nbcboston.com
Did You Know Massachusetts Is Home to One of the Best Donut Shops in US?
If you live in New England and love donuts (what is there to not love about donuts?), you'll want to keep reading. Yelp scoured the nation earlier this year for the best bakers of America's glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections to create the "Top 100 US Donut Shops 2022" -- and two shops in Connecticut and Massachusetts earned a place on the sweet list.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Hoping to deliver at a Massachusetts birth center? Good luck.
KATHERINE RUSHFIRTH, who lives in Lynn, had her first child three years ago at North Shore Birth Center in Beverly, delivering in a tub of warm water, cared for by the same midwives who provided her pregnancy care. During her second pregnancy, the birth center announced plans to close, and Rushfirth, who is herself a nurse midwife, found nowhere on the North Shore where she could be guaranteed that a midwife rather than a doctor would attend her birth.
WBUR
'Officer shuffle': Some ousted cops find jobs at new departments in Mass.
A UMass Dartmouth police officer gave a student a ride in his cruiser to her residence hall late one night in October 2010. When they arrived, Officer David Laudon gave the 20-year-old a hug and grabbed her breast, she told university police, according to a department report. Laudon later texted her: "Those boots make me hot, and I want to go to bed with you."
4 Great Burger Places in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts and you also happen to eat burgers from time to time, then your are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, so keep on reading. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Massachusetts that are known for serving incredibly tasty burgers, made with fresh ingredients only so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Massachusetts is home to one of the best doughnut shops in America
AYER, Mass. — A Massachusetts doughnut shop is drawing national attention after landing on Yelp’s list of the “Top 100 US Donut Shops” for 2022. Yelp says it “scoured the nation for the best bakers of America’s glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections” to create this year’s list.
The #1 Most Common Fast Food Chain in Massachusetts is NOT McDonald’s
Massachusetts is known for many qualities including being a great place to raise a family, having a top-quality system for college education, ranking well when it comes to being a fun state and the list goes on and on. Massachusetts is also known for its culture, natural beauty, and sense of community. It's no surprise that many folks flock to Massachusetts for a vacation getaway or to set up roots and become permanent residents.
Turnto10.com
NBC 10 I-Team: Prize for growing good marijuana proves costly for cannabis company
(WJAR) — A prize for growing good marijuana proves costly for a Rhode Island cannabis company. The cultivator is now paying a hefty fine to the state. The Rhode Island grower won a competition in Massachusetts. That’s the problem. While cannabis is legal in Rhode Island and in...
Maura Healey announces transition plans
Governor-Elect Maura Healey announced her transition plans Friday for the rest of 2022, as she and her team prepare for January's swearing-in ceremony.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts officials to crack down on high-risk establishments overserving alcohol
BOSTON — To ensure safety for the citizens of Massachusetts, the Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission will be conducting alcohol enforcement operations at bars in major Massachusetts cities from Thanksgiving Eve through New Year’s Eve. The primary objective will be to prevent impaired driving and other alcohol-related harm during...
3 Great Steakhouses in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so make sure to pay them a visit soon.
WOW: The Safest College in Massachusetts is the 2nd Safest in America
I look back fondly at my college days. I attended two Massachusetts schools including Berkshire Community College (BCC) in Pittsfield for my first two years and then attended Westfield State University (then Westfield State College) where I received my B.A. in Mass Communications. Both colleges are excellent Massachusetts colleges in my opinion.
A one-time $500 payment coming to many people in Massachusetts
money being countedPhoto by Karolina Grabowski (Creative Commons) If you're a resident of Massachusetts, you could very likely be receiving a $500 stimulus check from the state. In fact, with over 7 million people in the state, it is safe to say that millions of people in the state will be getting this money.
This Town in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Massachusetts, you should add the following town to your list.
A Popular Household Item Won’t be Sold in MA on Two Upcoming Holidays
We're in the final quarter of the year and it's already flying by. Cold weather has made its way into Massachusetts and Thanksgiving is right around the corner. Before you know it, Christmas will be here. It's that time of year to plan ahead so you're not stuck in long lines for the upcoming holiday season.
amherstindy.org
Textiles and Mattresses Banned From Massachusetts Trash Disposal Sites
As of November 22, 2022 , all textiles are banned from trash disposal sites in Massachusetts. Henceforth, these items need to be recycled. MassDEP announced on November 1, 2022 that it has expanded its waste disposal bans by adding textiles and mattresses to the list of materials banned from disposal or transport for disposal in Massachusetts. For waste disposal ban purposes, textiles are defined as bedding, clothing, curtains, fabric, footwear, towels, and similar items. Virtually any textile can be reused, repurposed, or recycled if clean and dry. Even worn, torn, and stained items have recovery value. Certain contaminated textiles are exempt from the disposal ban. For definitions, see the regulations.
Christmas Was Actually Illegal In Massachusetts Once, Here’s Why…
Listeners of "Slater and Marjo In The Morning" may have heard us mention that Thanksgiving is officially one week away. Both of us love the November holiday very much as it seems to be far less commercialized than Christmas. Black Friday, however, certainly seems to fill those shoes!. Thanksgiving has...
MA’s Most Popular Holiday Gift in 2021 May Be a Little Surprising
Massachusetts residents are hitting the stores and online shops to chip away at their holiday shopping. Of course, it can be difficult to buy for certain folks and it seems like you have to force their gift wishes out of them. That can feel like a chore all on its own.
Tax refund 2022: Massachusetts to send residents massive refund checks by end of year
Eligible residents of the commonwealth of Massachusetts are set to receive a one-time tax refund by the middle of next month.
This Is The Most Hated Thanksgiving Food In MA
It's no secret that everybody is gearing up for Thanksgiving Day this Thursday, but did you know there are certain offerings that will NOT be found on your guest's dinner plate and here in Massachusetts, the least popular side dish is (drum roll, please!) Cranberry Sauce. YES, according to Twitter data, Massachusetts and our neighbors in New York and Connecticut along with Vermont, Rhode Island, New Hampshire and Maine join 18 other states in this poll in forgoing this particular addition to their turkey dinner with 13 states (mainly in the heartland) agreeing that green bean casserole will be avoided once everybody sits down for dinner or a late lunch, whichever you prefer. Times will vary in each household.
25 Most Common Last Names in Massachusetts
Massachusetts history runs deep, in all aspects of life. From some of the nation's most historic colleges, oldest restaurants, and original professional athletics teams. In addition to pride in our state's history, Massachusetts residents also take pride in their unique personal heritage as well. The city of Boston has deep...
