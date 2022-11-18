ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin County, AL

WEAR

Deputies: Molino man arrested for placing tracking device in ex-girlfriend's car

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office arrested a Molino man Monday for allegedly leaving a tracking device in his ex-friends car. 23-year-old Baily Wilson is charged with unlawful use of a tracking device - installing tracking devices tracking applications. According to the sheriff's office, Wilson's ex-girlfriend told...
MOLINO, FL
WEAR

Deputies: Stabbing under investigation in Pace

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- According to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office, a stabbing is under investigation in Pace Saturday afternoon. A call was made about the incident around 2:30 p.m. in the area of Pontiz Parkway and McLain Lane near Conner Court. At this time, no further details...
PACE, FL
WEAR

Deputies: Milton woman arrested for stabbing 1 person in Pace

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office arrested a woman for a stabbing that sent one person to the hospital Saturday afternoon in Pace. 32-year-old Monique Garner, of Milton, is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and burglary with assault - battery. According to...
MILTON, FL
WEAR

Pensacola woman charged with putting alcohol in baby's bottle

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 28-year-old Pensacola woman intentionally put alcohol in a baby bottle, causing a child to get sick, according to an arrest report. Cecil Bryant is charged with aggravated child abuse. The report states on the evening of Nov. 1 that an investigator with the Department of...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Pensacola non-profit helps woman celebrate sobriety with makeover

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A former homeless woman in Pensacola is making strides in her recovery process. Thanks to the non-profit organization "There is Hope and Huts 4 Our Friends", Artelia Davis is getting help. Just two weeks ago Davis was sleeping on the ground downtown. Two weeks ago she decided...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

7th annual OnBikes bicycle build held at Pensacola Bay Center

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- More than 350 volunteers turned out for the 7th annual OnBikes Pensacola bicycle build Sunday. Build teams made up of local businesses, organizations and individuals assembled 500 bikes of all sizes at the Bay Center. The bikes built will be given to underprivileged children at Christmas. Many...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Pensacola Sunday school teacher celebrates 100th birthday

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola woman celebrated a century of life. Gertrude Wright turned 100 years old this week. Her family hosted a huge birthday bash for the occasion on Saturday. The celebration was held at the Myrtle Grove United Methodist Church -- the place she still teaches Sunday school...
PENSACOLA, FL

