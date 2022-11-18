ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Libertyville, IL

Convicted serial rapist, 55, sentenced to 120 years in prison

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff Report
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hUisD_0jGKdbse00

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) – A 55-year-old north suburban man was sentenced Friday to 120 years in state prison for his conviction on sex crimes that include the serial rape of a minor, prosecutors announced.

A jury in July convicted Michael Main of six counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and 11 counts of criminial sexual assault. Libertyville police had launched a criminal investigation in 2016 after a victim told authorities they had been sexually assaulted by Main for six years.

Main had been held on $1.5 million bail since his arrest.

Prosecutors sought a 100-year sentence for Main, while defense attorneys asked for the minimum, 80 years. Judge James Booras, who called the defendant’s actions “despicable,” handed down the 120-year sentence, prosecutors said.

"This offender will never be able to harm anyone in our community again,” Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said after the sentencing. "We hope that this maximum sentence assists the survivors in their healing process, and we will continue to support them.”

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire & Chicago Sun-Times 2022. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Priscilla Nabors
2d ago

One Down!!! How Many, TO Go!!! 6 yrs, TO Get, TO "Trial!!! Oh, Yeah!! 3 Years, "Wasted", On The "Smoke-Screen" Pandemic!!! Thumbs, UP To The "Law"!!!

