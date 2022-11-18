Read full article on original website
Doctors say RSV is hitting toddlers hard this year as sick kids line up for hospital beds across the US
Doctors working in ERs, ICUs, and urgent care clinics across the US are seeing a spike in RSV cases. Some infants and toddlers have needed help breathing and clearing out mucus to survive the illness. "I don't have a medication that can take this virus away," one doctor said. There...
CDC investigating listeria outbreak in Michigan, Nevada connected to mushrooms
(CBS DETROIT) - The Centers for Disease Control is investigating after two people were hospitalized due to a listeria outbreak connected to enoki mushrooms.The two people hospitalized include a 30-year-old man and a 42-year-old man. One was from Michigan and one from Nevada. According to the CDC, "both people reported eating enoki mushrooms or eating at restaurants with menu items containing enoki mushrooms."Officials say the number of people affected in this outbreak is most likely higher and in more states than what was reported.They say this may be due to the fact that some people can recover without any medical care...
Dengue fever case reported in Arizona as climate change increases spread of disease
The Maricopa County Department of Public Health announced Monday that it had confirmed a human case of dengue fever that is believed to have originated in an infected mosquito in Arizona. “Routine mosquito surveillance performed by Maricopa County Environmental Services Department (MCESD) has detected the dengue virus in a mosquito...
