HollywoodLife

Harry Styles’ Girlfriend: Who The Star Is Dating Now, Plus His Full Relationship Timeline

Harry Styles has been making girls swoon with his handsome looks, irresistible charm, and musical talent ever since he stepped onto The X Factor stage for a televised audition of Stevie Wonder‘s “Isn’t She Lovely” in 2010. So, it’s no wonder he’s led a steady romantic life over the years. Although the contestant-turned-superstar has many admirers from all over the world, only a few ladies have been lucky enough to be a part of his love life since he broke onto the music scene with his band One Direction and later started a successful solo career. From the late English television presenter, Caroline Flack, to his most recent ex, actress and director Olivia Wilde, we’re taking a look at all of the gals who’ve been romantically linked to the British superstar.
LOS ANGELES, CA
musictimes.com

Harry Styles On The Brink of Breaking Up From Olivia Wilde Because of Her Life Drama?

Is Harry Styles on the verge of splitting up with his girlfriend Olivia Wilde?. The incessant turmoil surrounding the actress-turned-director is said to be straining their almost two-year romance. According to a source who spoke to Star magazine, the months of embarrassing and messy headlines about their personal lives have...
HollywoodLife

Gerard Pique Holds Hands With Clara Chia On Date Night After Finalizing Custody Agreement With Shakira

Gerard Pique and his new girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti, enjoyed a night out in his native Spain on Nov. 16, roughly a week after Gerard, 35, and his ex, Shakira, secured a custody agreement concerning their sons, Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7. During the night out, Gerard and Clara held hands outside a Japanese restaurant. Gerard dressed casually for the evening by wearing an oversized white t-shirt, pants, and sneakers. Clara dressed more formally, opting for a black blazer, pants, and a top. She complemented the look with a pair of white-and-black shoes.
FLORIDA STATE
ComicBook

Power Rangers: Red Ranger Actor Austin St. John Breaks Silence on Jason David Frank's Death

Legendary star of the Power Rangers franchise Jason David Frank has unfortunately died at the age of 49, and former Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers, Power Rangers Zeo, and Power Rangers Turbo co-star and Red Ranger actor Austin St. John has broken his silence on Frank's death. Following early reports on social media and messages from those closest to the star, it was revealed by Frank's rep that he had passed away. Ever since, tributes to the original Green Ranger actor have been pouring in by both fans and those who closely worked alongside the star for many years.
wmagazine.com

Olivia Wilde Goes Solo on the Red Carpet in a Bandeau

On Saturday, Olivia Wilde stepped out in West Hollywood for the annual Baby2Baby Gala in what can only be described as a formal bandeau. The actress stood tall as she posed on the red carpet, showing off her toned stomach in the two-piece set that toed the line between beach and formalwear.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
SheKnows

Goldie Hawn Proved Age is Just a Number While Wearing Skintight Black Spandex & Jumping On a Trampoline

It’s the start of the week, and we’re in desperate need of some inspiration. Luckily, we don’t have to look any further than Goldie Hawn’s Instagram account. The beloved Oscar-winning actress is getting us energized for the week ahead with her latest video on the social media platform, in which she shares her exercise routine with fans while sporting a fitted spandex number.
HollywoodLife

Gwyneth Paltrow, 50, & Mom Blythe Danner, 79, Are Twins At Wedding In New Orleans: Photo

Gwyneth Paltrow, 50, and her mother, 79-year-old actress Blythe Danner, looked like twins (with a few years separating them) at a family wedding in October in New Orleans, La. In the fourth photo in the below slideshow that Gwyenth shared on Instagram on Friday, Nov. 18, the Oscar-winning star and her mother smiled for a picture as they held up iced drinks, seemingly thrilled to be spending some quality time together during the wedding. Both looked like they’ve been defying aging as they posed with minimal makeup and radiant skin.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Hypebae

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Are No Longer Together

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have called it quits after a nearly two-year-long relationship. The news comes after sources told People that the two were “taking a break.” “He’s still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in LA. It’s a very amicable decision,” a source shared. They noted that the two stars are “still very close friends” and that “right now, they have different priorities that are keeping them apart.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
Elle

Inside Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde's Decision to Break Up Secretly ‘a Few Weeks Ago’

On Friday night, news broke that Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles were on a break after nearly two years of dating. Over the weekend, sources spoke to more outlets about what happened behind the scenes...and when the split really took place. While Wilde and Styles were photographed out together a week ago, they privately decided to put a pause on their romance weeks ago, one source told Entertainment Tonight.
HollywoodLife

Madonna’s Son Rocco Ritchie, 22, Looks Just Like Dad Guy As He Twins In Brown With A Friend: Photos

Rocco Ritchie is all grown up! Madonna’s 22-year-old son looked like a proper adult as he stepped out rocking a sophisticated wardrobe in London on Friday, Nov. 18. Taking over the tony streets of Chelsea alongside a pal, Rocco donned a chic business casual look and topped it off with a grey plaid winter coat, as seen in photos here, via the DailyMail. The adorable snaps prove there’s no denying Rocco looks just like his father, famous director Guy Ritchie, who split with the “Like a Virgin” singer in 2008 after eight years of marriage.
HollywoodLife

Jason Momoa Reacts To Lenny Kravitz’s PDA Photo With Ex Lisa Bonet

Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa had a playful exchange on Instagram on ex Lisa Bonet‘s 55th birthday. It all started when Lenny, 58, shared a throwback black-and-white photo him and daughter Zoe Kravitz, 33, both kissing Lisa on the cheek. “Happy birthday mama….” he wrote on Nov. 18. Jason, 43, was clearly loving the family moment as he left six red hearts under as a caption with Lenny replying with another red heart and raised fist.
wmagazine.com

Kendall Jenner’s Optical Illusion Dress Is a Nod to Kim Kardashian

Kendall Jenner’s look at the 2022 CFDA Awards last week is a perfect example of how her taste often differs greatly from that of her sisters. While Kim, Kylie, and Khloé all wore figure-hugging dresses that were see-through, had high slits, and allowed for some under-boob cleavage, Kendall went for a much more demure look in a very simple, white sequin dress from Khaite. Her sisters often opt for the body-hugging pieces, something that, while Jenner has absolutely dabbled in over the years, has never been her go-to. But on Thursday night, Jenner stepped out in a dress that was pretty atypical for the model, and seemingly could have been plucked right from Kim’s closet.
Elle

Khloé Kardashian Is Bringing Back The Nineties Bombshell Updo

I have no shame in saying that Khloé Kardashian will be my forever muse – in every way possible, that is. For not only is she a boss businesswoman, but she also knows how to seriously turn a look. Of course, there have been many a fashion statement...

