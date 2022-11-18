Read full article on original website
WITN
Coastal Carolina authors rekindle a farmer’s market tradition
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The co-manger of the New Bern farmers market and a local author are trying to rebuild the tradition that brings local authors to the local community. All genres of books were featured at the Books Festival for Authors Sunday. More than 35 authors got to explain what makes the book so special to potential readers at the New Bern Farmer’s Market. They signed and sold their books, and there were even some live reads from the authors.
newbernnow.com
Meet Karen Clark — Going Wild with Community Science
Carolina Nature Coalition invites you to meet Karen Clark with the NC Wildlife Resources Commission (NCWRC). From bats to birds, sea turtles to frogs, she will present a community science sampler and answer questions about ways for you to become involved. NCWRC conducts several projects which rely on public volunteers...
2 NC river sites fail fecal bacteria tests in year-round checks
A group that normally tests North Carolina river water quality during summer months has expanded to cover year-round monitoring.
newbernnow.com
AeroShell Aerobatic Team’s Holiday Airshow is Returning to New Bern
For the third year in a row, the City of New Bern is partnering with Wendy and Buddy Stallings to bring the AeroShell Aerobatic Team to New Bern. This high-flying, holiday air show takes place over the Neuse River and is scheduled for Nov. 26 at 4:30 p.m. Best viewing spots include both sides of the Neuse in New Bern, as well as Union Point Park, Council Bluff Green and along the Riverwalk downtown. The event is free and open to the public and will last approximately one hour.
WNCT
Farmville business owner gives out turkeys on Thanksgiving
A business owner in Farmville who said she experienced being homeless at one time is now giving back to members of the community who are also experiencing hard times. Farmville business owner gives out turkeys on Thanksgiving. A business owner in Farmville who said she experienced being homeless at one...
newbernnow.com
Things to Do Around the Greater New Bern Area: Nov. 17 – 20, 2022
The Fall Home & Gift Expo is taking place at the Riverfront Convention Center of Craven County on Saturday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Tickets are $4 per person. Upcoming event: Sunday, 20 November, from 1 p.m. to 4...
WITN
Jacksonville 12 Days of Christmas Parade kicks off the holiday season in the east
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville’s 12 Days of Christmas Holiday Parade had spectators from around the region line the streets along Western Boulevard. The annual community tradition started this morning at 9:45 at Coastal Carolina Community College and ended at the Brynn Marr Shopping Center. It is sponsored regularly by Marine Federal Credit Union and Jacksonville Onslow Chamber of Commerce.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Hertford County approves new measure for hunters and anglers
WINTON – The Hertford County Board of Commissioners have approved the addition of a locally enacted law that must gain state approval. Acting upon a recommendation from Commissioner Leroy Douglas, the board, at their Nov. 7 meeting, gave their approval to a measure that makes it illegal “to hunt, fish or trap on the land of another without the written permission of the landowner or the landowner’s lessee. Written permission shall contain complete contact information for the landowner or the landowner’s lessee.”
WITN
ENC town holds groundbreaking for food processing plant
AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - The Town of Ayden held a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday afternoon to take the first step toward establishing a food processing plant. Community leaders and residents came out to celebrate the groundbreaking for the Eastern North Carolina Food Commercialization Center. The goal of the center is to...
WITN
House being offered for free has yet to sell
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - City officials are working to get the word out about a free home in one Eastern Carolina City. The Historic Tisdale House on Broad Street is being offered for free to anyone who makes a proposal for the home. The house has been part of...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Saving the last piece of Wootentown’s history
Nancy Burroughs is on a mission to restore First Loving Union Free Will Baptist Church. It’s been a nearly 23 year journey for Burroughs. She began in January of 2000 after receiving a vision from God to restore the church to its former glory. The church is located on Whootentown Road and is the last remaining non-residential structure of the former Wootentown community.
WITN
Thanksgiving weekend expected to break gas price records
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As Thanksgiving weekend approaches, millions of Americans are expected to travel. The highways will be busy, and gas prices may make you rethink your travel plans. According to GasBuddy, gas prices will be the highest in history this Thanksgiving. The national average gas price is expected...
iredellfreenews.com
N.C. House speaker appoints Johnson to N.C. Ports Authority
Raleigh — North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore has appointed Michael H. Johnson, CEO of The Johnson Group Inc., to the North Carolina Ports Authority. The Ports Authority operates facilities in Wilmington, Morehead City and the Inland Port in Charlotte. Freight movement is an integral part of the North Carolina economy and economic development strategy.
thecoastlandtimes.com
The price was right: Eastern North Carolina woman snags top $200,000 on scratch-off ticket
The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported on a big scratch-off ticket win by a Pamlico County woman. Bridget White, of Oriental, took a chance on a $5 scratch-off and won a $200,000 prize. White bought her lucky The Price is Right™ ticket from Trent Fuel Market on Trent Road...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Whiteville wins in walk-off fashion against Hertford County
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WWAY) – The Whiteville Wolfpack are 4th round bound after Grayson Creech sent the 32-yard field goal through the uprights to win 25-24. Whiteville trailed Hertford County 24 to 7 about half way through the third quarter, then the Wolfpack scored 2 touchdowns in a row, followed by Creech’s kick.
newbernnow.com
Repainting City Hall, Tisdale House, ARP Funding, Among Items on New Bern Board of Aldermen Meeting Agenda – Nov. 22
The Nov. 22, 2022 meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the Courtroom at City Hall located at 300 Pollock St. in New Bern, NC. 1. Meeting opened by Mayor Jeffrey T. Odham. Prayer Coordinated by Alderman Aster. Pledge of Allegiance. 2. Roll Call. 3. Approve Agenda. Consent Agenda.
WITN
Woman killed in crash with farm tractor on Neuse River Bridge
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A woman was killed after troopers say her car ran into the back of a farm tractor today. The crash happened just before noon on the Neuse River Bridge, just outside of New Bern. Troopers say Beverly Titus was heading north on U.S. 17 when...
With two tight races certified, NC Republicans fall one vote short of total control
Final results are in for NC’s closest legislative races.
newbernnow.com
Status of New Bern Now’s Navigator Newspaper — Meet New Members of Our Team
New Bern Now is getting close to launching the inaugural edition of the Navigator Local Newspaper (Print and Digital). Copies should hit the streets the last week of November or beginning of December. Our team has grown! Meet Reporter Tina L. Adkins and Art Director Dave Miller:. Tina Adkins has...
Carl Rogers Family Invests $1 million in ECU athletics, Pirate Club
GREENVILLE, N.C. – The Carl Rogers family, Carl, his wife, Connie and Carl’s children and grandchildren, have made a $1 million investment to support the Pirates Unite Campaign for Comprehensive Excellence, Pirate Club Executive Director Ryan Robinson announced Friday. The Carl Rogers family is comprised of Richard Rogers and wife, Elizabeth; Jody Swing and husband, Thomas; […]
