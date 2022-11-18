ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Tripoli, PA

LehighValleyLive.com

High school football scoreboard for Nov. 18-19

Welcome to the lehighvalleylive.com high school football scoreboard for Nov. 18-19. REFRESH your browser for updated information. Northwestern Lehigh 34, North Schuylkill 14 - FINAL. Class 6A (at Easton) Parkland 35, Freedom 10 - FINAL. PIAA playoffs. Class A first round (at Dunmore) Northern Lehigh vs. Lackawanna Trail - 1...
ALLENTOWN, PA
sanatogapost.com

Grandview Makes it Official: Season Opens April 1

BECHTELSVILLE PA – The 61st season of professional stock car racing at Grandview Speedway begins April 1 (2023; Saturday) on its third-of-a-mile high-banked clay oval at 43 Passmore Rd., track owner Tina Rogers and her family announced, following a decision to pursue a racing schedule for the year. Earlier announced plans for a sale of the property have been put on hold.
BECHTELSVILLE, PA
sanatogapost.com

Before NASCAR: Learn Sunday About Sanatoga Racing

SANATOGA PA – Although it’s a fact mostly known to long-time residents or Lower Pottsgrove natives, the township has a long-standing history of auto racing. In its day, the Sanatoga Speedway (or, depending on the year, Sanatoga Park Speedway) was the place to see fast cars and hear loud crowds cheer on their drivers.
SANATOGA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks native among 5 killed in Colorado shooting

A Berks County native is among the five people who died in a shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado over the weekend. Derrick Rump, who graduated from Kutztown Area High School in 2002, was killed in the Saturday night shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Rump's family told 69 News.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
PennLive.com

Threat shuts down central Pa. middle school

Classes were canceled at a Lancaster County middle school Friday because of an online threat, police said. East Lampeter Township police said a violent threat was made Thursday evening toward the Conestoga Valley Middle School, on the 2100 block of Horseshoe Road. Classes were canceled as a precaution, but police...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Lehigh Valley's largest indoor garage sale is back

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - What's being called the Lehigh Valley's largest indoor garage sale back at the Allentown Fairgrounds this weekend. The "Super Gigantic Garage Sale" brings more than 200 sellers under one roof. The sale features a mix of new and used items and collectibles. It runs until 5 p.m....
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Windy weather knocks down trees

Windy weather caused some troubles in our area on Sunday. In Mahoning Township, Carbon County, a downed tree blocked Twin Crest Drive near Stewart Creek Road. In West Penn Township, Schuylkill County, Route 443 was closed when a utility pole snapped near Cold Spring Road.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Flames destroy barn in Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Flames destroyed a barn in Lackawanna County Saturday night. The fire started around 10 p.m. at the place along Valley View Drive in Newton Township near Clarks Summit. Officials say no one was hurt and there were no animals inside. The cause of that fire...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Company backs out buying old school in the Poconos

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — Plans for a new warehouse in Monroe County are no more after CORE 5 withdrew its application to purchase Pocono Elementary Center. The Atlanta-based company had offered to buy the old school building near Tannersville for $8 million. According to officials at Pocono Mountain School District,...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
etxview.com

Young singer from Schuylkill County could perform at Pennsylvania Farm Show

One of Schuylkill County’s young singing talents will have the opportunity to perform at the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show. Mia Bixler, 6, of Schuylkill Haven, turned in an impressive vocal performance during a recent contest hosted by the farm show. Her competition included dozens of young singers from around the commonwealth, who all vied for the opportunity to perform the national anthem at the show.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Lottery ticket worth $3 million sold in Delaware County, Pa.

NORWOOD, Pa. (CBS) -- Someone won $3 million on a scratch-off lottery ticket sold in Delaware County, the Pennsylvania Lottery said in a statement.The winner spent $30 on a $3 Million Extreme Tripler ticket and won the top prize.The ticket was sold at Davis' Trading Post on West Winona Avenue. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
sauconsource.com

Watch Out for Snow Squalls Friday, Forecasters Warn

The transition from warmer-than-average fall weather to wintry conditions eastern Pennsylvania has been experiencing could culminate Friday with a chance of snow squalls, according to National Weather Service forecasters. In a hazardous weather outlook statement issued early Friday morning, meteorologists from the Mount Holly, N.J., NWS office said upper Bucks,...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown scrap yard fire sends up black smoke

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Fire Department was called out to the EMR scrap yard Saturday morning. The scrap yard is located at 13th and Sumner streets in Allentown. A fire started outside the facility's building where a large black plume of smoke could be seen. Crews put down oil...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WBRE

City of Scranton issues Code Blue

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The City of Scranton will be issuing a Code Blue for Saturday, November 19, Sunday, November 20, and Monday, November 21. The forecast for the coming days predicts that temperatures will drop below 20 degrees with windchill. As such, Scranton will be opening a homeless shelter for those who need […]
SCRANTON, PA
sanatogapost.com

County Names Four Local Planning Award Winners

NORRISTOWN PA – Mixed-income rental housing units in East Greenville (at top), restoration of the Perkiomen Creek in Upper Hanover, walkable communities advocate Thomas J. Hylton of Pottstown, and a senior living development in Worcester all were announced Friday (Nov. 18, 2022) as winners of the 2022 Montgomery Awards. The honors are presented annually by the Montgomery County Planning Commission.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA

