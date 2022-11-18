ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Santa Barbara Independent

Another Racial Incident at Santa Barbara Junior High

The Santa Barbara Unified School District is in damage-control mode after Santa Barbara Junior High School experienced another racial incident. Unlike the physical assault by students on a Black classmate in February, this one involved the verbal use of the N-word by the junior high principal Daniel Dupont. The earlier...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
vcccd.edu

Employee Highlight I Dalia Guerrero Espinosa

Dalia Guerrero Espinosa, Administrative Assistant at Oxnard College. The various jobs an administrative assistant performs are limitless, but the most noticeable job I can say I complete daily is to provide extensive organizational and educational support to the Career Education (CE) division at Oxnard College. Some other tasks are to...
OXNARD, CA
KTLA

3-year-old hospitalized with rare brain swell after contracting COVID-19

A 3-year-old boy from Tarzana is on the mend after being hospitalized for multiple months after contracting COVID-19 and suffering a serious and rare brain swell. CJ Mercado was hospitalized more than two months ago for a severe case of COVID-19. He remains at Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center after suffering a rare complication of […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Holiday Fun!

It seems as if there aren’t enough days left in the rest of the year to enjoy all the holiday fun scheduled throughout SoCal, especially events in the Santa Clarita Valley. Here’s a few dates to schedule on your holiday entertainment calendar. Ventura Snow ‘n Glow Holiday Festival...
VENTURA, CA
foodgressing.com

Snow N Glow Holiday Festival 2022 Returns to Southern California

This holiday season, Santa and his team of elves are lending CBF Productions a helping hand for this year’s Snow N Glow Holiday Festival, which returns to Ventura on November 27th and Del Mar on December 8th. A magnificent fireworks display, snow tubing, holiday magic igloos, a build-your-own s’mores...
VENTURA, CA
Antelope Valley Press

LA County grants will help small businesses

The Los Angeles Conservancy announced a new grant program available to longtime small businesses within Los Angeles County, to help them better serve their customers and grow their businesses. The Conservancy’s Legacy Business Grant will award 10 $5,000 grants to eligible small businesses within the boundaries of Los Angeles County...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Child Airlifted From Central Park

A child was airlifted from Central Park after suffering from a medical emergency nearby Thursday.  Around 12 p.m. Thursday, first responders received reports of a medical call on the 27900 block of Seco Canyon Road in Saugus, said Ruben Munoz a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.  “It was for a difficulty-breathing call,” ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
HeySoCal

Masks ‘strongly recommended’ as LA County COVID increases

Los Angeles County has continued to report escalating COVID-19 numbers, with more than 2,200 new cases logged, along with eight more virus-related deaths. The 2,249 new cases reported Friday gave the county a cumulative total from throughout the pandemic of 3,515,225. The eight new deaths lifted the county’s virus-related death toll to 34,098.
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Thousand Oaks, CA

Located between Los Angeles and Santa Barbara, Thousand Oaks is one of the most livable cities in the state of California. This suburban area is the second-largest city in Ventura County, nestled against the scenic Santa Monica Mountains. Its name accurately describes the city as it teems with thousands of...
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
foxla.com

Car crashes into house in Santa Clarita

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A driver is recovering after crashing her car into a house in Santa Clarita. Deputies responded to the home at the corner of Alta Madera Drive and Maraville Court to find a Chevrolet Yukon had driven into the home's living room, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
foxla.com

In Depth: Faces of Fentanyl

LOS ANGELES - Hal is joined by family members of young people who have died from fentanyl. They share their emotional stories of how the synthetic opioid took the lives of their loved ones. Many victims did not even know what they were taking was fentanyl, because they took adulterated pills.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

SUV Crashes into Living Room of Home

Valencia, Santa Clarita, CA: A Chevrolet Suburban slammed into a home in the Valencia neighborhood of Santa Clarita Sunday evening. Shortly before 6 p.m., Nov. 20, the SUV drove into the living room of the house. Firefighters were seen carrying a dog out of the house. No injuries were reported,...
SANTA CLARITA, CA

