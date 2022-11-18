Chipley, Florida (November 18th, 2022) Do you know about your Scottish heritage? You can learn more about it at the upcoming Scottish Festival and Highland Games on November 19, 2022. The event will be hosted by the First Presbyterian Church of Chipley, a local church dedicated to preserving Scottish culture in the Panhandle. At this festival for all ages, you'll have the chance to meet other Scots-Americans, enjoy traditional music, and watch dance performances.

CHIPLEY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO