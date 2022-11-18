Read full article on original website
Related
The Michelle Pfeiffer ‘Catwoman’ Movie Didn’t Work Out Because of ‘Batman Forever’
Michelle Pfeiffer originated the role of Catwoman in 'Batman Returns.' It turns out 'Batman Forever' impeded her solo outing.
Hugh Jackman reveals 2016 experience that inspired him to return as Wolverine
Ryan Reynolds announces Hugh Jackman's return as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. Hugh Jackman has revealed what inspired his decision to return as Wolverine. The Australian actor revealed in September that he would reprise the role in the third Deadpool film, despite deciding that the 2017 film Logan would be his final time playing the X-Men character.
Nick Nolte Was In The Running To Play Superman Until He Told Producers What He'd Do With The Character
Nick Nolte explained how he ultimately missed out on the opportunity to play Superman.
ComicBook
Fantastic Beasts 4 and 5, Harry Potter Spinoffs Reportedly Stalled at Warner Bros. Discovery
The Harry Potter franchise is in a very challenging spot at the moment, due in large part to the rhetoric of author and creator J.K. Rowling. In addition to consumers taking issue with Rowling, it also appears as though the franchise is stuck in the mud at Warner Bros. Discovery, despite that fact that CEO David Zaslav admitted this week he wants to continue building the on-screen Wizarding World with Rowling.
ComicBook
Constantine 2 Director Fighting for Hard R-Rating for Keanu Reeves' Sequel
Constantine 2 is officially in development at Warner Brothers, featuring Keanu Reeves returning as the eponymous antihero. Filmmaker Francis Lawrence is also set to return, helming the picture based on a script being written by Akiva Goldsman. While the first film was R-rated, Lawrence wants to go even further into adult territory this time around. In a recent interview with TheWrap, Lawrence said he felt the first picture was more PG-13 than anything, something he hopes to change with his follow-up.
Danny DeVito's Life in Photos
Born on Nov. 17, 1944, Danny DeVito grew up in Ashley Park, New Jersey, with his mother, father and two sisters. He found acting through a pursuit of stage makeup, having learned to be a beautician while working at his sister's salon. The 4-ft., 10-in. actor fell in love with theater and performed in Off-Broadway productions throughout the 1960s and early 1970s.
Jack Nicholson Dedicated His 1998 Oscar to ‘The Andy Griffith Show’ Actor Luana Anders
Jack Nicholson and Luana Anders found their way into showbiz at the same time, leading to a sweet dedication from Nicholson's 1998 Oscar acceptance speech.
Steven Spielberg Says Filmmakers Were Thrown “Under the Bus” by Warner Bros.’ HBO Max Strategy
The director discussed the state of the theatrical experience and reflected on films that "were suddenly relegated to, in this case, HBO Max." Steven Spielberg might be open to making a film for a streaming service in the future, but it sounds like he would want it to be on his terms.
Ryan Reynolds explains how Deadpool 3 got Hugh Jackman back as Wolverine
The Deadpool 3 announcement is one of the top 3 MCU news events of the year, especially considering the big Wolverine surprise. The revelation that Hugh Jackman would reprise his iconic Wolverine role to join Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and the Avengers would have easily been the biggest MCU development of the year. But Marvel had even more significant announcements back at Comic-Con when it unveiled the Avengers 5 and 6 release dates and titles.
Seth Rogen on Emotional Filming of Steven Spielberg’s ‘The Fabelmans’: “I Saw Him Cry Dozens of Times”
The film, based on the famous filmmaker's childhood, premiered at AFI Fest on Sunday, where co-writer Tony Kushner revealed the meaning behind the 'Fabelman' family name. On Sunday night, Steven Spielberg debuted his highly personal new film The Fabelmans at TCL Chinese Theatre, just steps away from where his hand and footprints are memorialized in cement. The movie, which he also co-wrote as well as directed, traces a slightly fictionalized version of his early life and his journey to becoming the world’s most famous filmmaker — and the family that helped him get there.
thedigitalfix.com
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child movie reportedly being blocked
Harry Potter is one of the biggest and most beloved franchises. So, it makes sense that it would fall under one of the properties that Warner Bros is trying to expand along with the IPs Lord of the Rings and the DCEU under the leadership of CEO David Zaslav. However,...
