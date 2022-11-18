Read full article on original website
Olivia Wilde Believed Harry Styles Was Sleeping With Florence Pugh, Ex-Nanny Claims
The ex-nanny of Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis isn’t done airing the couple’s dirty laundry. According to the ex-nanny, Wilde complained to her then-partner that Florence Pugh was sleeping with Harry Styles before starting her own relationship with the pop star, RadarOnline.com has learned. The ex-staffer claimed that...
Harry Styles’ Girlfriend: Who The Star Is Dating Now, Plus His Full Relationship Timeline
Harry Styles has been making girls swoon with his handsome looks, irresistible charm, and musical talent ever since he stepped onto The X Factor stage for a televised audition of Stevie Wonder‘s “Isn’t She Lovely” in 2010. So, it’s no wonder he’s led a steady romantic life over the years. Although the contestant-turned-superstar has many admirers from all over the world, only a few ladies have been lucky enough to be a part of his love life since he broke onto the music scene with his band One Direction and later started a successful solo career. From the late English television presenter, Caroline Flack, to his most recent ex, actress and director Olivia Wilde, we’re taking a look at all of the gals who’ve been romantically linked to the British superstar.
Harry Styles On The Brink of Breaking Up From Olivia Wilde Because of Her Life Drama?
Is Harry Styles on the verge of splitting up with his girlfriend Olivia Wilde?. The incessant turmoil surrounding the actress-turned-director is said to be straining their almost two-year romance. According to a source who spoke to Star magazine, the months of embarrassing and messy headlines about their personal lives have...
See Khloé Kardashian Cuddle with 'Magic' Baby Son in 'The Kardashians' Season Finale Teaser
Khloé Kardashian's little boy is returning to the small screen. In a teaser for next week's season finale of The Kardashians, the new mom of two, 38, cuddles her newborn son, whose name has yet to be shared, as he comes home from the hospital. Joining her are mom...
Model mom! Kimora Lee Simmons recruits her gorgeous daughters Ming Lee and Aoki Lee star in new Baby Phat campaign
The women - 47, 22, and 20, respectively - are all center stage in the campaign for their new Forever 21 x Baby Phat collaboration. Speaking about the partnership, the former model told People: 'I'm trying to create for them a very strong business sense and a very strong sense of independence and autonomy.'
Gerard Pique Holds Hands With Clara Chia On Date Night After Finalizing Custody Agreement With Shakira
Gerard Pique and his new girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti, enjoyed a night out in his native Spain on Nov. 16, roughly a week after Gerard, 35, and his ex, Shakira, secured a custody agreement concerning their sons, Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7. During the night out, Gerard and Clara held hands outside a Japanese restaurant. Gerard dressed casually for the evening by wearing an oversized white t-shirt, pants, and sneakers. Clara dressed more formally, opting for a black blazer, pants, and a top. She complemented the look with a pair of white-and-black shoes.
Paris Hilton Updates Fans on Pregnancy Journey After Mom Kathy Hilton Claims She's 'Trying and Trying'
Paris Hilton is updating fans on her pregnancy plans following her mom Kathy Hilton's comments about her fertility journey. In an Instagram Stories post, the 41-year-old DJ and heiress opened up about her plans for expanding her family with husband Carter Reum. "I'm getting tons of messages of people asking...
Power Rangers: Red Ranger Actor Austin St. John Breaks Silence on Jason David Frank's Death
Legendary star of the Power Rangers franchise Jason David Frank has unfortunately died at the age of 49, and former Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers, Power Rangers Zeo, and Power Rangers Turbo co-star and Red Ranger actor Austin St. John has broken his silence on Frank's death. Following early reports on social media and messages from those closest to the star, it was revealed by Frank's rep that he had passed away. Ever since, tributes to the original Green Ranger actor have been pouring in by both fans and those who closely worked alongside the star for many years.
Olivia Wilde Goes Solo on the Red Carpet in a Bandeau
On Saturday, Olivia Wilde stepped out in West Hollywood for the annual Baby2Baby Gala in what can only be described as a formal bandeau. The actress stood tall as she posed on the red carpet, showing off her toned stomach in the two-piece set that toed the line between beach and formalwear.
Goldie Hawn Proved Age is Just a Number While Wearing Skintight Black Spandex & Jumping On a Trampoline
It’s the start of the week, and we’re in desperate need of some inspiration. Luckily, we don’t have to look any further than Goldie Hawn’s Instagram account. The beloved Oscar-winning actress is getting us energized for the week ahead with her latest video on the social media platform, in which she shares her exercise routine with fans while sporting a fitted spandex number.
