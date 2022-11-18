ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

MOUNT ST. MARY'S 73, CAL POLY 68

Percentages: FG .460, FT .864. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Benjamin 3-4, Leffew 3-7, Gibson 1-1, Tinsley 1-3, Lipscomb 0-1, Thomas 0-6). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Jefferson, Tinsley). Turnovers: 15 (Benjamin 7, Leffew 5, Barton, Lipscomb, Thomas). Steals: 2 (Jefferson, Leffew). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. CAL...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Albany (NY) hosts Austin Peay after Davis' 32-point game

BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) hosts the Austin Peay Governors after Da'Kquan Davis scored 32 points in Albany (NY)'s 99-79 loss to the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks. Albany (NY) finished 13-18 overall a season ago while going 4-8 at home. The Great Danes shot 41.0% from the field and 32.3% from 3-point range last season.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
UTAH VALLEY 79, GREEN BAY 56

Percentages: FG .404, FT .455. 3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Rose 1-1, Blake 1-2, Meyer 1-2, Cummings 1-3, Tucker 1-4, Wade 0-1, Davis 0-2, Heffner 0-2, Zeigler 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Meyer). Turnovers: 14 (Blake 3, Jenkins 3, Zeigler 3, Cummings 2, Tucker 2, Meyer).
GREEN BAY, WI
NO. 3 HOUSTON 66, OREGON 56

Percentages: FG .429, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 11-22, .500 (Arceneaux 3-5, Sasser 3-9, J.Walker 2-2, Shead 2-4, Mark 1-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (J.Walker, Mark, Roberts). Turnovers: 8 (Mark 4, Roberts 2, Sasser 2). Steals: 13 (Shead 4, Arceneaux 3, Sasser 3, J.Walker 2, Chaney).
HOUSTON, TX
By The Numbers: Gonzaga 88, Kentucky 72

No. 4 Kentucky's 88-72 loss to No. 2 Gonzaga in Spokane Sunday night by the numbers:. – Head coach John Calipari has a 4-1 record vs. Gonzaga. – Calipari has an 813-243 all-time on-court record and a 368-103 mark in his 14th season at UK. – UK is 67-45 against...
SPOKANE, WA
George Mason hosts Jones and Buffalo

Buffalo Bulls (1-4) vs. George Mason Patriots (2-3) Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Monday, 1 p.m. EST. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: George Mason -6; over/under is 145.5. BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo plays the George Mason Patriots after Curtis Jones scored 22 points in Buffalo's 63-59 loss to the Howard Bison. The Patriots have...
BUFFALO, NY
Loyola Marymount beats Wake Forest in OT to win Jamaica title

Chance Stephens scored 23 points off the bench, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 16 seconds left in overtime, as Loyola Marymount defeated Wake Forest 77-75 in the Jamaica Classic final Sunday at Montego Bay, Jamaica. Cam Shelton's 20 points included a shot that sent the game to overtime. Stephens was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Georgetown squanders big lead, holds on to top La Salle in Jamaica

Qudus Wahab posted 23 points and seven rebounds as Georgetown staved off La Salle 69-62 in the Jamaica Classic consolation game on Sunday in Montego Bay, Jamaica. Two days after the Hoyas blew an 11-point lead in an 84-66, first-round loss to Loyola Marymount, they squandered a 25-point advantage over La Salle before Wahab helped secure the victory.
WASHINGTON, DC
South Carolina Beats Stanford 76-71 in Overtime

Stanford led by ten points heading into the fourth quarter, and South Carolina to scored them 17-7 in the quarter to force overtime. Zia Cooke’s layup with 7:54 to go in the fourth got the Gamecocks within 54-50. Neither team scored for nearly the next four minutes. Finally, South...
COLUMBIA, SC
L.A. Lakers 123, San Antonio 92

SAN ANTONIO (92) Johnson 4-20 3-5 12, Sochan 6-14 0-1 12, Dieng 3-6 0-0 7, T.Jones 5-12 0-0 10, Vassell 7-14 0-1 17, Barlow 0-2 0-0 0, Bates-Diop 2-4 0-0 4, Branham 0-4 0-0 0, McDermott 4-7 0-1 8, Roby 1-2 0-0 2, Bassey 4-5 0-2 8, Hall 1-5 0-0 2, Richardson 4-10 0-0 10. Totals 41-105 3-10 92.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Texas Tech OLB Tyree Wilson to enter 2023 draft

Texas Tech outside linebacker Tyree Wilson said he will pass on his final college season to enter the 2023 NFL Draft. He is a projected first-round draft pick and is done for the season with a foot injury sustained in the Nov. 12 win against Kansas. "I fully intended to finish this season with my brothers on the field, but unfortunately, I broke a bone in my foot and despite...
LUBBOCK, TX
QUACK: Oregon Lands 2024 OL Caedmon 'Fox' Crader

Duck fans got a nice bit of news on Monday. The Ducks landed a new commit and the second of the 2024 recruiting class. Following a string of unofficial visits this season, Evergreen (Wash.) offensive lineman Caedmon (Fox) Crader committed to the Ducks. The 6-foot-6, 245-pounder becomes the second commit in the 2024 class for Oregon joining tight end AJ Pugliano.
EUGENE, OR

