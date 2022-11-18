Developers say Overland Park’s denial of public financing for a residential project on the Deer Creek Golf Course puts apartments out of the question. Driving the news: On Wednesday, the Overland Park City Council’s Finance, Administration and Economic Development Committee voted 4-2 to deny a resolution that would have paved the way for creation of a tax increment financing redevelopment district on the golf course property at 133rd Street and Metcalf Avenue.

