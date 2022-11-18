(CBS DETROIT) - The Centers for Disease Control is investigating after two people were hospitalized due to a listeria outbreak connected to enoki mushrooms.The two people hospitalized include a 30-year-old man and a 42-year-old man. One was from Michigan and one from Nevada. According to the CDC, "both people reported eating enoki mushrooms or eating at restaurants with menu items containing enoki mushrooms."Officials say the number of people affected in this outbreak is most likely higher and in more states than what was reported.They say this may be due to the fact that some people can recover without any medical care...

