Read full article on original website
Related
WEAR
Deputies: Molino man arrested for placing tracking device in ex-girlfriend's car
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office arrested a Molino man Monday for allegedly leaving a tracking device in his ex-friends car. 23-year-old Baily Wilson is charged with unlawful use of a tracking device - installing tracking devices tracking applications. According to the sheriff's office, Wilson's ex-girlfriend told...
WEAR
Century man accused of shooting a woman pleads not guilty to attempted murder
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Century man accused of shooting a woman back in October has plead not guilty to attempted murder. According to an arrest report, 60-year-old Joseph Anthony Franklin was found sitting on the front porch of his home on McBride road smoking a cigarette. The report says...
WEAR
Deputies: Stabbing under investigation in Pace
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- According to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office, a stabbing is under investigation in Pace Saturday afternoon. A call was made about the incident around 2:30 p.m. in the area of Pontiz Parkway and McLain Lane near Conner Court. At this time, no further details...
WEAR
Deputies: Milton woman arrested for stabbing 1 person in Pace
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office arrested a woman for a stabbing that sent one person to the hospital Saturday afternoon in Pace. 32-year-old Monique Garner, of Milton, is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and burglary with assault - battery. According to...
WEAR
Pensacola woman charged with putting alcohol in baby's bottle
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 28-year-old Pensacola woman intentionally put alcohol in a baby bottle, causing a child to get sick, according to an arrest report. Cecil Bryant is charged with aggravated child abuse. The report states on the evening of Nov. 1 that an investigator with the Department of...
WEAR
Report: Molino man hit woman in face with broomstick after argument about greenhouse
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 68-year-old Molino man is charged with hitting a 71-year-old woman in the face with a broomstick. Thomas Helms is charged with aggravated battery on a person 65 years or older. The incident happened on the evening of Nov. 13. According to the arrest report, Helms...
WEAR
Century man allegedly strangles, cuts ex-girlfriend's face in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office arrested a Century man Wednesday for allegedly attacking his ex-girlfriend at her apartment. 43-year-old Caesar Martinez is charged with armed burglary of an occupied dwelling, aggravated battery, battery by strangulation and damage of property - criminal mischief. According to an Escambia...
WEAR
UPDATE: Suspect in custody after SWAT standoff at Baldwin County home
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. -- The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect is in custody after a standoff Friday afternoon at a home in Lillian, Alabama. Deputies, SWAT Team and Hostage Negotiation units were called to the 2600-block of Pine Ridge Drive around noon. The suspect was wanted on...
WEAR
1 dead, 1 injured after explosion at north Escambia County rural oil facility
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- One person is dead and another is injured after an explosion Friday afternoon at an isolated rural oil facility in north Escambia County. Escambia Fire Rescue was called around 1:30 p.m. to the 1800 to 1998 block of Fanny Road near Carnley Road -- east of Century and just south of the Alabama state line.
WEAR
Santa Rosa County's Household Hazardous Waste Amnesty Day kicked off in Gulf Breeze
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Northwest Florida residents had the chance to dispose of household hazardous waste free of charge at Santa Rosa County's Household Hazardous Waste Amnesty Day. The event was held at the Gulf Breeze Community Center. Items disposed of included tires, antifreeze, paint, oil, and various chemicals.
WEAR
'Shocked and speechless': Pensacola LGBTQ+ nightclubs react to Colorado mass shooting
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- LGBTQ+ nightclubs in Pensacola are reacting to the mass shooting over the weekend at a nightclub in Colorado. It happened Saturday night at Club Q in Colorado Springs, killing five people and injuring at least 25 more. The 22-year-old suspect is in custody after being subdued by...
WEAR
Pensacola non-profit helps woman celebrate sobriety with makeover
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A former homeless woman in Pensacola is making strides in her recovery process. Thanks to the non-profit organization "There is Hope and Huts 4 Our Friends", Artelia Davis is getting help. Just two weeks ago Davis was sleeping on the ground downtown. Two weeks ago she decided...
WEAR
7th annual OnBikes bicycle build held at Pensacola Bay Center
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- More than 350 volunteers turned out for the 7th annual OnBikes Pensacola bicycle build Sunday. Build teams made up of local businesses, organizations and individuals assembled 500 bikes of all sizes at the Bay Center. The bikes built will be given to underprivileged children at Christmas. Many...
WEAR
Santa Rosa Band of the Lower Muscogee held 32nd annual Creek Festival in Milton
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Santa Rosa Band of the Lower Muscogee held their 32nd annual Creek Festival this weekend. The festival is usually held the weekend before Thanksgiving every year but were unable to hold the festival the past few years because of COVID. The festival had performances from...
WEAR
Donations, volunteers needed to cover Barrancas National Cemetery with Christmas wreaths
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Kiwanis Club of Big Lagoon Foundation is once again seeking donations and volunteers to try and cover Barrancas National Cemetery with Christmas wreaths. Every year, the goal is to cover each of the 50,000 graves of veterans with a memorial wreath. The foundation hopes to...
WEAR
Pensacola Sunday school teacher celebrates 100th birthday
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola woman celebrated a century of life. Gertrude Wright turned 100 years old this week. Her family hosted a huge birthday bash for the occasion on Saturday. The celebration was held at the Myrtle Grove United Methodist Church -- the place she still teaches Sunday school...
WEAR
Four Baldwin County seniors selected to dance in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Four high school seniors from Baldwin County are packing up and preparing to head to New York to dance in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Lexi Bauer of Spanish Fort High School, Lila Hearn of Daphne High, Ashton LaMarr of Fairhope and Lily Navarre of Saint Michaels Catholic were among the 500 girls selected nationwide to participate.
WEAR
Sandy Sansing joins WEAR News for 44th Communities Caring at Christmas campaign
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Communities Caring at Christmas campaign is underway. Corporate partner Sandy Sansing joined WEAR in scoping out toy selections as we discussed the growing list of families asking for assistance this year. The Communities Caring at Christmas program has provides toys and clothing for children in foster...
WEAR
La Costa Latina's annual Latino Festival kicks off in Downtown Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- La Costa Latina is hosting their annual Latino Festival in Pensacola on Saturday. The festival will be held downtown at the Museum Plaza located at 120 Church Street. The event runs from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. This year, the celebration will include food from Mexico and...
WEAR
Northwest Florida college students and faculty weigh in on 'Stop Woke Act'
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A federal judge has temporarily blocked a portion of Governor Ron DeSantis' "Stop Woke Act." The "Stop Woke Act" prevents teachers and professors from discussing topics that make students feel guilt or anguish based on their race or gender. WEAR News spoke to students and universities about...
Comments / 0