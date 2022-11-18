ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CBS News

Police warn residents of recent armed robberies on South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police issued an alert of armed robberies that happened during the weekend. The robberies happened in the Greater Grand Crossing and South Shore neighborhoods. Police say in each incident, two suspects would exit a gray/silver BMW/Mercedes and approach the victim and demand their property while...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man on electronic monitoring for allegedly firing an assault rifle at a Chicago housing complex had a gun in the South Loop, prosecutors say

Chicago — Prosecutors say a man on electronic monitoring for allegedly firing an assault rifle at a Chicago Housing Authority complex this summer had a loaded and defaced firearm in his car Thursday in the South Loop. The case raises questions about both the effectiveness of cash bail and the effectiveness of electronic monitoring as used in Cook County.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 teenage boys shot in Brighton Park drive-by: police

CHICAGO - Two 17-year-old boys were wounded in a drive-by shooting in Chicago's Brighton Park Saturday morning. Police say the two teens were walking down the street in the 3800 block of South Archer Avenue when someone drove by and started firing. One of the victims was shot in the...
CHICAGO, IL
liveboston617.org

BOOKING PHOTO AND REPORT RELEASED: After 8 Years on the Run, 2014 Shooting Suspect Arrested in Chicago

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The included reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Chicago

Chicago Police looking for man connected to string of thefts downtown

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police need help tracking down a suspect connected to a string of robberies and retail thefts downtown. Police have connected him to five thefts near Clark and Roosevelt and Sixth on State Street. Investigators say he pockets items from displays, and when confronted, turns violent and implies he has a weapon. Police released the following incident times and locations: • 1100 block of S. Clark St on November 10, 2022 at 9:03 am.• 1100 block of S. Clark St on November 11, 2022 at 3:00 pm.• 1100 block of S. Clark St on November 14, 2022 at 11:56 am.• 1100 block of S. Clark St on November 14, 2022 at 2:15 pm.• 0-100 block of S. State St on November 16, 2022 at 4:00 pm.• 1100 block of S. Clark St on November 17, 2022 at 8:30 am.The thief is described as an African American man between 28 and 35 years old. He is between 5 feet 8 inches tall and about 6 feet tall and between 175 and 200 pounds. Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives, Area 3 Detective Division at (312)744-8263.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police issue alert of business burglaries on North, Far North Sides

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago Police are putting North Side and Far North Side businesses on alert after a burglary spree. The offenders hit six different places in just a few hours -- in different neighborhoods. Police say in each incident the offenders threw an object, breaking the front glass doors of the businesses. Once they were inside, they took money from the cash registers and removed other items. All six burglaries happened in the early morning hours Friday. Five burglaries happened on North Western Avenue between the 3300 block and the 7300 block. The sixth one was in the 2400 block of North Clark...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Two Chicago police officers injured in car crash in West Ridge

CHICAGO - Two Chicago police officers were injured in a car crash in West Ridge on Sunday. Police said the officers were in a squad car with emergency lights activated driving westbound on West Pratt near Rockwell around 5:35 p.m. A Red Nissan Moreno hit the squad car in the...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

One man dead in shooting in Chicago's East Garfield Park

CHICAGO - Chicago police said at least one man was dead in a shooting on Sunday in East Garfield Park. One man, 31, was shot in the armpit on West Warren near Albany around 5:30 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. Another man, 44, was shot in the...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Funeral for slain Uber driver to take place Saturday

CHICAGO — The funeral for the 36-year-old uber driver who was shot and killed November 5 took place Saturday morning in Evanston. Caron Arterberry was driving for Uber when he stopped at 80th and South Jeffery and a car pulled up next to him and two people started shooting. Arterberry was killed and the passenger […]
EVANSTON, IL
fox32chicago.com

Two people shot in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood

CHICAGO - Two people were shot in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. The victims were shot on West Madison near Kedzie. Chicago police said a woman, 43, was in stable condition. A man, 28, was in critical condition.
CHICAGO, IL

