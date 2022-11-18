ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, NC

WECT

Wilmington Police Department looking for missing teenager

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced that they are searching for 15-year-old Jahmir Troy. Per the announcement, Troy is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair. Troy was last seen on Nov. 18 in the 500 block of...
WILMINGTON, NC
WITN

ONSLOW COUNTY: 10 drug ODs in week, including 4 deaths

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities in one Eastern Carolina county are trying to understand why there’s been a rash of drug overdoses in the past week, including four deaths. Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller said three people died in one mobile home on Rocky Run Road. He said...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Imposter scam strikes county

BEAUFORT - The Carteret Sheriff's Office issued a warning Thursday, Nov. 17 about a recently observed imposter scam hitting the area. Residents are reporting fake phone calls from someone representing themselves as a Carteret County deputy sheriff using a real deputy's name in an effort to elicit money. The Sheriff's...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WITN

To county struggling with overdoses, settlement money a lifeline

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A settlement from the national opioid lawsuit will benefit one Eastern Carolina county experiencing an uptick in overdoses. Onslow County’s government says it will get $10 million that will come over the next 25 years as part of the $26 billion landmark opioid settlement.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WITN

TROOPERS: Cyclist yet to be identified after hit & run

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The State Highway Patrol is looking for a pick-up driver who they say hit a cyclist and kept on driving. According to troopers, the cyclist has serious injuries, is thus unable to communicate with investigators and so has yet to be positively identified. WITN is...
RICHLANDS, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

North Carolina man sentenced to 15 years in prison, five years of supervised release for methamphetamine and fentanyl distribution

Kenneth Dewayne Whitehead, 43, of Havelock, was sentenced Wednesday, November 16, 2022 to 180 months in prison for distributing five grams or more of methamphetamine and a quantity of fentanyl, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of North Carolina. After his release from prison, he will face five years of supervised release.
HAVELOCK, NC
WITN

WHO AM I? Kinston police say man broke into church

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city hope you can help them identify a man they say broke into a church. Kinston police released surveillance photos of the man this morning. The break-in happened around 1:00 p.m. Monday at the Neuse Baptist Church on West Vernon Avenue.
KINSTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington motorcycle club travels 110 miles for Thanksgiving deliveries

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – A Wilmington motorcycle club drove a mini convoy through three counties to bring a little festive food to the elderly. Members of the Port City Wheelers dropped off boxes filled with yams, rice, turkey, and all the trimmings. The convoy started in the Parkwood Community...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Former Burgaw police chief pleads guilty to embezzlement

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man who once served as an officer with the Wilmington Police Department and as the Chief of Police for the Town of Burgaw has pleaded guilty to embezzlement. Edward Charles Gibson appeared in court on Thursday morning and pleaded guilty to embezzling...
BURGAW, NC
WNCT

Three men convicted of drug distribution charges in Craven County

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Three men were recently sentenced in Craven County Superior Court after being convicted of drug charges. Kenneth Ray Hacker II, 42, of Pollocksville; Bobby Joe Fields, 47, of New Bern; and Keandre Lemurl Gardner, 24, of New Bern, each received prison sentences. Hacker was sentenced as a habitual felon to […]
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WECT

WPD: Body of missing 16-year-old found in Pender Co.

From tragic accidents to mass shootings, the NCDHHS is taking a stand against gun violence and the misuse of firearms. Man suspected of fire at Oak Island Masonic Lodge arrested in Florida. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The man suspected of setting a fire at the Oak Island Masonic Lodge...
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Farmville business owner gives out turkeys on Thanksgiving

A business owner in Farmville who said she experienced being homeless at one time is now giving back to members of the community who are also experiencing hard times. Farmville business owner gives out turkeys on Thanksgiving. A business owner in Farmville who said she experienced being homeless at one...
FARMVILLE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Nov. 17, 18 & 19

Michael Shane Strickland, 55, of Morehead City, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. There will be a gathering of family and friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Saturday, November 19th at Munden Funeral Home. Michael was born on September 2, 1967, in Easton, Maryland, to the late Dallas and Mary Strickland.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WITN

Police say man used fake bills at Family Dollar

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a person they say used fake bills at a Family Dollar. The Winterville Police Department says it happened at the Family Dollar at 650 Worthington Road. Officers say the man used two counterfeit $100 bills and one...
WINTERVILLE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Body of 16-year-old Miyonna Jones found in Pender County

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The two week search for a missing Wilmington teen has ended with the discovery of the 16-year-old’s body in Pender County. Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams and District Attorney Ben David released those details during a news conference on Thursday afternoon. They said there...
WILMINGTON, NC

