Authorities continued to investigate the circumstances surrounding a fatal stabbing in Long Beach over the weekend. The incident unfolded just before 5 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of River Avenue, Long Beach police said in a news release. It was there that officers arrived to locate one man who had died of stab wounds and another man being treated for non-life-threatening wounds to his upper body. The man told officers that he had stabbed the deceased during an argument. He was taken into custody on suspicion of murder. His bail was set at $2 million. Anyone with information regarding the incident was asked to contact Homicide Detectives Michael Hubbard or Jesus Espinoza at (562) 570-7244.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO