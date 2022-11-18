Organizations react to proposed Golubski case review

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Local organizations are responding to a move by the Wyandotte County Unified Government to make it easier to check back on all the cases linked to former Kansas City, Kansas Detective, Roger Golubski .

The UG tentatively approved $1.7 million Thursday night to digitize case files.

The district attorney wants to review every case Golubski worked on.

Golubski was federally indicted for a variety of corruption charges.

“I expect there to be additional to Roger,” Director of Voter Engagement with More2 Marcus Winn, said. “I expect there to be additional indictments to people beyond Roger Golubski because people who are on the ground in Wyandotte County know that he didn’t happen in isolation.”

Thursday night the UG voted 9 to 0 on passing a tentative resolution.

“Golubski was so corrupt that every case he touched is now suspect,” Winn said.

Local organizations said this is a positive development, but Justice for Wyandotte doesn’t want the district attorney’s office involved in the investigation.

“We believe that overall the justice department needs to come in and set up camp in the Unified Government, the police department and the district attorney’s office,” Khadijah Hardaway said.

Hardaway believes the Department of Justice should oversee the digitized files or have full control.

“What we’ve been dealing with is corruption at the core of the police department and UG being complacent with the activities that’s been going on,” Hardaway said.

KCK Police Chief, Karl Oakman, will hold a joint news conference to outline reforms that instituted within the department, as well as announce the plan to create a diverse team to work collaboratively with the Wyandotte County district attorney to review Golubski’s investigative cases.

