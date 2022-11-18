ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gettysburg, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 43

Police stop Lebanon armed robbery in progress

LEBANON, Pa. — Lebanon City Police officers stopped an assault and armed robbery in progress on Nov. 17. Shortly after 10:15 p.m., police were dispatched to a residence in the 500 block of Lehman Street for a report of a man with a gun. Upon arrival, they allegedly found...
LEBANON, PA
FOX 43

Police searching for juvenile missing for two weeks

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Chambersburg Police are searching for a runaway juvenile last seen approximately two weeks ago. Alvaro Lopez-Lopez fled from his residence, according to police. A Chambersburg resident reported him missing on Nov. 18. Anyone with information on Lopez-Lopez's whereabouts is asked to submit a tip to crimewatch...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
CBS Baltimore

Bullets damage car, miss driver during Sunday morning road-rage incident in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Detectives collected several shell casings from the middle of Frankford Avenue following a road-rage incident in Northeast Baltimore on Sunday, according to authorities.That's where a motorist shot at another motorist a few minutes after 9 a.m., police said.The bullets struck a 24-year-old man's car in the 3500 block of Frankford Avenue, according to authorities.Police said the road-rage incident initially started in the 2300 block of East Northern Parkway.No one was injured when the motorist fired his weapon, according to authorities.
BALTIMORE, MD
skooknews.com

Woman Facing Charges After Leading Police in Pursuit on Burma Road and Crashing

A woman from York County is facing charges after leading police in a several mile-long pursuit on the Burma Road and crashing in Ryan Township on Saturday. According to Saint Clair Police, on Saturday, November 19th, 2022, Borough Police were dispatched to the intersection of West Russell Street and South Third Street for a motor vehicle accident.
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Police seek identity of alleged coffee throwing criminal

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster County say they are seeking the identity of a woman who allegedly threw coffee on another person at a Columbia grocery store. According to police, it happened on November 18 between 9 and 9:20 AM at AJ's Surplus Grocery on the...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Police investigating accident in Carlisle involving motorcycle

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Carlisle Police and other emergency services are on the scene of a motorcycle accident along South Hanover Street at Chapel Avenue. According to police, due to significant injuries sustained by the motorcycle rider, they have been transported to a local hospital for treatment. South Hanover...
CARLISLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Chambersburg police: Warrant issued for assault suspect

Chambersburg police has issued a warrant for Allan David Dominguez, 18, Chambersburg, in connection with an attack that seriously injured a man earlier this month. The brutal assault the evening of Nov. 7 in downtown Chambersburg has already resulted in the arrest of two juveniles, according to a Chambersburg Police Department news release. Police identified Dominguez as one of three others involved. They have not provided information about the other two, or released their identities.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
CBS Baltimore

Detectives investigate suspicious death of 2-year-old girl in South Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE -- Detectives are investigating the suspicious death of a 2-year-old girl who was found unresponsive in the South Baltimore neighborhood of Lakeland on Friday, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in the area learned that there was an unresponsive toddler in the 3000 block of Elizabeth Avenue around 7:30 p.m., police said.The officers found the toddler inside a residence and began performing CPR on her until medics arrived, according to authorities.The medics took the child to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead, police said.An autopsy will be performed on the child to determine the cause of death, according to authorities.Hours after officers found the unresponsive toddler, a crime lab technician arrived at a house on Elizabeth Avenue to assist detectives with their investigation into the suspicious death.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX 43

Two firefighters injured in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Two firefighters are injured after responding to a call Sunday morning in Adams County. Around 6 a.m., Nov. 20, crews responded to a fire on the 100 block of Reservoir Road in Tyron Township. According to a Facebook post by Bendersville Community Fire Department, crews...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore man accused of raping child arrested days after featured on ID's 'In Pursuit with John Walsh'

BALTIMORE - A Baltimore man who was featured on Investigation Discovery's "In Pursuit with John Walsh" was arrested days after the episode aired.Alex Bennett, accused of raping a child in 2020, made a national appearance on the series' Season 4 finale, titled "15 Seconds of Shame," on Nov. 9.Bennett was arrested on the East Coast on Nov. 15 after a tip came in following  the show aired that helped authorities develop his location further, and ultimately led to an arrest. The United States Marshals said Bennett was taken into custody by Deputies from the District of Maryland's Silver Shield unit,...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Young Teen Shot During Evening Attack In Baltimore

A young teen is recovering after being shot in Baltimore, authorities say. The 15-year-old was found by officers after they were dispatched to the 3100 block of Lorena Avenue shortly after 9 p.m., Friday, Nov. 18, following reports of shots fired, authorities say. The 15-year-old was rushed to a hospital...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Harrisburg local news

 https://www.fox43.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy