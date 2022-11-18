ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Porterville Recorder

Yale Bulldogs play the Vermont Catamounts on 5-game win streak

Vermont Catamounts (1-4) at Yale Bulldogs (5-0) BOTTOM LINE: Yale will try to keep its five-game win streak going when the Bulldogs take on Vermont. The Bulldogs are 2-0 in home games. Yale scores 84.8 points while outscoring opponents by 31.6 points per game. The Catamounts have gone 0-3 away...
BURLINGTON, VT
Porterville Recorder

NJIT visits Sacred Heart after Galette's 26-point performance

NJIT Highlanders (0-4) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (3-2) Fairfield, Connecticut; Tuesday, 1 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart faces the NJIT Highlanders after Nico Galette scored 26 points in Sacred Heart's 75-60 victory against the Binghamton Bearcats. Sacred Heart finished 10-20 overall with a 6-7 record at home during the...
NEWARK, NJ
Porterville Recorder

Gates leads Holy Cross against Fordham after 22-point game

Holy Cross Crusaders (1-3) at Fordham Rams (3-1) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fordham -11.5; over/under is 138. BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross visits the Fordham Rams after Gerrale Gates scored 22 points in Holy Cross' 81-79 loss to the Stonehill Skyhawks. Fordham went 10-4 at home a season ago while going 16-16...
WORCESTER, MA
Porterville Recorder

Marist faces Maryland-Eastern Shore, seeks to halt 3-game skid

Marist Red Foxes (1-3) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (1-3) BOTTOM LINE: Marist heads into the matchup with Maryland-Eastern Shore after losing three straight games. Maryland-Eastern Shore finished 11-16 overall last season while going 6-4 at home. The Hawks averaged 65.9 points per game last season, 11.4 on free throws and 23.1 from deep.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY

