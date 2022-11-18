ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What constitutes 'trespassing' under Texas law?

AUSTIN, Texas - Last Monday, a West Austin woman spoke with FOX 7 Austin about dealing with a Peeping Tom who wouldn’t leave her front porch. In light of this, we’re breaking down what you should do if you’re in a similar situation, and what Texas trespassing laws have to say.
Weird New Driving Laws That May Be Coming To Texas

Our fearless leaders have been busy and, as drivers, we Texans could soon be looking at some new rules. A handful of new laws are in the works and they affect almost every Texas driver. I say "almost" because you have to meet some pretty strict criteria to qualify for the first one on the list. Read more on Texas driver laws here.
Man Savagely Kills a Woman in Texas, Cutting Off Her Toes, Fingers, and Both Ears

A 26-year-old man was accused of killing a woman in Texas by cutting off her toes, fingers, and both ears as part of a satanic ritual. Ethan Myers, a 26-year-old man in Texas, performed a Satanic ritual on Sarah Hopson, a 36-year-old woman. He allegedly cut off her toes, fingers, and ears. According to a published report, authorities found the woman’s body in the victim’s house.
Texas Gov. Abbott Sending Armored Carriers to the Border

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott seems to be taking his immigrant “invasion” claim very seriously. The Texas Tribune reports that under a state order, the National Guard will be sending 10 massive armored personnel carriers to the border. The M113 vehicles, which look like tanks, were originally intended to transport foot soldiers across battlefields—and it’s not clear what purpose the Vietnam-era carriers would serve at the border, or whether weapons will be added to them. Abbott has been describing the flow of migrants into the U.S. from Mexico as an “invasion” much to the delight of conservatives.Read it at Texas Tribune
Texas is worst state for a girl’s night out, data shows

(NEXSTAR) — A girl’s night on Sixth Street in Austin or at the San Antonio River Walk may not be as easy or as cost-effective as you might hope for. Turns out, your bachelorette party might be better off in Wisconsin. That’s according to a new study from...
What are the most popular sodas in Texas?

DALLAS (KDAF) — Have you ever wondered what the most popular soda in the state of Texas is? You’re probably guessing it’s Dr. Pepper…. Well, you’d be right but there is also another soda that is vying for the top spot in the tastebuds and hearts of Texans. We checked out a report from Soda Pop Craft on the most popular soda in Texas and it cites Texans’ pride in its love of DP.
Texas oil and gas agency investigating 5.4 magnitude earthquake in West Texas

NOTE: This story's headline has been edited for length. "Texas oil and gas agency investigating 5.4 magnitude earthquake in West Texas, the largest in three decades" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
