Apply for Utah's spring turkey hunting permits starting Dec. 13
Salt Lake City — Thanksgiving is a time centered around all things turkey. From cute home decor to deliciously prepared main dishes, turkeys are a big focal point of the holiday. If you like the idea of harvesting your own locally sourced turkey — instead of fighting the crowds to buy one at your neighborhood supermarket — you can start planning now for next year's Thanksgiving feast, and apply for an opportunity to hunt turkeys in Utah next spring.
UDAF Celebrates Harvest Gratitude Day
The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food (UDAF) is excited to celebrate Harvest Gratitude Day on November 22, 2022 in honor of the hard-working farmers and ranchers who provide food for our tables. “Utah’s farmers and ranchers work tirelessly to grow and raise the food that fill our plates each...
