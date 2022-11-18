Read full article on original website
2urbangirls.com
Sentencing set for man who robbed men from dating app
LOS ANGELES – A Compton man faces almost two-dozen years behind bars at sentencing Monday for targeting and robbing men he met on the Grindr dating app. Derrick Patterson, 23, pleaded guilty in July in downtown Los Angeles to federal robbery and aggravated identity theft charges. The charges carry a total sentence of up to 22 years in federal prison, prosecutors noted.
2urbangirls.com
Suspect arrested in Dodger Stadium attack after Elton John concert
LOS ANGELES – An arrest has been made in the beating of a married couple in the Dodger Stadium parking lot after an Elton John concert, authorities said Sunday. Police were releasing no other information surrounding the arrest, according to Officer Rosario Cervantes of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Section.
KTLA.com
3 arrested for series of follow-home robberies in Los Angeles
Authorities with the Los Angeles Police Department on Sunday announced the arrest of three suspects in connection with a series of follow-home robberies throughout Los Angeles. The three suspects, 46-year-old Rudolph Flowers, 43-year-old Laron Bundley and 35-year-old Taniqueka Harris, were taken into custody on Nov. 17. During their arrests and...
2urbangirls.com
Man killed in North Hollywood shooting
NORTH HOLLYWOOD – A 21-year-old Mission Hills man was gunned down Sunday and the shooter remained on the loose. The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. at a convenience store at the intersection of Burbank Boulevard and Whitsett Avenue, according to Los Angeles police. The man was transported to...
LAPD captain conditionally settles lawsuit over search of his home
A Los Angeles police captain who sued the city, alleging a fellow LAPD captain — who recently won $4 million in her harassment suit against the city — and others wrongfully conducted a search of his home in 2021 has reached a tentative settlement of his case. Lawyers...
2urbangirls.com
Woman wounded in Boyle Heights shooting
LOS ANGELES – A woman was hospitalized Monday for treatment of a gunshot wound she suffered while sitting in her pickup in the Boyle Heights area of Los Angeles. The shooting occurred at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of Mission Road and First Street, according to Officer D. Orris of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
2urbangirls.com
Man shot to death on Hollywood sidewalk
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – A man was found shot to death early Monday morning on a Hollywood sidewalk. The shooting was reported at 2:37 a.m. at Vine Street and Fountain Avenue, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center. The victim’s name and age were...
Former OC prosecutor at center of harassment scandal dies
A former longtime Orange County prosecutor who retired following allegations of sexual harassment that prompted multiple still-pending lawsuits against the county was found dead Friday in his Fullerton home. Gary LoGalbo, who was best man at Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer’s wedding, was 57. There was no official...
Female Intruder Found in Homeowner’s Bed
Westchester, Los Angeles, CA: A woman was in custody early Monday morning by Los Angeles Police Department’s Pacific Division officers after a homeowner called police stating an… Read more "Female Intruder Found in Homeowner’s Bed"
Man suing LA County for wrongfully detaining him after dangerous pursuit
Adrian Cruz says he still can't believe it. "They pretty much beat the crap out of me," he said. Cruz is suing Los Angeles County, claiming that deputies beat him up and wrongfully detained him during last week's dangerous high-speed pursuit. It spanned two counties and came to an end in Hacienda Heights, where Cruz was with his family in their white sedan at a stoplight at Gale Avenue and South Hacienda Boulevard."The cop slammed into [the suspect's] car, slammed into mine and they immediately start shooting," he said. "Not one warning to get out of the way."Panicked, Cruz said he got...
Woman Shot While in Vehicle in Los Angeles Neighborhood
Boyle Heights, Los Angeles, CA: A woman was shot while in a vehicle and taken to a local area hospital in unknown condition Sunday night. The shooting, reported at 9:37 p.m., Nov. 20, occurred in the area of Mission and 1st Street in the Boyle Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles.
Sheriff-elect Robert Luna selects transition team
Newly elected as the next sheriff of Los Angeles County, Robert Luna Friday announced the leaders he has appointed to his transition team. Luna’s term as sheriff will begin Dec. 5, following voters’ decision to oust incumbent Sheriff Alex Villanueva after a single term. Before the former chief of police in Long Beach takes on his new role, Luna said his transition team in Los Angeles will assist in preparing the department for the leadership change.
2urbangirls.com
Man stabs friend to death during fight in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A 64-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder for allegedly fatally stabbing his 58-year-old friend in Long Beach, authorities said Sunday. Officers dispatched at 4:47 p.m. Saturday to the 2000 block of San Gabriel Avenue regarding a battery made contact with a man who was being treated by paramedics for a non-life-threatening laceration to his upper body, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
newsnationnow.com
22 arrested in multimillion-dollar LA cargo train burglaries
LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department on Thursday announced that a yearlong investigation of train cargo burglaries netted 22 arrests and $18 million in recovered merchandise. In January, the Union Pacific Railroad Company reported a 160% nationwide increase in rail thefts, with more than...
Suspect steals bounty of iPads in Westlake Village burglary
Authorities are searching for a burglary suspect who ransacked a medical clinic in Westlake Village earlier this month, nabbing a bounty of iPads. The burglary happened on Nov. 4 around 3:43 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities say the suspect shattered a window to gain entry into a treatment room inside […]
Man found lying on road after hit-and-run crash in Los Angeles
Police are investigating after a man was found lying on the road after a hit-and-run crash in Los Angeles. The victim, Roscoe Farrish, 42, was struck by a vehicle near North Mission Road and Superior Court on Oct. 28, either at or before 6:30 a.m., according to Los Angeles Police. The driver did not stop […]
2urbangirls.com
Police search for hit-and-run motorist who left victim in ICU
LOS ANGELES – Investigators Saturday asked the public for help locating the driver of a vehicle that struck a 42-year-old man and left him critically injured on a Lincoln Heights street. The crash occurred on Oct. 28 around 6:30 a.m. at North Mission Road and Superior Court, according to...
NBC Los Angeles
DA Won't Charge LA County Deputy in Kneeling Incident
The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday it would not charge a deputy sheriff who was recorded on security video kneeling on the neck of an inmate during a fight in a courthouse lockup. The DA’s office said in a charge evaluation memo filed Nov. 15 that...
Trial Set Against Companies in Death of Man Crossing Freeway
A consolidated negligence lawsuit brought against Caltrans on behalf of the son and daughter of an Azusa man who was struck and killed on a freeway in Pomona in 2016 will move to trial against two companies, but not Caltrans.
Recruit injured in Whittier crash suffers setbacks, now in grave condition, authorities say
One of the Los Angeles County law enforcement recruits struck by an SUV during a training run last week was identified and in grave condition Sunday.