New Details Emerge About Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde's Breakup
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde called it quits after almost two years of dating.
Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde's Encountering Relationship Strain After Former Nanny's Claims?
Harry Styles' dating life seems to be in full swing, despite the drama and scandal surrounding his girlfriend, Olivia Wilde. A former nanny who worked for her and her lover Jason Sudeikis recently exposed the 38-year-old actress-turned-director. The nanny made several claims about how she cheated on Jason and how...
Gwyneth Paltrow, 50, & Mom Blythe Danner, 79, Are Twins At Wedding In New Orleans: Photo
Gwyneth Paltrow, 50, and her mother, 79-year-old actress Blythe Danner, looked like twins (with a few years separating them) at a family wedding in October in New Orleans, La. In the fourth photo in the below slideshow that Gwyenth shared on Instagram on Friday, Nov. 18, the Oscar-winning star and her mother smiled for a picture as they held up iced drinks, seemingly thrilled to be spending some quality time together during the wedding. Both looked like they’ve been defying aging as they posed with minimal makeup and radiant skin.
Jessica Biel Opened Up About Her Marriage to Justin Timberlake 10 Years In: "You Have to Keep Working Hard"
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake tied the knot in 2012, which means they recently celebrated 10 years of marriage. The 7th Heaven actress appeared on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna to discuss turning 40 and being married for a decade, and she had so much wonderful life and love wisdom to impart.
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Are No Longer Together
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have called it quits after a nearly two-year-long relationship. The news comes after sources told People that the two were “taking a break.” “He’s still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in LA. It’s a very amicable decision,” a source shared. They noted that the two stars are “still very close friends” and that “right now, they have different priorities that are keeping them apart.”
Inside Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde's Decision to Break Up Secretly ‘a Few Weeks Ago’
On Friday night, news broke that Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles were on a break after nearly two years of dating. Over the weekend, sources spoke to more outlets about what happened behind the scenes...and when the split really took place. While Wilde and Styles were photographed out together a week ago, they privately decided to put a pause on their romance weeks ago, one source told Entertainment Tonight.
Madonna’s Son Rocco Ritchie, 22, Looks Just Like Dad Guy As He Twins In Brown With A Friend: Photos
Rocco Ritchie is all grown up! Madonna’s 22-year-old son looked like a proper adult as he stepped out rocking a sophisticated wardrobe in London on Friday, Nov. 18. Taking over the tony streets of Chelsea alongside a pal, Rocco donned a chic business casual look and topped it off with a grey plaid winter coat, as seen in photos here, via the DailyMail. The adorable snaps prove there’s no denying Rocco looks just like his father, famous director Guy Ritchie, who split with the “Like a Virgin” singer in 2008 after eight years of marriage.
Jason Momoa Reacts To Lenny Kravitz’s PDA Photo With Ex Lisa Bonet
Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa had a playful exchange on Instagram on ex Lisa Bonet‘s 55th birthday. It all started when Lenny, 58, shared a throwback black-and-white photo him and daughter Zoe Kravitz, 33, both kissing Lisa on the cheek. “Happy birthday mama….” he wrote on Nov. 18. Jason, 43, was clearly loving the family moment as he left six red hearts under as a caption with Lenny replying with another red heart and raised fist.
Kendall Jenner’s Optical Illusion Dress Is a Nod to Kim Kardashian
Kendall Jenner’s look at the 2022 CFDA Awards last week is a perfect example of how her taste often differs greatly from that of her sisters. While Kim, Kylie, and Khloé all wore figure-hugging dresses that were see-through, had high slits, and allowed for some under-boob cleavage, Kendall went for a much more demure look in a very simple, white sequin dress from Khaite. Her sisters often opt for the body-hugging pieces, something that, while Jenner has absolutely dabbled in over the years, has never been her go-to. But on Thursday night, Jenner stepped out in a dress that was pretty atypical for the model, and seemingly could have been plucked right from Kim’s closet.
Khloé Kardashian Is Bringing Back The Nineties Bombshell Updo
I have no shame in saying that Khloé Kardashian will be my forever muse – in every way possible, that is. For not only is she a boss businesswoman, but she also knows how to seriously turn a look. Of course, there have been many a fashion statement...
