Connecticut State

WTNH.com

This Week in Connecticut: Cannabis store preparing to welcome customers

(WTNH) – Marijuana, or cannabis as the industry prefers it to be called, is now legal in Connecticut. Very soon, stores that sell it will be opening across our state. There is no date yet, but News 8 visited one store that is set to welcome customers to buy all sorts of cannabis products that could change the way they live.
travel2next.com

5 National Parks In Connecticut

The Constitution State, or Connecticut as its more widely known, is the southernmost state in New England, on the northeast coast of the United States. It may be one of the smaller states in New England, but there are plenty of national parks in Connecticut to explore. With national scenic trails, historic trails and national historical parks, many outdoor activities keep you entertained.
Travel Maven

This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must Visit

Between the magical Christmas light displays, festive decorations, and tree-lighting celebrations, there are so many ways to usher in the holiday season here in the Constitution State. One of the best and most exciting Christmas markets is set to return this year and it is a must-visit destination. Keep reading to learn more.
NBC Connecticut

Face the Facts: Funding the Energy Assistance Program This Winter

Republican Leader Sen. Kevin Kelly (R-Stratford) is again calling on the governor to use some of the surplus to fund the energy assistance program this winter. He joins NBC Connecticut's Mike Hydeck to discuss the need the program has. Mike Hydeck: So how should lawmakers manage the soaring surplus in...
WTNH

Forever homes: Conn. finalizes 50 adoptions

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Today is national adoption day. To celebrate adopted and foster families, the State of Connecticut is finalizing some 50 adoptions today. The court let News 8 attend the adoption of 21 month-old Lilly Clarizio. “We try to raise awareness of children in foster care and adoptive families to help honor […]
NBC Connecticut

Face the Facts: Driving Under the Influence of Cannabis

NBC Connecticut Chief Investigator Len Besthoff discusses his recent piece on Driving While High and why Connecticut’s law about driving under the influence of cannabis is complicated. Mike Hydeck: In a matter of months retail marijuana shops will be open for business throughout Connecticut. And just like alcohol and...
UC Daily Campus

What the passing of the CT early voting measure means

As results from the 2022 Midterm Elections continue to roll in, the ballot question regarding the implementation of early voting in Connecticut has passed. The passage of this question means it is one step closer to being approved at a state legislative level. If passed there, some form of early voting will become a part of the voting process in Connecticut.
WTNH.com

Conn. ranked second healthiest state in U.S.: Study

Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut may be the home of the hamburger, but it still ranked the second healthiest state across the country, according to a new study. The study, conducted by the online fitness resource Total Shape, analyzed data from each state including online searches for gym memberships, how many gyms are in a state per 100,000 of the population, percentage of smokers, and obesity.
FOX 61

FOX61, Audacy Hartford form severe weather network partnership

HARTFORD, Conn. — FOX61 News and Audacy Hartford announced Friday the formation of a new collaborative effort to keep the public informed when severe weather strikes Connecticut. The new FOX61 Audacy Hartford Severe Weather Network will combine the reach of FOX61 News and its digital platforms, including FOX61+ and...
The Center Square

Connecticut leaders blast higher energy costs

(The Center Square) – Connecticut energy consumers will be digging deeper into their pockets this winter with the state's two largest utilities seeking hefty rate increases. In a filing to the state Public Utilities Regulatory Authority, Eversource is proposing to increase electric rates charged to consumers by nearly 50%, or $85 per month for the average customer. Meanwhile, United Illuminating is also seeking rate increases that would bump up the...