Collider
Brendan Fraser Calls 'Batgirl' Cancellation “Heartbreaking," Champions Leslie Grace
Brendan Fraser will likely, and deservedly, return to the limelight in some months. That’s if he hasn’t already, thanks to the glowing acclaim that his performance in director Darren Aronofsky’s upcoming film The Whale has received. But while the critically acclaimed drama might have earned him long-overdue respect as a serious actor, Fraser had another project in his back pocket that would surely have reinstated him among the comic book community. Fraser was supposed to appear as the villainous Firefly in the DC film Batgirl, but the project was unceremoniously dropped by Warner Brothers back in August. In a new GQ profile, the actor voiced his dismay over the decision.
Collider
‘Beetlejuice 2’: The Story Behind the Sequel That Refuses to Die
In 1988, one undead figure showed up in movie theaters and captured the imaginations of moviegoers. That figure was Betelgeuse (Michael Keaton), the titular lead character of Tim Burton's Beetlejuice. A precursor to Burton and Keaton's further collaborations for the first two Batman movies, Beetlejuice reaffirmed Burton's interest in grotesque weirdos and strange streaks of dark humor. Turns out, he wasn't the only one interested in those elements since Beetlejuice turned into a sizable box office hit for Warner Bros. In fact, it was so profitable that Warner Bros. has been constantly pursuing a sequel ever since the original film came out. These efforts have never produced a follow-up, but that hasn't stopped the studio from trying.
ComicBook
Gary Oldman, Star of Harry Potter and Dark Knight Series, Reveals He's Retiring From Acting
Gary Oldman is ready for some rest and relaxation. The Dark Knight alumnus says he's fine with retiring after his latest project runs its course, citing interests outside of the industry he'd like to dedicate his time to. Oldman currently stars in AppleTV+'s Slow Horses, a spy thriller that will soon debut its second season. Based on a series of novels by Mick Herron, Slow Horses has already been renewed for third and fourth seasons at the streamer, though it's unclear if Oldman will still be involved at that point.
Scooby-Doo Alum Linda Cardellini Reacts To News About Velma Being A Lesbian
Linda Cardellini, who played Velma in the Scooby Doo feature films, shares her reaction to news of Velma being a lesbian.
Gamespot
9 MCU Characters That Were Recast
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. When we think of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, one of the first things that comes to mind is the iconic casting for so many characters. Robert Downey Jr. and Samuel L. Jackson seem almost inseparable from Tony Stark and Nick Fury, and Ryan Reynolds has taken ownership of Deadpool in a way few actors do with their roles. But while it's hard to imagine other actors stepping into their shoes, other characters have been recast--some even more than once--just within the MCU. Some are nearly invisible, some are conditional, but others are dramatic and impossible to miss.
ComicBook
Ryan Reynolds Brings Walking Dead Characters Back for New Maximum Effort Commercial
Maximum Effort isn't just a catchphrase spoken by Deadpool. It's also the name of Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds' production company, as well as a mantra by which the company operates. That mantra was on full display on Sunday night during the new commercial effort from the company. Reynolds' Maximum Effort did the absolute most for a set of short commercials that aired during The Walking Dead series finale, going as far as to bring back fallen characters from the series in their undead forms to advertise various products.
Kevin Conroy Dies: Longtime Voice Of Animated Batman Was 66
Kevin Conroy, the voice of Batman for three decades of animated TV, specials and video games, died Thursday. He was 66. His death was announced by his rep Gary Miereanu and Warner Bros. A cause was not disclosed, but he reportedly had been battling cancer. In a statement, Warner Bros. Animation said it “is saddened by the loss of our dear friend Kevin Conroy. His iconic performance of Batman will forever stand among the greatest portrayals of the Dark Knight in any medium. We send our warmest thoughts to his loved ones and join fans around the world in honoring his...
Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt's Old Hollywood Movie 'Babylon' Is Over 3 Hours Long: Report
Margot Robbie's next movie is jam-packed. Robbie, 32, stars in Babylon, from La La Land and Whiplash director Damien Chazelle, as an aspiring actress named Nellie LaRoy in 1920s Hollywood, when the movie business was transitioning from silent films to talkies. Brad Pitt plays Jack Conrad, a movie star at a different stage of his career.
The Princess Diaries 3 Is Happening, But What Does This Mean For Anne Hathaway And Julie Andrews?
Nearly twenty years after Princess Mia of Genovia's last appearance, the Disney franchise is expected to return.
Comments / 0