oc-breeze.com
Suspect arrested in murder on Williams Street in Long Beach
On Nov. 19, 2022 at approximately 4:47 p.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of San Gabriel Avenue to assist the Long Beach Fire Department regarding a battery, which was later determined to be a murder of a male adult victim. Upon arrival, officers contacted a male adult suspect, being...
Man arrested on suspicion of murder following deadly Long Beach stabbing
Authorities continued to investigate the circumstances surrounding a fatal stabbing in Long Beach over the weekend. The incident unfolded just before 5 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of River Avenue, Long Beach police said in a news release. It was there that officers arrived to locate one man who had died of stab wounds and another man being treated for non-life-threatening wounds to his upper body. The man told officers that he had stabbed the deceased during an argument. He was taken into custody on suspicion of murder. His bail was set at $2 million. Anyone with information regarding the incident was asked to contact Homicide Detectives Michael Hubbard or Jesus Espinoza at (562) 570-7244.
Long Beach man stabbed to death during argument, police say
A 64-year-old man faces a murder charge after he stabbed another man to death during an argument in Long Beach on Saturday, authorities said. Ronald Wandersee is being held in lieu of $2 million bail after admitted to stabbing Michael Marker, 58, the Long Beach Police Department said in a news release. The two Long […]
2urbangirls.com
Armed man snatches woman’s vehicle in Long Beach
LONG BEACH – A woman had her vehicle snatched Sunday morning by an armed suspect in Long Beach, authorities said. The woman said she was inside her vehicle in the 200 block of Shoreline Drive when a man pointed a handgun at her at about 2:15 a.m. and ordered her out of the vehicle, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
KTLA.com
21-year-old man fatally shot in North Hollywood
Authorities were asking for the public’s help in locating the person or persons involved in the fatal shooting of 21-year-old man from Mission Hills. The incident, according to the Los Angeles Police Department, happened in the early morning hours of Sunday, near the intersection of Burbank Boulevard and Whitsett Avenue in North Hollywood.
2urbangirls.com
Man killed in North Hollywood shooting
NORTH HOLLYWOOD – A 21-year-old Mission Hills man was gunned down Sunday and the shooter remained on the loose. The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. at a convenience store at the intersection of Burbank Boulevard and Whitsett Avenue, according to Los Angeles police. The man was transported to...
2urbangirls.com
Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in Santa Ana
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A pedestrian was fatally struck early Sunday by a hit-and-run driver in Santa Ana. The crash happened around 4 a.m. in the 2800 block of Main Street, according to Santa Ana police. The Orange City Fire Department responded to the crash scene and pronounced the...
1 person killed, two others seriously injured in Newport Beach crash
A man lost his life Sunday after the Mercedes Benz he was in crashed into a box truck on Pacific Coast Highway in Newport Beach. Two other people were inside the vehicle, a man and woman, and both were transported to Mission Hospital, according to CBSLA Reporter Michele Gile. The crash took place around 8 p.m. on Sunday at the 3344 block of PCH. All lanes of PCH between Hoag and Riverside Drives were closed while police conducted its investigation.
2urbangirls.com
Woman wounded in Boyle Heights shooting
LOS ANGELES – A woman was hospitalized Monday for treatment of a gunshot wound she suffered while sitting in her pickup in the Boyle Heights area of Los Angeles. The shooting occurred at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of Mission Road and First Street, according to Officer D. Orris of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
theeastsiderla.com
Highland Park shooting leaves man wounded
Highland Park -- One man was shot this morning following an argument on York Boulevard, according to the LAPD. The shooting occurred at about 5 am in the 4800 block of York following an argument between two men, said Officer Rosario Cervantes with LAPD Media relations. We can provide you...
Recruit in grave condition after LA sheriff’s academy crash
One of the Los Angeles County law enforcement recruits struck by an SUV during a training run last week was in deteriorating condition Sunday, authorities said.
Police Searching For California Teen Wanted For Fatally Shooting His Two Cousins
The police in West Covina, California are searching for 19-year-old Michael Mariano Jr. following the shooting deaths of his two cousins, according to CBS News Los Angeles. Mariano allegedly shot and killed two brothers, 22-year-old Maliki Foust Jr. and Majarion Foust, 19, in the parking lot of the Walnut Ridge Apartment Complex on the 3400 Block of South Sentous Avenue on Nov. 2. A third man reportedly witnessed the shooting but was able to get away safely. Police arrived on the scene at around 10:45 p.m.
Man found lying on road after hit-and-run crash in Los Angeles
Police are investigating after a man was found lying on the road after a hit-and-run crash in Los Angeles. The victim, Roscoe Farrish, 42, was struck by a vehicle near North Mission Road and Superior Court on Oct. 28, either at or before 6:30 a.m., according to Los Angeles Police. The driver did not stop […]
2urbangirls.com
Suspect arrested in Dodger Stadium attack after Elton John concert
LOS ANGELES – An arrest has been made in the beating of a married couple in the Dodger Stadium parking lot after an Elton John concert, authorities said Sunday. Police were releasing no other information surrounding the arrest, according to Officer Rosario Cervantes of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Section.
‘Keep him and his family in your prayers’: Recruit struck in South Whittier in ‘grave’ condition
One of the law enforcement recruits struck by a car in South Whittier Wednesday morning is in a fight for his life, the department announced Sunday. “We remain hopeful for all involved to have a full and speedy recovery, however one recruit, Alejandro Martinez, has suffered setbacks that have left him in grave condition,” the […]
Suspected DUI driver hits 2 pedestrians, killing 1 in downtown L.A.
A Los Angeles man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after he allegedly drove the wrong way down a one-way street, struck two pedestrians and then tried to drive away from the scene in downtown L.A. It happened around 11:40 p.m. at the intersection of South Olive Street at West 9th Street, […]
newsantaana.com
Garden Grove man convicted of killing a transient in an alcohol-influenced collision
Victor Manuel Romero, a 28-year-old Garden Grove man, was convicted of killing Raymond MacDonald, a 33-year-old homeless bicyclist in Huntington Beach in a collision while under the influence of alcohol, on March 30, 2019. Romero was convicted of second-degree murder and hit-and-run causing permanent and serious injury. He had a...
Suspect steals bounty of iPads in Westlake Village burglary
Authorities are searching for a burglary suspect who ransacked a medical clinic in Westlake Village earlier this month, nabbing a bounty of iPads. The burglary happened on Nov. 4 around 3:43 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities say the suspect shattered a window to gain entry into a treatment room inside […]
Police release video of shooting that left 2 brothers dead in West Covina; cousin sought
Police on Friday released new video of a shooting that left two brothers dead earlier this month as the search for the suspect, their cousin, continues. The incident was reported around 10:45 p.m. Nov. 2 in the 3400 block of Sentous Avenue. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim […]
Man, 24, arrested in stabbing at family gathering in Simi Valley
Authorities said a 24-year-old man was arrested following a stabbing at a family gathering in Simi Valley. The incident unfolded just before 11:45 p.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of Morley Street at a home. It was there police say a family gathering turned violent when several relatives got into an argument with one another. That's when one of the family members pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim.The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. The suspect, identified by police as Manuel Hernandez, 24, of Simi Valley was detained and subsequently arrested for assault with a deadly weapon. No further information was immediately available.
