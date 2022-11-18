ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, KS

WIBW

Increased mask requirements returning to Stormont Vail

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Effective Friday, November 18, Stormont Vail Health will be returning to increased masking in clinic and hospital settings due to the increased COVID-19 transmission rates in the region. The hospital said community transmission of COVID has been steadily increasing the past few weeks and is now...
TOPEKA, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Lawrence public art grant applications are open

Applications for three community arts programs are now open, the City of Lawrence announced this week. Lawrence artists are encouraged to apply for Community Arts Grants, the Outdoor Downtown Sculpture Exhibition and the Phoenix Awards, according to a news release. The grants, sponsored by the city and the Lawrence Cultural Arts Commission, are meant to promote and advance the work of local creatives.
LAWRENCE, KS
desotoks.us

City Annexes Final 2,675 Acres

City of De Soto Annexes Final 2,675 Acres of Former Sunflower Ammunition Plant. The De Soto City Council voted to annex the final 2,675 acres of the former Sunflower Ammunition Plant, now called Astra Enterprise Park, on November 17, 2022. The City has annexed all but 500 acres of the 9,000-acre area. The remaining 500 belong to Kansas State University.
DE SOTO, KS
KSNT News

Mushrooms recalled due to listeria concerns

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Enoki Mushrooms are being recalled in the U.S. because the product may be contaminated with listeria. The Food and Drug Administration announced that Green Day Produce, Inc. Enoki Mushrooms are being recalled as of Nov. 17. The affected mushrooms were sold from Sept. 2022 to Oct. 2022. The mushrooms were sold nationwide […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Homeless encampment removed near Kansas Ave. bridge

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A homeless encampment was recently removed on the Union Pacific Railroad property in Topeka. The camp was setup on the west side of the Kansas Ave. bridge between a grain silo and railroad tracks. A spokesperson for Union Pacific Railroad issued the following statement to 13...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Crews make quick work of Douglas Co. vehicle fire

DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Crews made quick work of a vehicle fire in Douglas Co. over the weekend. Douglas County Consolidated Fire District #1 says that on Saturday evening, Nov. 19, Engine 1331′s crew made quick work of a vehicle fire. While the truck was heavily damaged, the...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Overland Park committee denies Deer Creek tax incentives

Developers say Overland Park’s denial of public financing for a residential project on the Deer Creek Golf Course puts apartments out of the question. Driving the news: On Wednesday, the Overland Park City Council’s Finance, Administration and Economic Development Committee voted 4-2 to deny a resolution that would have paved the way for creation of a tax increment financing redevelopment district on the golf course property at 133rd Street and Metcalf Avenue.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
opkansas.org

Ash Tree Removal Program

A bug the size of a grain of rice has had a major impact on ash trees in our community, and the City is investing in steps to stop the problem before it gets worse. The Emerald Ash Borer, an invasive species that feeds specifically on ash species, will kill all of those trees off.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Our readers pick Johnson County’s best comfort food 🍗🍽

That’s why for this week’s “5 to Try,” the Post asked our readers to send us their best comfort food recommendations in Johnson County. Try out one of these restaurants — and their specific menu items mentioned by readers — this holiday season. Or anytime you need a cozy taste of home.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
CJ Coombs

The extraordinary Walter E. Bixby, Sr. House built in 1935 on State Line Road was designed by Edward W. Tanner

Walter E. Bixby House, Kansas City, Missouri.Estately website. The Walter E. Bixby home located at 6505 State Line Road, Kansas City, Missouri, is a two-story home with a basement. It's chiefly constructed of reinforced concrete and stucco. The architectural design is International style. Construction began in 1935 and was completed in 1937. The house faces west. According to Estately, this property sold in April 2021 for $1,499,000. Click here to see some of the images inside the home.
KANSAS CITY, MO

