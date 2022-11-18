Read full article on original website
lawrencekstimes.com
Downtown Lawrence Inc. director to step down; search for new leader begins
Sally Zogry, director of Downtown Lawrence Inc., is stepping down from the position she has held for nearly a decade. After about 16 years in nonprofit work, and the last 9 1/2 of those at DLI, Zogry said she’s ready for a change. She’s also hoping for a better work-life balance.
WIBW
Increased mask requirements returning to Stormont Vail
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Effective Friday, November 18, Stormont Vail Health will be returning to increased masking in clinic and hospital settings due to the increased COVID-19 transmission rates in the region. The hospital said community transmission of COVID has been steadily increasing the past few weeks and is now...
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence public art grant applications are open
Applications for three community arts programs are now open, the City of Lawrence announced this week. Lawrence artists are encouraged to apply for Community Arts Grants, the Outdoor Downtown Sculpture Exhibition and the Phoenix Awards, according to a news release. The grants, sponsored by the city and the Lawrence Cultural Arts Commission, are meant to promote and advance the work of local creatives.
desotoks.us
City Annexes Final 2,675 Acres
City of De Soto Annexes Final 2,675 Acres of Former Sunflower Ammunition Plant. The De Soto City Council voted to annex the final 2,675 acres of the former Sunflower Ammunition Plant, now called Astra Enterprise Park, on November 17, 2022. The City has annexed all but 500 acres of the 9,000-acre area. The remaining 500 belong to Kansas State University.
kcur.org
A 'tripledemic' of respiratory illnesses is quickly exhausting a short-staffed Kansas City hospital
Influenza cases continue to rise even as RSV and COVID-19 case numbers are plateauing across the Kansas City area. Children's Mercy staffers are picking up extra shifts as they treat more patients than the hospital can handle. Jennifer Watts entered a media briefing Thursday a few minutes behind schedule. Watts,...
KCKCC purchases 12 acres on K-7 to build new site in Leavenworth County
Kansas City Kansas Community College is working with the city of Lansing to purchase 12 acres of the Lansing Towne Center to build a new educational facility, the community college announced Friday.
Veteran with painful diabetic condition finds breakthrough in Kansas City area
Jim Franklin was diagnosed with painful diabetic neuropathy. He thought his life was over. Until he went to KC Pain Centers and found relief.
What Missourians need to know if they plan on growing their own recreational marijuana
Amendment 3's passing means Missourians can start growing recreational marijuana in their homes next year, but certain rules need to be followed before you start your own grow operation.
Mushrooms recalled due to listeria concerns
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Enoki Mushrooms are being recalled in the U.S. because the product may be contaminated with listeria. The Food and Drug Administration announced that Green Day Produce, Inc. Enoki Mushrooms are being recalled as of Nov. 17. The affected mushrooms were sold from Sept. 2022 to Oct. 2022. The mushrooms were sold nationwide […]
Kansas Citians remember transgender lives lost to violence
In 2021, the Human Rights Campaign tracked 50 deaths of transgender people, many of them Black women.
WIBW
Homeless encampment removed near Kansas Ave. bridge
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A homeless encampment was recently removed on the Union Pacific Railroad property in Topeka. The camp was setup on the west side of the Kansas Ave. bridge between a grain silo and railroad tracks. A spokesperson for Union Pacific Railroad issued the following statement to 13...
WIBW
Crews make quick work of Douglas Co. vehicle fire
DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Crews made quick work of a vehicle fire in Douglas Co. over the weekend. Douglas County Consolidated Fire District #1 says that on Saturday evening, Nov. 19, Engine 1331′s crew made quick work of a vehicle fire. While the truck was heavily damaged, the...
bluevalleypost.com
Overland Park committee denies Deer Creek tax incentives
Developers say Overland Park’s denial of public financing for a residential project on the Deer Creek Golf Course puts apartments out of the question. Driving the news: On Wednesday, the Overland Park City Council’s Finance, Administration and Economic Development Committee voted 4-2 to deny a resolution that would have paved the way for creation of a tax increment financing redevelopment district on the golf course property at 133rd Street and Metcalf Avenue.
KMBC.com
As temps turn cold, people at Lawrence homeless camp wait for indoor shelter to open
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Homeless shelters are at or near capacity and it means many people are left out in the cold. KMBC's Dennis Evans visited a homeless camp Friday in Lawrence. "It's nothing fancy, just four walls — a cube," said Jennifer Adams, known as the camp mom.
The historic 1918 'Greenlease Cadillac Building' in Kansas City and the 1953 Greenlease family tragedy
1921 Cadillac Suburban.Joanne Pistorius, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Greenlease Cadillac Building was located at 2900 Gillham Road in Kansas City, Missouri. It served as a specialty store and warehouse. The architect of the building was Lewis W. Haverkamp, and the architectural design is Commercial style.
opkansas.org
Ash Tree Removal Program
A bug the size of a grain of rice has had a major impact on ash trees in our community, and the City is investing in steps to stop the problem before it gets worse. The Emerald Ash Borer, an invasive species that feeds specifically on ash species, will kill all of those trees off.
bluevalleypost.com
Our readers pick Johnson County’s best comfort food 🍗🍽
That’s why for this week’s “5 to Try,” the Post asked our readers to send us their best comfort food recommendations in Johnson County. Try out one of these restaurants — and their specific menu items mentioned by readers — this holiday season. Or anytime you need a cozy taste of home.
Kansas City families warn of contractor who takes money, doesn’t complete work
One man said he Franklin Hood, owner of HR Excavating and Hauling, over a year ago and the work still isn't done. Now he’s out over $7,000.
The extraordinary Walter E. Bixby, Sr. House built in 1935 on State Line Road was designed by Edward W. Tanner
Walter E. Bixby House, Kansas City, Missouri.Estately website. The Walter E. Bixby home located at 6505 State Line Road, Kansas City, Missouri, is a two-story home with a basement. It's chiefly constructed of reinforced concrete and stucco. The architectural design is International style. Construction began in 1935 and was completed in 1937. The house faces west. According to Estately, this property sold in April 2021 for $1,499,000. Click here to see some of the images inside the home.
Report: Kansas City is one of the most dangerous cities in Missouri
MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — In any state, finding a safe and secure neighborhood is crucial when you’re looking for a family home or business location, but that’s especially true in Missouri. While there are plenty of safe locations in the Show-Me State, high crime areas make it one of the most dangerous states in the country. […]
