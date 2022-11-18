ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Police ID pedestrian who died following Clarksville crash

By Colleen Guerry, Lucas Wright
WKRN News 2
 5 days ago

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Clarksville Police Department has released the identity of the pedestrian who died after a Friday evening crash.

The single-vehicle crash happened on Providence Boulevard near D Street at approximately 5:10 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, according to authorities

Police say a vehicle traveling south on Providence Boulevard hit the man.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

On Saturday, Nov. 19, after notifying the man’s next of kin, police identified him as 55-year-old James Nickell of Clarksville.

The road was closed in the area as police investigated, but it has since reopened.

There is no word on if any charges will come about as a result of this crash.

If you have any information about this crash, or video footage of the incident, you are asked to call FACT Investigator Burton at 931-648-0656, ext. 5665.

WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

