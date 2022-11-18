Salt Lake City — Thanksgiving is a time centered around all things turkey. From cute home decor to deliciously prepared main dishes, turkeys are a big focal point of the holiday. If you like the idea of harvesting your own locally sourced turkey — instead of fighting the crowds to buy one at your neighborhood supermarket — you can start planning now for next year's Thanksgiving feast, and apply for an opportunity to hunt turkeys in Utah next spring.

UTAH STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO