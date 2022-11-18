Read full article on original website
cwbchicago.com
Robber wearing ‘Don’t Be A Menace’ jacket robbed CTA passenger, Chicago police say
If only he had followed the advice on his jacket…. Chicago police are looking for a man who punched and robbed another passenger while riding a CTA bus and wearing a coat that says “DON’T BE A MENACE.”. The unmindful menace took another passenger’s phone while riding a...
fox32chicago.com
Men in luxury vehicle rob victims at gunpoint on South Side, police warn
CHICAGO - Two men are wanted for robbing victims at gunpoint on Chicago's South Side this week. Police say they are searching for two offenders for two robberies that happened earlier this weekend. The suspects drove a gray or silver BMW or Mercedes. The suspects would get out of the...
CBS News
Police warn residents of recent armed robberies on South Side
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police issued an alert of armed robberies that happened during the weekend. The robberies happened in the Greater Grand Crossing and South Shore neighborhoods. Police say in each incident, two suspects would exit a gray/silver BMW/Mercedes and approach the victim and demand their property while...
15-year-old girl among 2 fatally shot outside house party on West Side
CHICAGO — A 15-year-old girl was among two people fatally shot outside of a house party in the city’s Austin neighborhood. The shooting happened around 11:40 p.m. Sunday on the 5400 block of West Augusta. Police said the teen and a 44-year-old man were standing on the sidewalk with several other people, when a man […]
cwbchicago.com
Man on electronic monitoring for allegedly firing an assault rifle at a Chicago housing complex had a gun in the South Loop, prosecutors say
Chicago — Prosecutors say a man on electronic monitoring for allegedly firing an assault rifle at a Chicago Housing Authority complex this summer had a loaded and defaced firearm in his car Thursday in the South Loop. The case raises questions about both the effectiveness of cash bail and the effectiveness of electronic monitoring as used in Cook County.
Probationary officer arrested at police academy allegedly drew gun on neighbor
A Chicago cop was arrested Friday morning at the police department’s training academy and charged with brandishing a gun during a dispute with a neighbor earlier this year.
Indiana man charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting at officers in Glenwood
GLENWOOD, Ill. — A 64-year-old man from Indiana with “no ties to Glenwood” has been charged with two counts of attempted murder of a police officer after shooting at officers Thursday evening. Officers were called to a ranch-style property around 6:30 p.m. near Glenwood Lansing Road and Cottage Grove Avenue on the report of shots […]
cwbchicago.com
Two more couples robbed while walking in Lincoln Park overnight as North Side hold-up surge continues
Chicago — Armed robbers targeted two couples in separate crimes as the victims walked in Lincoln Park early Sunday morning, Chicago police said. The holdups are the latest in a string of robberies that have happened almost every night on the North Side and downtown since Monday. In the...
At least 5 robberies hit same South Loop block in 1 week, CPD says
Chicago police said the 1100 block of South Clark Street, just north of West Roosevelt Road, has seen at least five department store robberies over the past week. Police said the man wanted in the South Loop robberies is wanted in other crimes, too.
fox32chicago.com
2 teenage boys shot in Brighton Park drive-by: police
CHICAGO - Two 17-year-old boys were wounded in a drive-by shooting in Chicago's Brighton Park Saturday morning. Police say the two teens were walking down the street in the 3800 block of South Archer Avenue when someone drove by and started firing. One of the victims was shot in the...
liveboston617.org
BOOKING PHOTO AND REPORT RELEASED: After 8 Years on the Run, 2014 Shooting Suspect Arrested in Chicago
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The included reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
Adam Toledo shooting: Man who was with teen boy night he was fatally shot by police found not guilty
Judge Charles Burns said that grainy surveillance video and forensic evidence put forward by prosecutors could not prove that Roman, then 21, was shooting at a passing car.
Chicago Police looking for man connected to string of thefts downtown
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police need help tracking down a suspect connected to a string of robberies and retail thefts downtown. Police have connected him to five thefts near Clark and Roosevelt and Sixth on State Street. Investigators say he pockets items from displays, and when confronted, turns violent and implies he has a weapon. Police released the following incident times and locations: • 1100 block of S. Clark St on November 10, 2022 at 9:03 am.• 1100 block of S. Clark St on November 11, 2022 at 3:00 pm.• 1100 block of S. Clark St on November 14, 2022 at 11:56 am.• 1100 block of S. Clark St on November 14, 2022 at 2:15 pm.• 0-100 block of S. State St on November 16, 2022 at 4:00 pm.• 1100 block of S. Clark St on November 17, 2022 at 8:30 am.The thief is described as an African American man between 28 and 35 years old. He is between 5 feet 8 inches tall and about 6 feet tall and between 175 and 200 pounds. Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives, Area 3 Detective Division at (312)744-8263.
Police issue alert of business burglaries on North, Far North Sides
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago Police are putting North Side and Far North Side businesses on alert after a burglary spree. The offenders hit six different places in just a few hours -- in different neighborhoods. Police say in each incident the offenders threw an object, breaking the front glass doors of the businesses. Once they were inside, they took money from the cash registers and removed other items. All six burglaries happened in the early morning hours Friday. Five burglaries happened on North Western Avenue between the 3300 block and the 7300 block. The sixth one was in the 2400 block of North Clark...
fox32chicago.com
Two Chicago police officers injured in car crash in West Ridge
CHICAGO - Two Chicago police officers were injured in a car crash in West Ridge on Sunday. Police said the officers were in a squad car with emergency lights activated driving westbound on West Pratt near Rockwell around 5:35 p.m. A Red Nissan Moreno hit the squad car in the...
Police questioning person of interest in fatal shooting, robbery at Calumet City mall
Police have a person of interest regarding Wednesday afternoon’s robbery and fatal shooting of a security guard at the River Oaks Mall. According to Calumet City police, the suspect is being questioned by detectives.
Southwest Suburb Will Pay $10M to Settle Hit-And-Run Lawsuit
A southwest suburb of Chicago will pay $10 million to settle a lawsuit stemming from a 2019 hit-and-run crash in which the village's then-manager struck and critically injured a pedestrian with his municipal vehicle. The Oak Lawn Village Board approved the settlement on Nov. 8, resolving a lawsuit that was...
fox32chicago.com
One man dead in shooting in Chicago's East Garfield Park
CHICAGO - Chicago police said at least one man was dead in a shooting on Sunday in East Garfield Park. One man, 31, was shot in the armpit on West Warren near Albany around 5:30 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. Another man, 44, was shot in the...
Funeral for slain Uber driver to take place Saturday
CHICAGO — The funeral for the 36-year-old uber driver who was shot and killed November 5 took place Saturday morning in Evanston. Caron Arterberry was driving for Uber when he stopped at 80th and South Jeffery and a car pulled up next to him and two people started shooting. Arterberry was killed and the passenger […]
fox32chicago.com
Two people shot in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood
CHICAGO - Two people were shot in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. The victims were shot on West Madison near Kedzie. Chicago police said a woman, 43, was in stable condition. A man, 28, was in critical condition.
