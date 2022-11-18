ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

2urbangirls.com

Sentencing set for man who robbed men from dating app

LOS ANGELES – A Compton man faces almost two-dozen years behind bars at sentencing Monday for targeting and robbing men he met on the Grindr dating app. Derrick Patterson, 23, pleaded guilty in July in downtown Los Angeles to federal robbery and aggravated identity theft charges. The charges carry a total sentence of up to 22 years in federal prison, prosecutors noted.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Suspect arrested in Dodger Stadium attack after Elton John concert

LOS ANGELES – An arrest has been made in the beating of a married couple in the Dodger Stadium parking lot after an Elton John concert, authorities said Sunday. Police were releasing no other information surrounding the arrest, according to Officer Rosario Cervantes of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Section.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

3 arrested for series of follow-home robberies in Los Angeles

Authorities with the Los Angeles Police Department on Sunday announced the arrest of three suspects in connection with a series of follow-home robberies throughout Los Angeles. The three suspects, 46-year-old Rudolph Flowers, 43-year-old Laron Bundley and 35-year-old Taniqueka Harris, were taken into custody on Nov. 17. During their arrests and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man killed in North Hollywood shooting

NORTH HOLLYWOOD – A 21-year-old Mission Hills man was gunned down Sunday and the shooter remained on the loose. The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. at a convenience store at the intersection of Burbank Boulevard and Whitsett Avenue, according to Los Angeles police. The man was transported to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Woman wounded in Boyle Heights shooting

LOS ANGELES – A woman was hospitalized Monday for treatment of a gunshot wound she suffered while sitting in her pickup in the Boyle Heights area of Los Angeles. The shooting occurred at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of Mission Road and First Street, according to Officer D. Orris of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man shot to death on Hollywood sidewalk

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – A man was found shot to death early Monday morning on a Hollywood sidewalk. The shooting was reported at 2:37 a.m. at Vine Street and Fountain Avenue, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center. The victim’s name and age were...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Former OC prosecutor at center of harassment scandal dies

A former longtime Orange County prosecutor who retired following allegations of sexual harassment that prompted multiple still-pending lawsuits against the county was found dead Friday in his Fullerton home. Gary LoGalbo, who was best man at Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer’s wedding, was 57. There was no official...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Man suing LA County for wrongfully detaining him after dangerous pursuit

Adrian Cruz says he still can't believe it. "They pretty much beat the crap out of me," he said. Cruz is suing Los Angeles County, claiming that deputies beat him up and wrongfully detained him during last week's dangerous high-speed pursuit. It spanned two counties and came to an end in Hacienda Heights, where Cruz was with his family in their white sedan at a stoplight at Gale Avenue and South Hacienda Boulevard."The cop slammed into [the suspect's] car, slammed into mine and they immediately start shooting," he said. "Not one warning to get out of the way."Panicked, Cruz said he got...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Sheriff-elect Robert Luna selects transition team

Newly elected as the next sheriff of Los Angeles County, Robert Luna Friday announced the leaders he has appointed to his transition team. Luna’s term as sheriff will begin Dec. 5, following voters’ decision to oust incumbent Sheriff Alex Villanueva after a single term. Before the former chief of police in Long Beach takes on his new role, Luna said his transition team in Los Angeles will assist in preparing the department for the leadership change.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man stabs friend to death during fight in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. – A 64-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder for allegedly fatally stabbing his 58-year-old friend in Long Beach, authorities said Sunday. Officers dispatched at 4:47 p.m. Saturday to the 2000 block of San Gabriel Avenue regarding a battery made contact with a man who was being treated by paramedics for a non-life-threatening laceration to his upper body, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
LONG BEACH, CA
newsnationnow.com

22 arrested in multimillion-dollar LA cargo train burglaries

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department on Thursday announced that a yearlong investigation of train cargo burglaries netted 22 arrests and $18 million in recovered merchandise. In January, the Union Pacific Railroad Company reported a 160% nationwide increase in rail thefts, with more than...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Suspect steals bounty of iPads in Westlake Village burglary

Authorities are searching for a burglary suspect who ransacked a medical clinic in Westlake Village earlier this month, nabbing a bounty of iPads. The burglary happened on Nov. 4 around 3:43 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities say the suspect shattered a window to gain entry into a treatment room inside […]
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA
KTLA

Man found lying on road after hit-and-run crash in Los Angeles

Police are investigating after a man was found lying on the road after a hit-and-run crash in Los Angeles. The victim, Roscoe Farrish, 42, was struck by a vehicle near North Mission Road and Superior Court on Oct. 28, either at or before 6:30 a.m., according to Los Angeles Police. The driver did not stop […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Police search for hit-and-run motorist who left victim in ICU

LOS ANGELES – Investigators Saturday asked the public for help locating the driver of a vehicle that struck a 42-year-old man and left him critically injured on a Lincoln Heights street. The crash occurred on Oct. 28 around 6:30 a.m. at North Mission Road and Superior Court, according to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

DA Won't Charge LA County Deputy in Kneeling Incident

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday it would not charge a deputy sheriff who was recorded on security video kneeling on the neck of an inmate during a fight in a courthouse lockup. The DA’s office said in a charge evaluation memo filed Nov. 15 that...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

