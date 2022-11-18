ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Did You Know Massachusetts Is Home to One of the Best Donut Shops in US?

If you live in New England and love donuts (what is there to not love about donuts?), you'll want to keep reading. Yelp scoured the nation earlier this year for the best bakers of America's glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections to create the "Top 100 US Donut Shops 2022" -- and two shops in Connecticut and Massachusetts earned a place on the sweet list.
Hoping to deliver at a Massachusetts birth center? Good luck.

KATHERINE RUSHFIRTH, who lives in Lynn, had her first child three years ago at North Shore Birth Center in Beverly, delivering in a tub of warm water, cared for by the same midwives who provided her pregnancy care. During her second pregnancy, the birth center announced plans to close, and Rushfirth, who is herself a nurse midwife, found nowhere on the North Shore where she could be guaranteed that a midwife rather than a doctor would attend her birth.
'Officer shuffle': Some ousted cops find jobs at new departments in Mass.

A UMass Dartmouth police officer gave a student a ride in his cruiser to her residence hall late one night in October 2010. When they arrived, Officer David Laudon gave the 20-year-old a hug and grabbed her breast, she told university police, according to a department report. Laudon later texted her: "Those boots make me hot, and I want to go to bed with you."
4 Great Burger Places in Massachusetts

If you live in Massachusetts and you also happen to eat burgers from time to time, then your are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, so keep on reading. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Massachusetts that are known for serving incredibly tasty burgers, made with fresh ingredients only so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
The #1 Most Common Fast Food Chain in Massachusetts is NOT McDonald’s

Massachusetts is known for many qualities including being a great place to raise a family, having a top-quality system for college education, ranking well when it comes to being a fun state and the list goes on and on. Massachusetts is also known for its culture, natural beauty, and sense of community. It's no surprise that many folks flock to Massachusetts for a vacation getaway or to set up roots and become permanent residents.
WOW: The Safest College in Massachusetts is the 2nd Safest in America

I look back fondly at my college days. I attended two Massachusetts schools including Berkshire Community College (BCC) in Pittsfield for my first two years and then attended Westfield State University (then Westfield State College) where I received my B.A. in Mass Communications. Both colleges are excellent Massachusetts colleges in my opinion.
Textiles and Mattresses Banned From Massachusetts Trash Disposal Sites

As of November 22, 2022 , all textiles are banned from trash disposal sites in Massachusetts. Henceforth, these items need to be recycled. MassDEP announced on November 1, 2022 that it has expanded its waste disposal bans by adding textiles and mattresses to the list of materials banned from disposal or transport for disposal in Massachusetts. For waste disposal ban purposes, textiles are defined as bedding, clothing, curtains, fabric, footwear, towels, and similar items. Virtually any textile can be reused, repurposed, or recycled if clean and dry. Even worn, torn, and stained items have recovery value. Certain contaminated textiles are exempt from the disposal ban. For definitions, see the regulations.
This Is The Most Hated Thanksgiving Food In MA

It's no secret that everybody is gearing up for Thanksgiving Day this Thursday, but did you know there are certain offerings that will NOT be found on your guest's dinner plate and here in Massachusetts, the least popular side dish is (drum roll, please!) Cranberry Sauce. YES, according to Twitter data, Massachusetts and our neighbors in New York and Connecticut along with Vermont, Rhode Island, New Hampshire and Maine join 18 other states in this poll in forgoing this particular addition to their turkey dinner with 13 states (mainly in the heartland) agreeing that green bean casserole will be avoided once everybody sits down for dinner or a late lunch, whichever you prefer. Times will vary in each household.
25 Most Common Last Names in Massachusetts

Massachusetts history runs deep, in all aspects of life. From some of the nation's most historic colleges, oldest restaurants, and original professional athletics teams. In addition to pride in our state's history, Massachusetts residents also take pride in their unique personal heritage as well. The city of Boston has deep...
