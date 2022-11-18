Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
Conn. Foodshare Close to Reaching Goal of Giving Out 50,000 Meals for Thanksgiving
From volunteer efforts to donations, people all over the state are stepping in so families have an enjoyable meal for the holiday. Connecticut Foodshare plans to give away 50,000 meals for Thanksgiving. Despite rising prices, Connecticut residents are still lending a helping hand. "We're doing very well. We're hoping to...
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: Cannabis store preparing to welcome customers
(WTNH) – Marijuana, or cannabis as the industry prefers it to be called, is now legal in Connecticut. Very soon, stores that sell it will be opening across our state. There is no date yet, but News 8 visited one store that is set to welcome customers to buy all sorts of cannabis products that could change the way they live.
travel2next.com
5 National Parks In Connecticut
The Constitution State, or Connecticut as its more widely known, is the southernmost state in New England, on the northeast coast of the United States. It may be one of the smaller states in New England, but there are plenty of national parks in Connecticut to explore. With national scenic trails, historic trails and national historical parks, many outdoor activities keep you entertained.
Bad News For Connecticut: Electric Rates Will Double in 2023
When they say rate increase, they were not kidding. According to a press release from the Office of the Attorney General of Connecticut, William Tong, both Eversource and United Illuminating will be doubling their rates. That is correct, Connecticut citizens that use either Eversource or United Illuminating, you guys will...
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must Visit
Between the magical Christmas light displays, festive decorations, and tree-lighting celebrations, there are so many ways to usher in the holiday season here in the Constitution State. One of the best and most exciting Christmas markets is set to return this year and it is a must-visit destination. Keep reading to learn more.
NBC Connecticut
Face the Facts: Funding the Energy Assistance Program This Winter
Republican Leader Sen. Kevin Kelly (R-Stratford) is again calling on the governor to use some of the surplus to fund the energy assistance program this winter. He joins NBC Connecticut's Mike Hydeck to discuss the need the program has. Mike Hydeck: So how should lawmakers manage the soaring surplus in...
Forever homes: Conn. finalizes 50 adoptions
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Today is national adoption day. To celebrate adopted and foster families, the State of Connecticut is finalizing some 50 adoptions today. The court let News 8 attend the adoption of 21 month-old Lilly Clarizio. “We try to raise awareness of children in foster care and adoptive families to help honor […]
NBC Connecticut
Face the Facts: Driving Under the Influence of Cannabis
NBC Connecticut Chief Investigator Len Besthoff discusses his recent piece on Driving While High and why Connecticut’s law about driving under the influence of cannabis is complicated. Mike Hydeck: In a matter of months retail marijuana shops will be open for business throughout Connecticut. And just like alcohol and...
The 7 Best Bagel Shops to Visit in Lower CT
It just so happens that you don’t have to go to New York for a good quality bagel. Connecticut has its list of popular and highly rated bagels to grab right near you. Here are the most highly rated and reviewed bagel shops in lower Connecticut.
Lamont, legislators agree to boost essential worker bonuses, extend gas tax holiday
As Eversource asked for a big rate increase, Lamont underscored the need for more assistance to consumers
Eversource, UI customers could soon see a nearly 50% increase in monthly bills
Connecticut residents could see an increase in their electric bills as Eversource and United Illuminating filed new supply rates with the state's Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA), citing ongoing global demand.
UC Daily Campus
What the passing of the CT early voting measure means
As results from the 2022 Midterm Elections continue to roll in, the ballot question regarding the implementation of early voting in Connecticut has passed. The passage of this question means it is one step closer to being approved at a state legislative level. If passed there, some form of early voting will become a part of the voting process in Connecticut.
WTNH.com
Conn. ranked second healthiest state in U.S.: Study
Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut may be the home of the hamburger, but it still ranked the second healthiest state across the country, according to a new study. The study, conducted by the online fitness resource Total Shape, analyzed data from each state including online searches for gym memberships, how many gyms are in a state per 100,000 of the population, percentage of smokers, and obesity.
FOX61, Audacy Hartford form severe weather network partnership
HARTFORD, Conn. — FOX61 News and Audacy Hartford announced Friday the formation of a new collaborative effort to keep the public informed when severe weather strikes Connecticut. The new FOX61 Audacy Hartford Severe Weather Network will combine the reach of FOX61 News and its digital platforms, including FOX61+ and...
Lawmakers promise action over dramatic power bill increases, but options are limited
State and federal lawmakers are promising changes after Connecticut’s two major power companies announced dramatic price increases. But their options may be limited.
If you are a senior citizen, you may qualify for a tenant reimbursement
Checks for Connecticut's renter rebate program will begin mailing this week, Governor Ned Lamont announced. Rebates can be up to $900 for married couples and $700 for individuals.
Eversource, United Illuminating announce unprecedented supply charge increase
Both Eversource and United Illuminating filed for an unprecedented supply charge increase of nearly 50%.
Connecticut leaders blast higher energy costs
(The Center Square) – Connecticut energy consumers will be digging deeper into their pockets this winter with the state's two largest utilities seeking hefty rate increases. In a filing to the state Public Utilities Regulatory Authority, Eversource is proposing to increase electric rates charged to consumers by nearly 50%, or $85 per month for the average customer. Meanwhile, United Illuminating is also seeking rate increases that would bump up the...
More money could be headed to cash-strapped 'hero pay' program
On Wednesday, state comptroller-elect Sean Scanlon urged lawmakers to fully fund the Connecticut Premium Pay Program.
