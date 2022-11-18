Read full article on original website
Here's the tragic reason why flags in Virginia are half-staff for 3 days this weekWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
Three University of Virginia Football Players Were Slain In A Shooting On Monday NightJoseph GodwinCharlottesville, VA
Late Evening Shooting at University of Virginia - Suspect in CustodyAction NewsCharlottesville, VA
cbs19news
Brinson advances to semi-finals on 'Big Brunch'
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A local chef is now a semi-finalist in a competition airing on HBO Max. Antwon Brinson of Culinary Concepts AB is participating in The Big Brunch. The show aims to highlight chefs with a social impact mission, of which 10 from across the country were...
cbs19news
UVA's memorial service will be broadcast on MeTV
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia will be holding a memorial service on Saturday afternoon for the three football players killed in the shooting on Nov. 13. That service will be broadcast on MeTV Charlottesville, beginning at 3:30 p.m. MeTV can be found over the air on...
cbs19news
A turkey giveaway for Thanksgiving
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- “We’re doing it actually in the name of my little brother. He passed away two years ago so we called it in the name of Shaud,” Greg Gough, organizer, and chef. There was a partnership developed between chef Gough and Monticello...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best 8 Must-Try Restaurants to Dine in Virginia
1. The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm in Lovettsville. The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm offers a unique dining experience in a rural corner of Northern Virginia. This small restaurant is located in a stately all-glass dining room, with a modern decor paired with rustic charm. It is the ideal place to hold a special occasion.
cbs19news
Boar's Head kicks off Winter Wander
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- As the sun went down, the Christmas lights came on. Boar's Head resort hosted their opening night for Winter Wander after a great turnout last year. “Nearly 40 thousand people attended last year, and we’re expecting over 60 thousand through the gates this year,” said...
New Britain Herald
Tragedies such as the most recent in Charlottesville constantly remind us to love harder
Death is guaranteed. We live a cycle – birth, childhood, adulthood and then we are remembered for what we did in our lives as people mourn our passing. Tragedy is defined, in short, as an event that causes great suffering, or distress. Both death and tragedy are linked simply because the destruction and distress in our lives usually involves loss. And loss is nearly always about death.
WDBJ7.com
Threat placed toward UVA memorial event
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The University of Virginia Police Department released an announcement Saturday regarding a threatening email it received regarding the memorial event slated for John Paul Jones Arena to honor the victims of the bus shooting on university grounds November 13. The memorial will continue as planned, and...
wsvaonline.com
New life for Wetsel Seed Complex
Big plans have been announced for the former Wetsel Seed Complex on Harrisonburg. The vacant building on West Main Street was sold for just under three-million-dollars in October. Now, the Winchester Star reports that the three-story, 25-thousand-square-foot structure will be repurposed as Harrisonburg Innovation Hub, with reconstruction set to begin in December or January.
cbs19news
Service Dogs of Virginia helps community deal with grief
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The animals from Service Dogs of Virginia are normally used for helping people with disabilities. They are trained to assist people with everyday tasks like opening doors and running errands. The organization says its main goal is to find ways to give back to the...
cbs19news
Meriwether Lewis students organize to send love and support to UVA
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Meriwether Lewis Elementary School students are showing their support for the University of Virginia following the shooting that killed three and wounded two. "I just love going to the UVA football games," Meriwether fifth-grader Jack Backof said. The students organized a blue and orange...
cbs19news
Hollins released from hospital
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia football player hurt in the Nov. 13 shooting has been released from the hospital. Brenda Hollins, the mother of Mike Hollins, tweeted on Monday morning that her son has been discharged. Mike was shot in the back during the Nov. 13...
Watch memorial service for victims of UVA shooting
The three football players will be honored during a memorial service inside John Paul Jones Arena Saturday afternoon.
cbs19news
Buford students walkout to honor UVA shooting victims
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Students at a local school staged a big walkout Friday afternoon during class time to raise awareness about gun violence and show their support to victims, including those at the University of Virginia. At 1:15 p.m. Friday, every student at Buford Middle School gathered in...
‘Light Up the Tracks’ returns to Ashland this weekend
ASHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — The holiday season is officially beginning in Ashland this weekend. At 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, the town of Ashland will make the beginning of the holiday season official with “Light Up the Tracks,” in which the buildings along the railway will be ornamented with Christmas lights.
cbs19news
Maine man killed in weekend crash at 81, 64 interchange
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Maine was killed in a weekend crash in Augusta County. The Virginia State Police reports the crash occurred around 6:15 a.m. Saturday at the interchange of interstates 81 and 64. Police say a 2016 Mack tractor trailer was heading west on...
cbs19news
Boat landing closes for renovation
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A boat landing in Palmyra is closed for the next four months. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources closed its boat landing on Route 53 in Palmyra for renovations on Monday. The improved boat landing is expected to open in the spring. Anyone with...
cbs19news
Virginia downs American to move to 5-0
WASHINGTON, DC. (CBS19 SPORT)-- The UVA women's basketball team capped their road trip with a 74-60 win over American to move to 5-0 for the first time since 2015. In just their first 5 games UVA women's basketball has already tied last year's win record. American started off strong making...
pagevalleynews.com
Two charged in Shenandoah Memorial Stadium fire
November 19, 1987 — A Shenandoah man and woman were arrested Monday evening in connection with an October fire that destroyed Shenandoah Memorial Stadium, Sheriff E.M. Sedwick said Tuesday morning. Damage estimates were unavailable, but the early morning inferno left the wooden bleachers section, concession stands and clubhouse a...
royalexaminer.com
Investigation remains ongoing into shooting incident at UVA
The criminal investigation remains ongoing into the tragic shootings that claimed the lives of three University of Virginia (UVA) students and injured two others on the evening of Nov. 13, 2022. Christopher D. Jones Jr., 22, of Petersburg, Va., had his first appearance in Albemarle County General District Court on Nov. 16, 2022 on three felony counts of 2nd degree murder, two felony counts of malicious wounding, and five felony counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Jones is being held at the Charlottesville-Albemarle County Regional Jail without bond.
