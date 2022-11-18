Torri Huske, Taylor Ruck, Claire Curzan Record Nation-Leading Times at NC State Invitational. The Stanford women and NC State men are continuing to flash intimidating times at the Wolfpack-hosted invitational in Greensboro, N.C., and for the second consecutive night, Stanford sophomore Torri Huske and freshman Claire Curzan each swam the top time in the nation in an event, with Taylor Ruck also getting in the mix for top times. On the men’s side, Leon Marchand swam the third-fastest performance in history in the 400-yard IM while his Sun Devil teammates Grant House and Jack Dolan each secured individual victories.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO