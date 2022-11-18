Read full article on original website
Idaho AG-elect hires former Trump administration attorneys
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho will add a new position of solicitor general to challenge federal government actions and policies when Republican Raul Labrador becomes the state’s new attorney general in early January. Labrador on Thursday announced two staff positions to be filled by former members of President...
Opinion: Vermont values come shining through
If “Florida is where woke goes to die” as its governor, Ron DeSantis boasts, Vermont is where elitism goes to shrivel up and starve. When I moved to Vermont 37 years ago from Eugene, Ore., my housemate in a South Royalton farmhouse, Carol Brock, told me “You’ve got to do your time in Vermont.”
National Day of Mourning: CT Indigenous groups are pushing back against Thanksgiving myths
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Save for Wednesday Addams’ revisionist pageant in "Addams Family Values," not many films tell the story of how Thanksgiving became a holiday. Fewer, still, do so with any degree of accuracy. For the Indigenous communities who make up...
Editorial: Utilities’ price hike will be painful for CT
Nothing unites politicians from opposing parties like utility rate hikes. Republican leaders, as one might expect, criticized planned rate hikes from Eversource and United Illuminating this winter as if they were the product of state government leadership. But the state’s actual leaders, including recently reelected Gov. Ned Lamont, were just as harsh in their criticisms. “This is a massive increase that will be unaffordable for many Connecticut families and businesses,” Attorney General William Tong, also reelected earlier this month, said.
Alabama fails to complete lethal injection for 3rd time
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama's string of troubled lethal injections, which worsened late Thursday as prison workers aborted another execution because of a problem with intravenous lines, is unprecedented nationally, a group that tracks capital punishment said Friday. The uncompleted execution of Kenneth Eugene Smith was the state's second...
Power restored in CT after high winds caused widespread outages
Power was restored to more than 1,000 Connecticut residents across the state overnight, after strong winds knocked out power on Sunday. As of early Monday morning, Eversource reported "fewer than two" outages throughout its service area, according to its outage reporting system. The remaining outages reported by Eversource, the state's largest electrical utility, were in Warren, a rural community of about 1,300 in Litchfield County. United Illuminating, which provides power for the greater Bridgeport and New Haven areas, reported no remaining outages as of around 5:10 a.m. Monday morning.
