WECT
Wilmington Police Department looking for missing teenager
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced that they are searching for 15-year-old Jahmir Troy. Per the announcement, Troy is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair. Troy was last seen on Nov. 18 in the 500 block of...
Onslow County Sheriff’s Office seeing increase in drug-related overdoses
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- As concerns continue to grow surrounding the use of narcotics in Onslow County, sheriff’s office officials say they have seen an increase in drug overdoses in the area. Sheriff Hans Miller said they responded to overdoses in multiple areas of Onslow County just recently. They were able to revive many using Narcan, […]
WITN
ONSLOW COUNTY: 10 drug ODs in week, including 4 deaths
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities in one Eastern Carolina county are trying to understand why there’s been a rash of drug overdoses in the past week, including four deaths. Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller said three people died in one mobile home on Rocky Run Road. He said...
carolinacoastonline.com
Imposter scam strikes county
BEAUFORT - The Carteret Sheriff's Office issued a warning Thursday, Nov. 17 about a recently observed imposter scam hitting the area. Residents are reporting fake phone calls from someone representing themselves as a Carteret County deputy sheriff using a real deputy's name in an effort to elicit money. The Sheriff's...
Police: Man steals cigarettes then flips vehicle in North Carolina chase
A Wilmington man is facing arrest after police said he stole from a convenience store before wrecking his vehicle after a chase.
WITN
To county struggling with overdoses, settlement money a lifeline
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A settlement from the national opioid lawsuit will benefit one Eastern Carolina county experiencing an uptick in overdoses. Onslow County’s government says it will get $10 million that will come over the next 25 years as part of the $26 billion landmark opioid settlement.
WITN
25 years of reporting in ENC: The search for answers and justice in 1997 Havelock double murder
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - Friday, November 18th marks 25 years since two store employees were brutally killed in Havelock and the investigation into what happened continues to this day. The attack at Woodson Music/Friendly Pawn is a crime, unlike any, investigators say they have ever seen. There have been suspects...
WITN
TROOPERS: Cyclist yet to be identified after hit & run
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The State Highway Patrol is looking for a pick-up driver who they say hit a cyclist and kept on driving. According to troopers, the cyclist has serious injuries, is thus unable to communicate with investigators and so has yet to be positively identified. WITN is...
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina man sentenced to 15 years in prison, five years of supervised release for methamphetamine and fentanyl distribution
Kenneth Dewayne Whitehead, 43, of Havelock, was sentenced Wednesday, November 16, 2022 to 180 months in prison for distributing five grams or more of methamphetamine and a quantity of fentanyl, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of North Carolina. After his release from prison, he will face five years of supervised release.
WITN
WHO AM I? Kinston police say man broke into church
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city hope you can help them identify a man they say broke into a church. Kinston police released surveillance photos of the man this morning. The break-in happened around 1:00 p.m. Monday at the Neuse Baptist Church on West Vernon Avenue.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington motorcycle club travels 110 miles for Thanksgiving deliveries
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – A Wilmington motorcycle club drove a mini convoy through three counties to bring a little festive food to the elderly. Members of the Port City Wheelers dropped off boxes filled with yams, rice, turkey, and all the trimmings. The convoy started in the Parkwood Community...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Former Burgaw police chief pleads guilty to embezzlement
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man who once served as an officer with the Wilmington Police Department and as the Chief of Police for the Town of Burgaw has pleaded guilty to embezzlement. Edward Charles Gibson appeared in court on Thursday morning and pleaded guilty to embezzling...
Three men convicted of drug distribution charges in Craven County
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Three men were recently sentenced in Craven County Superior Court after being convicted of drug charges. Kenneth Ray Hacker II, 42, of Pollocksville; Bobby Joe Fields, 47, of New Bern; and Keandre Lemurl Gardner, 24, of New Bern, each received prison sentences. Hacker was sentenced as a habitual felon to […]
WECT
WPD: Body of missing 16-year-old found in Pender Co.
From tragic accidents to mass shootings, the NCDHHS is taking a stand against gun violence and the misuse of firearms. Man suspected of fire at Oak Island Masonic Lodge arrested in Florida. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The man suspected of setting a fire at the Oak Island Masonic Lodge...
WNCT
Farmville business owner gives out turkeys on Thanksgiving
A business owner in Farmville who said she experienced being homeless at one time is now giving back to members of the community who are also experiencing hard times. Farmville business owner gives out turkeys on Thanksgiving. A business owner in Farmville who said she experienced being homeless at one...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Nov. 17, 18 & 19
Michael Shane Strickland, 55, of Morehead City, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. There will be a gathering of family and friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Saturday, November 19th at Munden Funeral Home. Michael was born on September 2, 1967, in Easton, Maryland, to the late Dallas and Mary Strickland.
wcti12.com
NewsChannel 12, USO, Piggly Wiggly to help bring some Thanksgiving to Marines
NEW BERN, Craven County — Thanksgiving is all about getting together with family and friends but some young Marines stationed in Eastern North Carolina will not be able to get home. A large group of Marines recently out of boot camp are in combat field training at Camp Devil...
WECT
Wilmington Police Department introduces new horse, asking for names from public
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced that a new horse has been added to their Mounted Unit. WPD stated that they have not named the horse yet and are taking submissions for names. The public is encouraged to submit a name before Dec. 2. To submit...
WITN
Police say man used fake bills at Family Dollar
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a person they say used fake bills at a Family Dollar. The Winterville Police Department says it happened at the Family Dollar at 650 Worthington Road. Officers say the man used two counterfeit $100 bills and one...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Body of 16-year-old Miyonna Jones found in Pender County
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The two week search for a missing Wilmington teen has ended with the discovery of the 16-year-old’s body in Pender County. Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams and District Attorney Ben David released those details during a news conference on Thursday afternoon. They said there...
