Lynn Haven holds ‘Winter Wonderland’ shopping event
LYNN HAVEN, Fla.(WMBB)– Lynn Haven kicked off the holiday season with their annual Winter Wonderland shopping event at Sheffield Park. The event is a one-stop shop that gives local businesses a chance to sell their products and community members a chance to get a head start on Christmas shopping. In addition to shopping, there was […]
WJHG-TV
Second family in Bay County loses home to a fire in less than a week
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A second family in Bay County lost their home to a fire in less than a week. “It’s still hard,” said Sarah Jarzynka, a Panama City resident who lost her home. “The day is going to replay for Chuck and me for a while.”
WJHG-TV
Living Waters Bridge Ranch hosts fall festival and grand opening
YOUNGSTOWN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One local non-profit opened its gates Saturday to celebrate its official grand opening with a fall festival. Living Waters Bridge Ranch in Youngstown hosted the event from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Despite the cold and dreary weather, attendees enjoyed food, lassoing lessons with cowboys, a petting zoo, face painting, and more.
WJHG-TV
The Emerald Coast Bazaar is back
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Get your Christmas shopping done early at the Emerald Coast Bazaar this weekend. The market, held at the Boardwalk Beach Hotel and Convention Center, will be open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Visitors can enjoy crafting with Santa from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on...
Chipley claws past Baker, advances to region final
CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Chipley football team remains undefeated, beating Baker 39-20 at home on Friday night in the Class 1R Region Semifinal. The Tigers improved to 11-0 and will visit Northview on Friday, November 25 for the region final.
Salvation Army officially opens second location
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– The Salvation Army held a grand opening for their new location on Saturday. The new family store is located in a shopping center on the corner of 23rd St. and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. “We were hoping to be open early this last spring, but things take time,” Salvation Army […]
Sneads rolls past Cottondale, advances to region final
SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) — The Sneads football team cruised past Cottondale 42-8 at home on Friday night in the Class 1R Region Semifinal. Sneads improved to 11-0 and will host Blountstown on Friday, November 25 in the region final. Cottondale finished its season at 8-4.
WJHG-TV
Prescribed burn turns wildfire in Youngstown
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Officials say the fire is 200 acres and is now 75% contained (Friday, 8:45 p.m.). We’ll continue to give more updates as they become available. A controlled burn in Youngstown has turned into a wildfire, according to the Florida Forest Service. The wildfire is...
WJHG-TV
Salvation Army hosts grand opening for second Panama City thrift store
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Salvation Army celebrated the launch of a second thrift store in Panama City with a grand opening event Saturday. The new Family Store is located near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and 23rd Street. Guests flooded the store and the parking lot to enjoy all the event had to offer including deals, goodies and entertainment.
Blountstown wins season series over Port St. Joe, advances to region final
PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) — The Blountstown football team squeaked by Port St. Joe 14-13 on the road Friday night in the Class 1R Region Semifinal. Blountstown improved to 8-4 and will visit Sneads on Friday, November 25 region final. Port St. Joe finished its season at 8-3.
WJHG-TV
Residents in Cherokee Heights see a spike in wandering dogs in area
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Canines are sparking commotion in one Bay County neighborhood. Residents near Cherokee Heights say there has been a rise in the number of wandering dogs in the community. “We’ve had a bunch of dogs running around. I don’t know if they are stray dogs or...
lazytrips.com
Can you Drive to Shell Island?
Shell Island is an untouched paradise stretching for miles along the South Coast of Florida. White sands and emerald sea waters populated with turtles surround this uninhabited island, where - true to its name - the ground is littered with seashells. It is not possible to drive directly to Shell...
Scottish Festival & Highland Games Festival in Chipley, Florida
Chipley, Florida (November 18th, 2022) Do you know about your Scottish heritage? You can learn more about it at the upcoming Scottish Festival and Highland Games on November 19, 2022. The event will be hosted by the First Presbyterian Church of Chipley, a local church dedicated to preserving Scottish culture in the Panhandle. At this festival for all ages, you'll have the chance to meet other Scots-Americans, enjoy traditional music, and watch dance performances.
WEAR
Officials: 1 person taken to hospital after truck crashes into Fort Walton Beach home
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- One person was reportedly taken to the hospital after a truck crashed into a residence in Fort Walton Beach early Sunday morning. According to the Fort Walton Beach Fire Department, crew members received a call about a single-vehicle accident with possible entrapment at a home around 4:30 a.m.
WJHG-TV
Residents in Panama City express frustration over pothole problems
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Frustration is billowing in Bay County. Residents in Panama City neighborhoods between Stanford Road and Jenks Avenue said they are sick of the recurring pothole problems. Trevor Williams lives near Huntingdon Road and has had nearly a dozen potholes patched up in front of his...
WJHG-TV
Thanksgiving Farmer’s Market
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Farmer’s Market invites you to a Thanksgiving market. Before the big holiday next Thursday, families can enjoy the market with some fun twists like a hay ride. The market opens at 8:00 a.m. Saturday morning McKenzie Park.
A massive bazaar bringing holiday shopping to PCB
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Get ahead of holiday shopping this weekend at the Emerald Coast Christmas Bazaar. More than 100 booths will be filled with products ready for purchase at the Boardwalk Beach Hotel and Convention Center in Panama City Beach. Clothes, toys, and custom knives are just a few of the wide […]
Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport approves new projects
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — At Wednesday’s meeting at the Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport, the board members approved a few expansion projects. Construction is set to begin on expanding the airport’s overflowing parking lot and an expansion on the existing north terminal and bag room. Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport executive director Parker McClellan […]
Clay County police searching for 15-year-old last seen 6 days ago
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Malachi Cook, a 15-year-old, has been reported missing by the Clay County Sheriff's Office. His family last saw him on Nov. 13. He was wearing a bright yellow American Eagle t-shirt, black sweatpants and a black jacket. He has brown hair and brown-green eyes and...
