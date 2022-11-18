Read full article on original website
Related
fox7austin.com
What constitutes 'trespassing' under Texas law?
AUSTIN, Texas - Last Monday, a West Austin woman spoke with FOX 7 Austin about dealing with a Peeping Tom who wouldn’t leave her front porch. In light of this, we’re breaking down what you should do if you’re in a similar situation, and what Texas trespassing laws have to say.
Texas lawmakers question DMV over illegal paper tags problem
AUSTIN, TX — The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles announced Thursday major changes in temporary tags in Texas to combat fraud. Fraudulent dealers were able to access the system and create thousands upon thousands of temporary labels. These temporary tags were distributed all over the country.
Flashing Headlights or Hazard Lights..En”LIGHT”ening Texas Law
It is the mantra of Texas Driving. "Drive Friendly, It's the Texas Way". So, where does flashing your headlights or driving with your emergency flashing lights on in bad weather fit into this?. Let's start with flashing headlights. Some people flash headlights at oncoming traffic to warn them of an...
Is Sleeping In Your Car Legal In Texas? Find Out The Facts
Back in college before graduation, a buddy of mine wanted to travel all over the Great State of Texas before landing his first big job. He was seriously considering living out of his car to cut down on expenses and wondering if it was legal to do so. Whether you're...
‘Abolishing daylight savings’ and other new Texas bills that might make you say ‘huh?’
Texas representatives filed over 1000 bills yesterday for the next legislative session. KXAN perused the new bills and pulled four that made us scratch our heads.
New bill, again, aims to improve Texas maternal death data
House bill 663 would require reporting certain maternal mortality information to the Texas Department of State Health Services and creating a work group for a maternal mortality and morbidity data registry.
Weird New Driving Laws That May Be Coming To Texas
Our fearless leaders have been busy and, as drivers, we Texans could soon be looking at some new rules. A handful of new laws are in the works and they affect almost every Texas driver. I say "almost" because you have to meet some pretty strict criteria to qualify for the first one on the list. Read more on Texas driver laws here.
CBS Austin
More Texans turn to homeschool after pandemic showed what learning outside could be like
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's Note: This story's headline was shortened due to the length. Christina Hernandez, a mother of two and a former San Antonio theater teacher, knows firsthand how difficult it is to give every student the attention they deserve. And this school year, as class sizes have...
Texas DPS troopers stop human smuggling operations in 2 separate traffic stops last weekend
Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety arrested two human smugglers in two separate incidents this month as part of Operation Lone Star.
Was Texas the real site of the first Thanksgiving?
According to many historians and the first Thanksgiving celebration in the United States took place near El Paso in 1598, 23 years before the Pilgrims held their famous dinner at Plymouth Rock.
proclaimerscv.com
Man Savagely Kills a Woman in Texas, Cutting Off Her Toes, Fingers, and Both Ears
A 26-year-old man was accused of killing a woman in Texas by cutting off her toes, fingers, and both ears as part of a satanic ritual. Ethan Myers, a 26-year-old man in Texas, performed a Satanic ritual on Sarah Hopson, a 36-year-old woman. He allegedly cut off her toes, fingers, and ears. According to a published report, authorities found the woman’s body in the victim’s house.
WEEKEND READ: Why does Texas love Texas so much? An expert weighs in
Texas State University Associate Professor of Marketing Rick Wilson said it’s because those businesses tap into something that many feel strongly about: pride for the Lone Star State.
Texas Gov. Abbott Sending Armored Carriers to the Border
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott seems to be taking his immigrant “invasion” claim very seriously. The Texas Tribune reports that under a state order, the National Guard will be sending 10 massive armored personnel carriers to the border. The M113 vehicles, which look like tanks, were originally intended to transport foot soldiers across battlefields—and it’s not clear what purpose the Vietnam-era carriers would serve at the border, or whether weapons will be added to them. Abbott has been describing the flow of migrants into the U.S. from Mexico as an “invasion” much to the delight of conservatives.Read it at Texas Tribune
KXAN
Texas is worst state for a girl’s night out, data shows
(NEXSTAR) — A girl’s night on Sixth Street in Austin or at the San Antonio River Walk may not be as easy or as cost-effective as you might hope for. Turns out, your bachelorette party might be better off in Wisconsin. That’s according to a new study from...
KVUE
Lawmaker files bills aimed at making language in Texas Constitution, Texas Penal Code more LGBTQ-inclusive
AUSTIN, Texas — The 88th Texas legislative session starts in January. Monday, Nov. 14, was the first day Texas lawmakers and legislators-elect could file bills ahead of the session. As of Thursday, more than 1,000 bills have already been filed. KVUE is taking a look at some of the...
What are the most popular sodas in Texas?
DALLAS (KDAF) — Have you ever wondered what the most popular soda in the state of Texas is? You’re probably guessing it’s Dr. Pepper…. Well, you’d be right but there is also another soda that is vying for the top spot in the tastebuds and hearts of Texans. We checked out a report from Soda Pop Craft on the most popular soda in Texas and it cites Texans’ pride in its love of DP.
Letters to Texas inmate were laced with meth—sender now going to prison
A 54-year-old Texas woman will serve time in prison herself after mailing papers laced with methamphetamine to an inmate.
CBS Austin
Texas oil and gas agency investigating 5.4 magnitude earthquake in West Texas
NOTE: This story's headline has been edited for length. "Texas oil and gas agency investigating 5.4 magnitude earthquake in West Texas, the largest in three decades" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
MacKenzie Scott donates $8M to South Texas ISD
Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott continues to bless Rio Grande Valley schools with millions of dollars in donations.
Comments / 1