HARRISBURG, Pa. — It will remain below average today with some sunshine and highs in the mid 40s, the winds will ease a bit overnight for another night in the 20s. Some warmer air is finally on the way, and by Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day our highs will finally rebound back in to the 50s. Under partly to mostly sunny skies both days are looking milder and quiet.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO