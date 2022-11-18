Read full article on original website
local21news.com
Two 16-year-olds arrested for stealing vapes in Lancaster Co., police say
Authorities have arrested two 16-year-olds for the alleged break-in of a business and theft of multiple vape pens. In a report from the Manheim Borough Police Department, the pair were seen on surveillance cameras at a Sunoco on N. Main St. on Oct. 16 at 1:05 a.m. Police say that...
Police stop Lebanon armed robbery in progress
LEBANON, Pa. — Lebanon City Police officers stopped an assault and armed robbery in progress on Nov. 17. Shortly after 10:15 p.m., police were dispatched to a residence in the 500 block of Lehman Street for a report of a man with a gun. Upon arrival, they allegedly found...
Man allegedly helps steal $2,000 worth of products from Lancaster County Ulta Beauty
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Maryland man was arrested for stealing $2,000 in products from a Lancaster County Ulta Beauty. Rashad Davon Hunt, 30, from Baltimore, was charged with one count of conspiracy retail theft. According to Manheim Township Police, the suspects selected and stole an excess of $2,000...
BPD: Man assaulted with a hammer at a North Baltimore church
The 78-year-old male victim suffered a minor cut to the ear and was taken to a hospital for precautionary measures.
Police searching for juvenile missing for two weeks
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Chambersburg Police are searching for a runaway juvenile last seen approximately two weeks ago. Alvaro Lopez-Lopez fled from his residence, according to police. A Chambersburg resident reported him missing on Nov. 18. Anyone with information on Lopez-Lopez's whereabouts is asked to submit a tip to crimewatch...
Bullets damage car, miss driver during Sunday morning road-rage incident in Northeast Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- Detectives collected several shell casings from the middle of Frankford Avenue following a road-rage incident in Northeast Baltimore on Sunday, according to authorities.That's where a motorist shot at another motorist a few minutes after 9 a.m., police said.The bullets struck a 24-year-old man's car in the 3500 block of Frankford Avenue, according to authorities.Police said the road-rage incident initially started in the 2300 block of East Northern Parkway.No one was injured when the motorist fired his weapon, according to authorities.
skooknews.com
Woman Facing Charges After Leading Police in Pursuit on Burma Road and Crashing
A woman from York County is facing charges after leading police in a several mile-long pursuit on the Burma Road and crashing in Ryan Township on Saturday. According to Saint Clair Police, on Saturday, November 19th, 2022, Borough Police were dispatched to the intersection of West Russell Street and South Third Street for a motor vehicle accident.
Woman charged after keeping 25 cats in central Pa. home: police
A Franklin County woman is charged with animal cruelty and neglect after 25 cats were found in her Chambersburg home. Officers were called to Trisha Pittman’s home on West Catherine Street on Aug. 9, to check on the welfare of the animals in the home, Chambersburg police said Friday.
local21news.com
Police seek identity of alleged coffee throwing criminal
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster County say they are seeking the identity of a woman who allegedly threw coffee on another person at a Columbia grocery store. According to police, it happened on November 18 between 9 and 9:20 AM at AJ's Surplus Grocery on the...
local21news.com
Lancaster Co. man sentenced to 4 to 8 years behind bar for unlawful contact with minors
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Lititz sex offender arrested by the Lancaster County Human Trafficking Task Force (HTTF) pleaded guilty to six counts Friday in Lancaster County Court, officials say. 55-year-old Sean Deemer, of the 500 block of Golden Street, was sentenced to four to eight years in...
abc27.com
Police investigating accident in Carlisle involving motorcycle
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Carlisle Police and other emergency services are on the scene of a motorcycle accident along South Hanover Street at Chapel Avenue. According to police, due to significant injuries sustained by the motorcycle rider, they have been transported to a local hospital for treatment. South Hanover...
Chambersburg police: Warrant issued for assault suspect
Chambersburg police has issued a warrant for Allan David Dominguez, 18, Chambersburg, in connection with an attack that seriously injured a man earlier this month. The brutal assault the evening of Nov. 7 in downtown Chambersburg has already resulted in the arrest of two juveniles, according to a Chambersburg Police Department news release. Police identified Dominguez as one of three others involved. They have not provided information about the other two, or released their identities.
Detectives investigate suspicious death of 2-year-old girl in South Baltimore, police say
BALTIMORE -- Detectives are investigating the suspicious death of a 2-year-old girl who was found unresponsive in the South Baltimore neighborhood of Lakeland on Friday, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in the area learned that there was an unresponsive toddler in the 3000 block of Elizabeth Avenue around 7:30 p.m., police said.The officers found the toddler inside a residence and began performing CPR on her until medics arrived, according to authorities.The medics took the child to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead, police said.An autopsy will be performed on the child to determine the cause of death, according to authorities.Hours after officers found the unresponsive toddler, a crime lab technician arrived at a house on Elizabeth Avenue to assist detectives with their investigation into the suspicious death.
25 years for man who strangled 72-year-old woman to death inside Baltimore home
A man has been sentenced to 25 years behind bars for bounding a 72-year-old woman and strangling her to death inside her Northeast Baltimore home.
Firefighters hurt while battling central Pa. house fire: report
Two firefighters were injured after responding to a house fire in Adams County on Sunday morning. The fire took place in the 100 block of Reservoir Road in Tyrone Township. Emergency dispatchers say the call came in just after 6 a.m., according to a report on WGAL News 8. When...
Two firefighters injured in Adams County
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Two firefighters are injured after responding to a call Sunday morning in Adams County. Around 6 a.m., Nov. 20, crews responded to a fire on the 100 block of Reservoir Road in Tyron Township. According to a Facebook post by Bendersville Community Fire Department, crews...
Dauphin County man held captive and threatened to kill victims during burglary: police
LYKENS, Pa. — A Dauphin County man is facing burglary and assault charges after allegedly threatening to kill two victims in a robbery. According to police, Matthew Lentz, 23, from Williamstown entered a home on the 1100 block of Specktown Road in Lykens Township during the night. He reportedly...
Baltimore man accused of raping child arrested days after featured on ID's 'In Pursuit with John Walsh'
BALTIMORE - A Baltimore man who was featured on Investigation Discovery's "In Pursuit with John Walsh" was arrested days after the episode aired.Alex Bennett, accused of raping a child in 2020, made a national appearance on the series' Season 4 finale, titled "15 Seconds of Shame," on Nov. 9.Bennett was arrested on the East Coast on Nov. 15 after a tip came in following the show aired that helped authorities develop his location further, and ultimately led to an arrest. The United States Marshals said Bennett was taken into custody by Deputies from the District of Maryland's Silver Shield unit,...
local21news.com
Two allegedly kept and neglected 25 cats in their Franklin County home
FRANKLIN COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — Police are investigating a bizarre incident where two homeowners allegedly kept and neglected 25 cats. According to the Chambersburg Police Department, officials were called to the unit block of West Catherine St. on Aug. 9 to check on the welfare of numerous cats at the residence.
Young Teen Shot During Evening Attack In Baltimore
A young teen is recovering after being shot in Baltimore, authorities say. The 15-year-old was found by officers after they were dispatched to the 3100 block of Lorena Avenue shortly after 9 p.m., Friday, Nov. 18, following reports of shots fired, authorities say. The 15-year-old was rushed to a hospital...
