Read full article on original website
Related
TODAY.com
101 Christmas baby names for your festive arrival
The weather outside may be frightful, but a Christmas baby is very delightful. While Christmas Day is the rarest birthday to have, according to a New York Times ranking, parents may still choose to share the joy of the season for a December baby through their name choice. "Some of...
Faith | At Thanksgiving, let’s remember why we’re grateful
If you’re looking forward to a fabulous feast at Thanksgiving, there’s more to the day than good food. Find out why we give thanks.
momcollective.com
Simplify the Holidays
Can you feel the adrenaline in the air? Have you seen the frantic Facebook posts trying to track down the “it” toy of the season? Is your calendar already full to the max with parties, school plays, and get-togethers?. If so, I have a proposition for you:. Simplify...
momcollective.com
Embracing Holiday Traditions with Our Changing Family
Over the years our family has changed, as all families do. It has grown and lost members and moved around. We’ve tried to adjust our family holiday traditions embracing the changes. Being all together isn’t as straight forward as it once was! The family and extended family is now...
Comments / 0