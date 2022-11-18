Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara Independent
Another Racial Incident at Santa Barbara Junior High
The Santa Barbara Unified School District is in damage-control mode after Santa Barbara Junior High School experienced another racial incident. Unlike the physical assault by students on a Black classmate in February, this one involved the verbal use of the N-word by the junior high principal Daniel Dupont. The earlier...
Sfvbj.com
School Shock: Why the Reagan Foundation Ended Its Association with Cal Lutheran Program
The decision last month by The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation & Institute to terminate a fellowship program it sponsored at California Lutheran University dismayed several who had supported the program. But it didn’t really surprise them. After all, since Lori Varlotta became president of the private university in Thousand...
vcccd.edu
Employee Highlight I Dalia Guerrero Espinosa
Dalia Guerrero Espinosa, Administrative Assistant at Oxnard College. The various jobs an administrative assistant performs are limitless, but the most noticeable job I can say I complete daily is to provide extensive organizational and educational support to the Career Education (CE) division at Oxnard College. Some other tasks are to...
kclu.org
Company offers South Coast community a huge present: One of the oldest buildings in Ventura County
It’s one of Ventura County’s oldest, and most historic buildings. Now, the oil company which owns it is offering to give it to the community, along with funding to help make some much needed repairs. "This building is special in part just because of its heritage that it...
3-year-old hospitalized with rare brain swell after contracting COVID-19
A 3-year-old boy from Tarzana is on the mend after being hospitalized for multiple months after contracting COVID-19 and suffering a serious and rare brain swell. CJ Mercado was hospitalized more than two months ago for a severe case of COVID-19. He remains at Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center after suffering a rare complication of […]
syvnews.com
3 Santa Barbara County eateries added to online Michelin Guide listing
The Michelin Guide recently added three Santa Barbara County restaurants to a list of 34 other distinguished California establishments that now appear as "New" on the guide.michelin.com website. Two North County locations listed in the updated guide include peasants FEAST of Solvang, Bar Le Côte in Los Olivos, as well...
signalscv.com
Holiday Fun!
It seems as if there aren’t enough days left in the rest of the year to enjoy all the holiday fun scheduled throughout SoCal, especially events in the Santa Clarita Valley. Here’s a few dates to schedule on your holiday entertainment calendar. Ventura Snow ‘n Glow Holiday Festival...
foodgressing.com
Snow N Glow Holiday Festival 2022 Returns to Southern California
This holiday season, Santa and his team of elves are lending CBF Productions a helping hand for this year’s Snow N Glow Holiday Festival, which returns to Ventura on November 27th and Del Mar on December 8th. A magnificent fireworks display, snow tubing, holiday magic igloos, a build-your-own s’mores...
Antelope Valley Press
LA County grants will help small businesses
The Los Angeles Conservancy announced a new grant program available to longtime small businesses within Los Angeles County, to help them better serve their customers and grow their businesses. The Conservancy’s Legacy Business Grant will award 10 $5,000 grants to eligible small businesses within the boundaries of Los Angeles County...
Ventura, November 20 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Ventura. The Eastside High School basketball team will have a game with St. Bonaventure High School on November 19, 2022, 17:30:00. The Mayfair High School basketball team will have a game with Crespi Carmelite High School on November 19, 2022, 19:00:00.
Families of students attacked at John Marshall HS in Los Feliz call on state to investigate LAUSD
The family of a student who was attacked at John Marshall High School in Los Feliz last month is calling on the state to launch an investigation into the Los Angeles Unified School District.
Free-roaming cats make themselves at home along Central Coast
Up and down the coast there are furry felines making themselves at home outdoors. The post Free-roaming cats make themselves at home along Central Coast appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Child Airlifted From Central Park
A child was airlifted from Central Park after suffering from a medical emergency nearby Thursday. Around 12 p.m. Thursday, first responders received reports of a medical call on the 27900 block of Seco Canyon Road in Saugus, said Ruben Munoz a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “It was for a difficulty-breathing call,” ...
Masks ‘strongly recommended’ as LA County COVID increases
Los Angeles County has continued to report escalating COVID-19 numbers, with more than 2,200 new cases logged, along with eight more virus-related deaths. The 2,249 new cases reported Friday gave the county a cumulative total from throughout the pandemic of 3,515,225. The eight new deaths lifted the county’s virus-related death toll to 34,098.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Thousand Oaks, CA
Located between Los Angeles and Santa Barbara, Thousand Oaks is one of the most livable cities in the state of California. This suburban area is the second-largest city in Ventura County, nestled against the scenic Santa Monica Mountains. Its name accurately describes the city as it teems with thousands of...
foxla.com
Car crashes into house in Santa Clarita
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A driver is recovering after crashing her car into a house in Santa Clarita. Deputies responded to the home at the corner of Alta Madera Drive and Maraville Court to find a Chevrolet Yukon had driven into the home's living room, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
foxla.com
In Depth: Faces of Fentanyl
LOS ANGELES - Hal is joined by family members of young people who have died from fentanyl. They share their emotional stories of how the synthetic opioid took the lives of their loved ones. Many victims did not even know what they were taking was fentanyl, because they took adulterated pills.
Bicyclist transported to local hospital after crashing
A bicyclist was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital after crashing their bike in Los Alamos.
Armed Assault Suspect Taken Into Custody North Of Santa Clarita
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) units took an armed assault suspect into custody in Acton Friday. The arrest is in connection with an assault that occurred on Thursday, Nov. 3 near Big Springs Road in Acton. #LASD SEB SWAT operation for an armed, assault with a deadly weapon suspect in Acton has ...
SUV Crashes into Living Room of Home
Valencia, Santa Clarita, CA: A Chevrolet Suburban slammed into a home in the Valencia neighborhood of Santa Clarita Sunday evening. Shortly before 6 p.m., Nov. 20, the SUV drove into the living room of the house. Firefighters were seen carrying a dog out of the house. No injuries were reported,...
