blessings"' program.

And when they say meal, they mean meal.

Each one includes turkey, fresh produce, pies, and "The full trimmings."

One student that helped out said it means as much to the volunteers as it does to those who get the food.

"In my opinion it feels really good participating. I can give back to my fellow classmates, my peers, people that I don't know. I just want to make sure everybody has food on their plates for Thanksgiving and let people spend the holiday with their friends and family," said Jamil Reid, student at Seed School.

This is the 17th straight year the event has gone on.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wbaltv.com

Ed Reed Foundation provides families in need with free Thanksgiving meals

Families in need across Baltimore will receive Thanksgiving meals thanks to the Ed Reed Foundation. For the 17th consecutive year, the foundation is providing meals to families from partner schools and community organizations. They will receive turkeys, fresh produce, pies and all the trimmings to enjoy at home with their loved ones.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Ravens fan club gives free Thanksgiving groceries to Baltimore families

BALTIMORE -- Ravens fans gave back to the Baltimore community by packing up and delivering hundreds of meals to deserving families on Saturday.It's an annual tradition that not only helps tackle food insecurity but makes volunteers happy to lend a hand to families during these tough economic times. Rising with the morning sun, dozens of volunteers with Ravens Roost 50 layered up in purple attire to pack Thanksgiving groceries for 400 families across Baltimore.Eight pallets of cans and produce were delivered by Shoppers Food to kick off the assembly line.The supermarket chain also donated $4,000 to support the endeavor. All the Thanksgiving...
BALTIMORE, MD
DC News Now

Bread for the City ends 2022 Holiday Helpings over safety concern

WASHINGTON (DC News Now)—A local nonprofit is ending its annual turkey giveaway several days early, after leadership expressed safety concerns for its staff. Bread for the City launched its 30th annual Holiday Helpings program earlier this month, giving out turkeys, side dishes and $50 gift cards to families across the District. The program was supposed […]
WASHINGTON, DC
baltimoremagazine.com

This Cop-Turned-Mentor Opens Doors for West Baltimore Students

Former Baltimore City police detective Deborah B. Ramsey has been on a mission to help people for a long time. “I’ve been a public servant all of my professional career,” she says. “That is where I feel my love of community.”. For the past seven years,...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland child diagnosed with TBCK Syndrome to serve as ambassador at Festival of Trees, benefitting Kennedy Krieger Institute

BALTIMORE - The holiday season is just around the corner which means the Festival of Trees will kick off next weekend.Hundreds of trees, wreaths and gingerbread houses will be decked out with cheer to raise money for the Kennedy Krieger Institute.But this year, the first person in Maryland to be diagnosed with TBCK Syndrome, will serve as one of the institute's youngest ambassadors for the fundraising event.Six-year-old Violet loves to play with toys.But unlike most children, she is battling a rare neurogenetic disorder called TBCK Syndrome.Violet faces intellectual and developmental delays that affects her speech, muscle movement and respiratory."That special...
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore closing in on 300th homicide for 8th year in a row

*UPDATE* The homicides in this case were first reported as the 300th and 301st in Baltimore this year, but on Monday two previous homicide cases were reclassified and removed from the homicide database by the Baltimore Police Department. Baltimore City is closing in on a grim milestone for the eighth...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Baltimore Youth Football Team Expected To Go To Nationals

Youth football teams across the nation are headed to Nationals in Florida, including teams from Baltimore, according to fundraisers organized to support the talented players. The coach of the Baltimore Blaze 14 U team created a fundraiser to help raise funds to send one hardworking team to Plant City, Florida for the Nationals competition that is set to be held Dec. 4-10, according to GoFundMe.
BALTIMORE, MD
hopkinsmedicine.org

The Johns Hopkins Hospital

The Johns Hopkins Hospital is a world renowned leader in patient care, serving the greater Baltimore community and patients from all across the globe. Our friendly and knowledgeable staff teams provide support throughout our many specialty departments and centers, from primary visits to emergency care. Campus Maps. Emergency Entrance. Construction...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Baltimore's Kailah Marie Allen Dies At 25

A fundraiser has been launched after the death of a 25-year-old Baltimore woman. Kailah Marie Allen passed away on Friday, Nov. 11 after "fighting inner battles". A GoFundMe was launched to help support her family and lay her to rest. Money from the fundraiser will go toward funeral costs to...
BALTIMORE, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

44K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy