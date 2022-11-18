Read full article on original website
Gonzaga beats Kentucky behind Rasir Bolton's 24 points
In a battle of college basketball powerhouses, the No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs (3-1) took down the No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats (3-2) 88-72 in front of a record-breaking crowd in the Spokane Arena on Sunday night. Three Zags scored over 20 points, led by Rasir Bolton’s 24 points, 19 of which...
MOUNT ST. MARY'S 73, CAL POLY 68
Percentages: FG .460, FT .864. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Benjamin 3-4, Leffew 3-7, Gibson 1-1, Tinsley 1-3, Lipscomb 0-1, Thomas 0-6). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Jefferson, Tinsley). Turnovers: 15 (Benjamin 7, Leffew 5, Barton, Lipscomb, Thomas). Steals: 2 (Jefferson, Leffew). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. CAL...
South Carolina Outlasts Stanford After Costly OT Timeout Blunder
The Gamecocks preserved their undefeated season after escaping with a win over the Cardinal on Sunday.
Albany (NY) hosts Austin Peay after Davis' 32-point game
BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) hosts the Austin Peay Governors after Da'Kquan Davis scored 32 points in Albany (NY)'s 99-79 loss to the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks. Albany (NY) finished 13-18 overall a season ago while going 4-8 at home. The Great Danes shot 41.0% from the field and 32.3% from 3-point range last season.
UTAH VALLEY 79, GREEN BAY 56
Percentages: FG .404, FT .455. 3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Rose 1-1, Blake 1-2, Meyer 1-2, Cummings 1-3, Tucker 1-4, Wade 0-1, Davis 0-2, Heffner 0-2, Zeigler 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Meyer). Turnovers: 14 (Blake 3, Jenkins 3, Zeigler 3, Cummings 2, Tucker 2, Meyer).
NO. 3 HOUSTON 66, OREGON 56
Percentages: FG .429, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 11-22, .500 (Arceneaux 3-5, Sasser 3-9, J.Walker 2-2, Shead 2-4, Mark 1-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (J.Walker, Mark, Roberts). Turnovers: 8 (Mark 4, Roberts 2, Sasser 2). Steals: 13 (Shead 4, Arceneaux 3, Sasser 3, J.Walker 2, Chaney).
By The Numbers: Gonzaga 88, Kentucky 72
No. 4 Kentucky's 88-72 loss to No. 2 Gonzaga in Spokane Sunday night by the numbers:. – Head coach John Calipari has a 4-1 record vs. Gonzaga. – Calipari has an 813-243 all-time on-court record and a 368-103 mark in his 14th season at UK. – UK is 67-45 against...
George Mason hosts Jones and Buffalo
Buffalo Bulls (1-4) vs. George Mason Patriots (2-3) Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Monday, 1 p.m. EST. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: George Mason -6; over/under is 145.5. BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo plays the George Mason Patriots after Curtis Jones scored 22 points in Buffalo's 63-59 loss to the Howard Bison. The Patriots have...
George Mason Patriots and the Buffalo Bulls square off in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands
Buffalo Bulls (1-4) vs. George Mason Patriots (2-3) Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Monday, 1 p.m. EST. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: George Mason -6.5; over/under is 145. BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Bulls and the George Mason Patriots square off in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands. The Patriots are 2-3 in non-conference play. George...
Loyola Marymount beats Wake Forest in OT to win Jamaica title
Chance Stephens scored 23 points off the bench, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 16 seconds left in overtime, as Loyola Marymount defeated Wake Forest 77-75 in the Jamaica Classic final Sunday at Montego Bay, Jamaica. Cam Shelton's 20 points included a shot that sent the game to overtime. Stephens was...
Georgetown squanders big lead, holds on to top La Salle in Jamaica
Qudus Wahab posted 23 points and seven rebounds as Georgetown staved off La Salle 69-62 in the Jamaica Classic consolation game on Sunday in Montego Bay, Jamaica. Two days after the Hoyas blew an 11-point lead in an 84-66, first-round loss to Loyola Marymount, they squandered a 25-point advantage over La Salle before Wahab helped secure the victory.
South Carolina Beats Stanford 76-71 in Overtime
Stanford led by ten points heading into the fourth quarter, and South Carolina to scored them 17-7 in the quarter to force overtime. Zia Cooke’s layup with 7:54 to go in the fourth got the Gamecocks within 54-50. Neither team scored for nearly the next four minutes. Finally, South...
L.A. Lakers 123, San Antonio 92
SAN ANTONIO (92) Johnson 4-20 3-5 12, Sochan 6-14 0-1 12, Dieng 3-6 0-0 7, T.Jones 5-12 0-0 10, Vassell 7-14 0-1 17, Barlow 0-2 0-0 0, Bates-Diop 2-4 0-0 4, Branham 0-4 0-0 0, McDermott 4-7 0-1 8, Roby 1-2 0-0 2, Bassey 4-5 0-2 8, Hall 1-5 0-0 2, Richardson 4-10 0-0 10. Totals 41-105 3-10 92.
Texas Tech OLB Tyree Wilson to enter 2023 draft
Texas Tech outside linebacker Tyree Wilson said he will pass on his final college season to enter the 2023 NFL Draft. He is a projected first-round draft pick and is done for the season with a foot injury sustained in the Nov. 12 win against Kansas. "I fully intended to finish this season with my brothers on the field, but unfortunately, I broke a bone in my foot and despite...
Notre Dame football injury report: Starting corner questionable vs. USC
While it appears Notre Dame will get the help of one of its senior starters in the secondary back for this weekend’s much anticipated matchup against No. 5 USC, another one has been added to the injury block. Cornerback Cam Hart is questionable vs. the Trojans, per head coach Marcus Freeman.
QUACK: Oregon Lands 2024 OL Caedmon 'Fox' Crader
Duck fans got a nice bit of news on Monday. The Ducks landed a new commit and the second of the 2024 recruiting class. Following a string of unofficial visits this season, Evergreen (Wash.) offensive lineman Caedmon (Fox) Crader committed to the Ducks. The 6-foot-6, 245-pounder becomes the second commit in the 2024 class for Oregon joining tight end AJ Pugliano.
Cavs Injury Report Against Hawks
The Cleveland Cavaliers have announced their injury report for Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks.
Battle 4 Atlantis: UCLA defeats Lady Vols, 80-63
UCLA (5-0) defeated No. 5 Tennessee (2-3), 80-63, Sunday in the semifinals of the Bad Boy Mowers Women’s Battle 4 Atlantis at Imperial Arena in Paradise Island, Bahamas. Charisma Osborne scored a game-high 23 points in the contest for UCLA, which led, 26-18, by the end of the first quarter.
