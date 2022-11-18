ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

SwimInfo

Claire Curzan Rips 1:48.50 200 Back as Stanford Women Continue Impressive Performance at NC State Invite

Claire Curzan Rips 1:48.50 200 Back as Stanford Women Continue Impressive Performance at NC State Invite. During the final session of the NC State Invitational in Greensboro, N.C., Stanford freshman Claire Curzan posted the top performance as she jumped onto the all-time top-10 list in the women’s 200 backstroke. It has been an impressive performance over all three days for head coach Greg Meehan’s Cardinal team, and later on, Stanford swimmers Torri Huske (100 freestyle) and Charlotte Hook (200 butterfly) swam the top times in the country in their respective events.
GREENSBORO, NC
SwimInfo

Torri Huske, Taylor Ruck, Claire Curzan Record Nation-Leading Times at NC State Invitational

Torri Huske, Taylor Ruck, Claire Curzan Record Nation-Leading Times at NC State Invitational. The Stanford women and NC State men are continuing to flash intimidating times at the Wolfpack-hosted invitational in Greensboro, N.C., and for the second consecutive night, Stanford sophomore Torri Huske and freshman Claire Curzan each swam the top time in the nation in an event, with Taylor Ruck also getting in the mix for top times. On the men’s side, Leon Marchand swam the third-fastest performance in history in the 400-yard IM while his Sun Devil teammates Grant House and Jack Dolan each secured individual victories.
RALEIGH, NC
SwimInfo

Prelims Roundup: Claire Curzan Fires Off 1:50.2 in 200 Back

Prelims Roundup: Claire Curzan Fires Off 1:50.2 in 200 Back. Claire Curzan got the final day’s prelims of the NC State GAC Invitational off to a flying start with a time of 1:50.20 in the 200 backstroke. She’s the top seed in the event by more than three seconds,...
RALEIGH, NC

