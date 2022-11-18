Read full article on original website
KFOX 14
El Paso Assistant District Attorney resigns to 'pursue new opportunity'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The resignation letter for El Paso Assistant District Attorney states he is leaving "to pursue a new opportunity." Curtis Cox resigned from his position at the El Paso District Attorney's Office on November 3. "I write to notify you that, pursuant to county policy,...
KVIA
El Paso DA asks appellate court to rule on 409th District Court’s actions in Walmart shooting case
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales has asked the Texas 8th Court of Appeals to stop the Walmart shooting trial to review the legitimacy of the trial court's orders. The document is called a “motion for stay of trial” and is asking the appellate court to...
KFOX 14
El Paso DA attorneys request to withdraw from her removal from office case citing conflict
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales' lawyers filed a motion requesting to withdraw from Rosales' removal from office case. The lawyers Patrick Wilson, David Chavez and Luis Yanez asked the court to enter an order permitting them to withdraw from Rosales' case. According to...
KVIA
El Paso Stonewall Democrats will host vigil for victims of LGBTQ nightclub shooting in Colorado
EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Stonewall Democrats and other Borderland LGBTQ organizations will host a vigil for the victims of the Colorado nightclub shooting that left at least five people dead and 18 wounded. The vigil will be held at Upper Tom Lea Park at 6:30 p.m. on...
KFOX 14
El Paso man indicted for alleged role in Jan. 6 Capitol breach
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A federal grand jury in The United States District Court for the District of Columbia indicted an El Paso man for his reported role in the Jan. 6 Capitol breach. David Arredondo, 47, faces seven counts:. Count 1: Civil disorder. Count 2: Assaulting, resisting,...
KVIA
Crimes against persons investigate assault in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas– Crimes Against Persons are investigating an assault that sent one man to the hospital with serious injuries late Saturday night. It happened on the 8700 block of Dyer in northeast El Paso. No other information has been released at this time. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION.
KFOX 14
Man allegedly broke into Church's Chicken in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police said they arrested a 24-year-old man in connection to a burglary at Church's Chicken in northeast El Paso. The alleged burglary happened at the fast-food restaurant at 5308 Dyer Street on Wednesday. Angel Fernando Zarate, of Ciudad Juarez, was charged with two counts...
KFOX 14
El Paso Police Department 'Most Wanted' for Nov. 20
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit these...
Police: Shooting involved students from 2 New Mexico schools
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico State University student-athlete was involved in the fatal shooting of a student from the University of New Mexico hours before the scheduled tipoff of a men’s basketball game between the rival schools that was later postponed, authorities said Sunday. State police said the 19-year-old University of New Mexico student was declared dead at the scene of the shooting around 3 a.m. Saturday following a shootout outside a dormitory at UNM’s Albuquerque campus. The 21-year-old student-athlete from New Mexico State was wounded in the shootout and was listed in stable condition at a hospital. New Mexico State University Chancellor Dan E. Arvizu confirmed Sunday that “one of our student athletes is now in the hospital following an altercation on the UNM campus. “We also know that another person has lost their life following that altercation... Some of our athletics personnel stayed behind in Albuquerque to be with our student athlete,” Arvizu added in a letter to students, parents, employees, alumni and fans. “NMSU personnel have been in contact with investigators and have been cooperating with law enforcement throughout.”
KVIA
Tucson man arrested for September GECU robbery
EL PASO, Texas -- Federal officials have arrested a Tucson man for the September robbery of a GECU in east El Paso. According to officials, 45-year-old Sherman Edward Lester Jr. robbed the GECU credit union at gun point and got away with an undisclosed sum of money. Lester remains in...
KVIA
Homeless man severely beaten and left outside Northeast El Paso motel
UPDATE: El Paso police say a 50-year-old homeless man was beaten and left on the sidewalk next to the Hawaiian Royale motel on Dyer street. The man was hospitalized in critical condition. Police did not indicate if any suspects were in custody. ORIGINAL REPORT: EL PASO, Texas– Crimes Against Persons...
KVIA
Northeast El Paso Church’s Chicken ransacked, burglarized
EL PASO, Texas -- A 24-year-old Juarez man is accused of breaking into a northeast El Paso Church's Chicken fast-food restaurant, according to El Paso police. Investigators say Angel Fernando Zarate broke his way into the restaurant through the drive-through window Wednesday morning around 4 a.m. The Church's Chicken is...
Store clerk who helped alleged rape victim call 911 shares her story
EL PASO, Texas --The former El Paso school district administrator who was accused of kidnapping and sexual assault made a virtual appearance in court today. Jeffrey Steven Clay is accused of kidnapping an El Paso woman, taking her to his house in Anthony, New Mexico, and raping her. After, Clay left Anthony and allegedly drove the The post Store clerk who helped alleged rape victim call 911 shares her story appeared first on KVIA.
Masked man attacks Circle K employee in El Paso’s Mission Valley
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso and EPPD are asking for help in identifying a man who chased a store clerk with a knife in El Paso’s Mission Valley. On Wednesday, Nov. 16 at approximately 2:34 a.m., a man wearing a skull mask walked into the Circle K at 8855 North […]
Police detain teen with gun at Texas high school
EPPD officials announced Thursday morning that information regarding a 14-year-old student with a handgun was reported via an anonymous tip.
KVIA
Crimes against persons are investigating an assault of a police officer Friday morning
EL PASO, Texas- Crimes against persons detectives are investigating an assault of an El Paso Police officer. It happened at 207 Cincinnati street in west El Paso. Police responded to a call at 2 am of a fight involving weapons. During that investigation police said the officer was assaulted. No...
KFOX 14
El Paso police officer assaulted at Cincinnati Entertainment District
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4/KFOX14) — Crimes Against Persons Detectives are investigating an assault on a police officer that happened Friday morning. The call came in around 2 a.m about a fight involving weapons at a bar known as College Dropout at 207 Cincinnati Avenue. During the investigation into the...
KFOX 14
Rollover crash on U.S. 54 north and Diana leaves one dead
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 65-year-old male is dead after losing control of his vehicle on U.S. 54 north and Diana in northeast El Paso. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene after being ejected from his vehicle according to a statement issued by the El Paso Police Department.
Upworthy
Incredible moment courtroom erupts with joy as man wrongfully imprisoned for 20 years is finally freed
Daniel Villegas spent 20 years of his life in prison after he was wrongfully convicted of capital murder in the fatal shootings of two El Pasoans in 1993. Finally, in October 2018, an El Paso jury of seven women and five men found Villegas not guilty, marking the end of a 25-year saga that included three trials and numerous appeals. The emotional video has resurfaced and is going viral again as the internet recalls the powerful moment Villegas learned he was finally free. Villegas was in tears even before the verdict was announced and was bawling uncontrollably when the judge read the not-guilty verdict. "That was too much for me," Villegas said about the stress of waiting for the verdict, according to El Paso Times.
UPDATE: Man arrested after he allegedly assaulted 2 police officers
UPDATE: EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police have arrested a 24-year-old man and charged him with assaulting two police officers. The incident happened at about 2 a.m. Friday morning along the 200 block of Cincinnati Ave. Police responded to a fight/shots fired call. When they attempted to detain an individual believed to be […]
