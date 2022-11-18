Read full article on original website
local21news.com
Transgender Day of Remembrance, more than just remembering
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Transgender Day of Remembrance not only honors transgender people who were killed by violence, but also draws attention to the threats they face on a daily basis. The Williams Institute estimates there are Around 1.6 million people in the U.S. who are 13 years and...
local21news.com
First Presbyterian Church of York hosts annual free Thanksgiving dinner take away
The First Presbyterian Church of York hosted their annual free Thanksgiving take away dinner Saturday afternoon. The event has been going on for over 25 years and has fed thousands across the local community. The meal includes Thanksgiving staples including turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and green beans. Each family is...
local21news.com
Person from Berks County killed in Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub mass shooting
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Police are investigating whether a mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, was a hate crime. Five people are dead and 25 others were left injured. The suspect was arrested after being subdued by patrons. One of those killed was a person originally from...
local21news.com
What happens if you deep fry a frozen turkey? The City of Harrisburg shows you
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — In a video posted on the City of Harrisburg's Facebook, multiple officials involved with the public's safety gathered to speak on the upcoming holiday dangers. Harrisburg Bureau of Fire Chief Brian Enterline lead the conversation on Nov. 17 about the dangers of deep frying the...
local21news.com
FOUND | Missing endangered woman in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | Neyis Gomez De Ullola was located safe and sound at 2 p.m. today. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Authorities are looking for a woman who could possibly be taking shelter in sheds and "unlocked out buildings" due to the cold. East Cocalico Township Police...
local21news.com
Hundreds gathered for the Harrisburg parade today
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Hundreds of Harrisburg residents lined Second and Front Street for the Holiday Parade. There were more than a hundred floats and performers following the theme of a “Very Vibrant Holiday.”. One family, who has been coming to the parade for the past 16 years...
local21news.com
Two allegedly kept and neglected 25 cats in their Franklin County home
FRANKLIN COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — Police are investigating a bizarre incident where two homeowners allegedly kept and neglected 25 cats. According to the Chambersburg Police Department, officials were called to the unit block of West Catherine St. on Aug. 9 to check on the welfare of numerous cats at the residence.
local21news.com
Juvenile reported missing to Chambersburg Police
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A missing juvenile was reported to the Chambersburg Police Department. Police are currently searching for Milton Facundo-Garcia who was last seen by his guardians on November 9, at 3 p.m. If you see Facundo-Garcia, contact police at 717-264-4131.
local21news.com
Harrisburg School District unveils new mentoring program
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The Harrisburg School District is starting a new mentoring program and they are looking for volunteers who are willing to work with students. "We have some young people who just need some mentoring and they need some guidance," Harrisburg School District Superintendent Eric Turman said.
local21news.com
Parents of Middletown hazing victims speak exclusively to CBS 21
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHP) — Hazing allegations canceled the Middletown High School's football season before it could ever start. Video of the disturbing incidents were posted on social media, and the Dauphin County District Attorney's Office has charged ten juveniles in connection. The parents of two victims spoke exclusively with...
local21news.com
Police seek identity of alleged coffee throwing criminal
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster County say they are seeking the identity of a woman who allegedly threw coffee on another person at a Columbia grocery store. According to police, it happened on November 18 between 9 and 9:20 AM at AJ's Surplus Grocery on the...
local21news.com
Yorktowne Hotel opening to be delayed by "a few weeks"
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Yorktowne Hotel is expected to be delayed by another few weeks. The Director of Sales and Marketing for the hotel, James Parker, stated that the hotel, which has had ongoing construction for about six years, is experiencing a few supply chain issues that are preventing the grand opening:
local21news.com
Man accused of robbing phone from 14-year-old in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police have arrested a man who allegedly stole a cell phone from a child in the Swatara Township area. Swatara Township Police officials say that on Nov. 16 at around 5.pm., 35-year-old Omar Negron-Montalvo forcibly took a phone from a 14-year-old, and then fled the area on foot.
local21news.com
Six bottles of Fireball stolen from Sheetz by Cumberland Co. man, police say
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Middlesex Township Police were sent to Sheetz on Harrisburg Pike on November 21, for a reported male actively stealing Fireball liquor from within the store. When police arrived, they were able to locate and identify the thief as Rabi Adhikari. Through police investigation, Adhikari...
local21news.com
Gunman stopped by police from robbing an apartment in Lebanon City
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials stopped a robbery in progress after an armed robber had broken into an apartment with a gun in hand, according to Lebanon City Police. Authorities say that they were called to the scene on Nov. 17 at around 10:18 p.m. for a report of a man with a firearm.
local21news.com
Remaining cold but expecting warmer weather by Thanksgiving Day
HARRISBURG, Pa. — It will remain below average today with some sunshine and highs in the mid 40s, the winds will ease a bit overnight for another night in the 20s. Some warmer air is finally on the way, and by Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day our highs will finally rebound back in to the 50s. Under partly to mostly sunny skies both days are looking milder and quiet.
local21news.com
Two 16-year-olds arrested for stealing vapes in Lancaster Co., police say
Authorities have arrested two 16-year-olds for the alleged break-in of a business and theft of multiple vape pens. In a report from the Manheim Borough Police Department, the pair were seen on surveillance cameras at a Sunoco on N. Main St. on Oct. 16 at 1:05 a.m. Police say that...
local21news.com
Severe motorcycle accident closes down South Hanover Street
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are currently on the scene investigating a severe motorcycle accident that required emergency services. The incident happened today along South Hanover St. at Chapel Ave., after a motorcycle driver crashed, suffering "significant injuries." According to Carlisle Police, the driver was sent to a...
local21news.com
Multi-vehicle crash involving truck loaded with junk cars in York Co.
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials encountered a messy scene last night that involved numerous vehicles after a car and truck loaded with multiple junk cars collided. According to Strinestown Community Fire crew, the accident happened on the 500 block of Susquehanna Trail at around 5:40 p.m. The crash...
local21news.com
Cumberland Valley beats out Hershey in bid to host State Championships over the weekend
High School teams across Pennsylvania competing for the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) state title were at a new location this year, Cumberland Valley High School. In years prior, the games were held in Hershey. However, PIAA Assistance Executive Director, Jennifer Grassel said during the Request for Proposal bid process,...
