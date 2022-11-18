ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Split After Nearly 2 Years of Dating

By Meredith Nardino
 4 days ago

Not so golden? Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have split after nearly two years of dating, Us Weekly can confirm.

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde's Relationship Timeline

The "Watermelon Sugar" crooner, 28, and the O.C. alum, 38, are taking a break after being first linked in January 2021 when they were spotted attending Styles' manager's wedding together. A source exclusively told Us at the time that sparks flew between Wilde and the former One Direction member when she directed him in the thriller Don't Worry Darling .

"Harry and Olivia had chemistry almost instantaneously on set," the insider said. "It was only a matter of time before they got together."

News of the breakup comes just a few days after Wilde was spotted in the audience of the “Two Ghosts” singer’s Love On Tour concert with son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 6, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis . A social media video showed the Tron star dancing with her little ones as Styles performed his Grammy-nominated hit “As It Was.”

Wilde was engaged to the Ted Lasso star, 47, from 2013 to 2020. The pair’s breakup became messy in April when the actress was publicly served with custody documents during her CinemaCon presentation of Don’t Worry Darling , which she directed and starred in alongside Styles.

A former nanny of Wilde and Sudeikis' children then alleged to the Daily Mall last month that not only had the director cheated on her fiancé with the "Matilda" singer, but that the Saturday Night Live alum once laid underneath her car to stop her from visiting Styles.

The caregiver also claimed that Sudeikis was devastated when Wilde made her "special" salad dressing for the performer. The former couple, for their part, slammed the nanny's allegations in a rare, joint statement shared with Us .

“As parents, it’s incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make up such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly,” Wilde and Sudeikis told Us at the time . “This is the unfortunate apex of a now, 18-month-long campaign of harassing us, as well as our loved ones, close friends and colleagues. We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone.”

Harry and Olivia! Channing and Zoe! Celeb Couples With Movies in the Works

Throughout their romance, the "Golden" artist and the Booksmart director remained relatively under the radar. When Styles kicked off his Love on Tour performances in 2021, the Tron actress was spotted supporting her beau at multiple shows. As the Grammy winner prepared for his headlining Coachella slot in April, Wilde hinted that she would be watching proudly from the crowd.

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde's Complete Relationship Timeline

"Coachella prep," she wrote via her Instagram Story alongside a video clip of the '70s duo Baccara dancing to their 1977 hit "Yes Sir, I Can Boogie." Though she didn't mention Styles by name, fans were quick to put together the clues.

The X Factor UK alum, for his part, has been tight-lipped about his love life but gushed over feeling more "comfortable" than ever during an appearance on SiriusXM's "The Morning Mash Up" radio show. During the April interview, Styles noted that recording his single "As It Was" felt like "easily the most joyous of anything that [he's] kind of experienced so far" — and listeners even uncovered a possible reference to Wilde in the hit's lyrics.

"Go home, get ahead, light-speed internet / I don't wanna talk about the way that it was," he sings in the bridge. "Leave America, two kids follow her / I don't wanna talk about who's doin' it first."

Styles was previously linked to Taylor Swift , Kendall Jenner and Camille Rowe , while Wilde was married to Tao Ruspoli from 2003 to 2011 before her engagement to Sudeikis.

