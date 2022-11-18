ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Mayor Gainey, police plan for large Light up Night crowd

By Gabriella DeLuca, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00BQn4_0jGKbP1Y00

Mayor Gainey, police plan for large Light up Night crowd A woman claiming on Facebook she overheard men talking about “ammo” they are bringing downtown this weekend is the latest threat of violence in Pittsburgh.

PITTSBURGH — A woman claiming on Facebook she overheard men talking about “ammo” they are bringing downtown this weekend is the latest threat of violence in Pittsburgh.

The post has been shared nearly 10,000 times, and Mayor Gainey is aware of it.

“Our law enforcement has it, everyone we know has it. We are looking out for it and investigating right now. I can’t comment further on that because it would be too early,” he told Channel 11.

The threat comes as crowds, performers and vendors are headed downtown for Light Up Night Festivities, and days after an innocent woman was shot in the middle of the day.

Mayor Gainey says his police force is ready. Officers are working 12-hour shifts, with help from the sheriff’s office and state police.

Plus, they have extra light fixtures for better visibility.

“Our law enforcement will be out there. We will be ready too, we are prepared to go. That’s one half of the equation. The other half is our community, our city and making sure we are looking after each other,” he added.

Matt Moody who works downtown tells us, he’s not worried.

“There is a lot of police down here usually. They’re pretty good about it, and I stay out of the alleys and weird places,” Moody said.

Mayor Gainey says if you see something that doesn’t seem right, call police or notify an officer downtown.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yCcRk_0jGKbP1Y00
From Guns to Gloves mentoring program

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Emergency crews battle house fire in Pittsburgh neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh emergency crews battled a house fire in a Pittsburgh neighborhood Sunday night. Allegheny County dispatchers said police, firefighters and medics were dispatched to Straka Street in Crafton Heights at approximately 9:04 p.m. There were no reported injuries. The flames were under control within an hour of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

New light display to illuminate Pittsburgh over the holidays

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A new holiday display is coming to Pittsburgh.It is called Dazzling Nights. It's being described as a holiday pop-up, immersive experience.The event kicks off later this month at the Pittsburgh Botanic Garden. The display started a couple of years ago in Jacksonville, Florida, expanded to Orlando, and now it's coming to Pittsburgh.It starts on Nov. 27 and runs through the holidays. Don't forget to buy tickets ahead of time.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man injured in Washington County shooting

A 26-year-old man was flown by medical helicopter to an area hospital after being shot in East Bethlehem Township, Washington County, Sunday night. The man attempted to get into a home on Ziskand Road through a locked screen door after 10 p.m., according to state police in Washington. The man’s ex-girlfriend was in the home, according to a report by police. He was told by the homeowner to leave but continued to break the screen door to try to get in.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Firefighters spend hours battling flames at Beaver County home

KOPPEL, Pa. (KDKA) - It was a busy morning for firefighters in Beaver County. They spent several hours battling flames at a home in Koppel. According to dispatch, the fire started just after 2 a.m. near the intersection of Third Avenue and Mount Street. It's not known if anyone was inside when the fire began, but dispatch told KDKA no one was hurt in the fire.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Butler County fire tears through home overnight

KOPPEL, Pa. — A fire erupted at a home in Koppel, Beaver County, early Sunday. The 911 call came in just after 2 a.m. to a home near the corner of 3rd Avenue and Mount Street. The building appears to have been gutted by the flames. Listen to one...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Striking Post-Gazette workers picket wedding reception

PITTSBURGH — Striking workers at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette took their picket line to the street outside the Duquesne Club Friday afternoon. They say Post-Gazette owner John Block was holding a wedding reception inside. The group set up a giant inflatable rat that they say sends a message to the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Allegheny County begins discounted-fares pilot program for eligible riders

PITTSBURGH — On Thursday, Allegheny County's Department of Human Services launched a one-year pilot program providing certain low-income residents with free or reduced public transit fares through Pittsburgh Regional Transit. The department hopes to use the pilot to inform the development of a permanent program. Allegheny County officials announced...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Target 11 Investigates delayed police response times

PITTSBURGH — Delayed police response times in Pittsburgh are leading to safety concerns among some residents, who say they’ve had to wait for officers during emergency situations. Now, some are blaming the slow response on the declining number of city officers. Target 11 has been reporting on police...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Baden council members' texts shed light on weeks leading up to chief's resignation

BADEN, Pa. — Borough of Baden council members advised each other not to comment to journalists inquiring about the allegations that the borough's police chief engaged in sexual activity while in uniform and while on duty, newly obtained text messages reveal. Through Pennsylvania's Right-to-Know law, Pittsburgh's Action News 4...
BADEN, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh prepares for Light Up Night

PITTSBURGH — Barriers and temporary lights have been put up downtown as crews prepare for Light Up Night. Tonight’s festivities are just the beginning of a busy few days, and police want to keep everyone safe. Channel 11 checked in with city officials who told us efforts are...
PITTSBURGH, PA
explore venango

Oil City Woman Accused of Under-Ringing at Walmart Self-Checkout Lane

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City woman is facing charges for allegedly under-ringing at Cranberry Township’s Walmart self-checkout lane. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 30-year-old Stephanie Jean in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on November 15. The...
OIL CITY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Heavy police presence at Jefferson Hills motel

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) — There is a heavy police presence outside of a motel in Jefferson Hills.Law enforcement was called to the hotel around 7 p.m. on Friday. Sources tell KDKA-TV that a man involved in an armed robbery is inside the motel, which is off Route 51.KDKA-TV was told the man called 911 and talked with negotiators. It is not clear if the situation is over. 
JEFFERSON HILLS, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
110K+
Followers
142K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy