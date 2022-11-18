Read full article on original website
Look: Erin Andrews Issued "Public Apology" For What Happened Last Weekend
Fox sideline reporter Erin Andrews felt the need to publicly apologize before the world for what happened over the weekend. No, nothing bad happened. Andrews just had a few extra long hairs sprouting from her cheek that she believes required an apology - to millions of people around the country that watched Sunday's game between the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers.
Kevin O’Connell Is Getting People Fired
Everyone in the NFL bubble felt the same about the Vikings in the last couple of years. They are a talented but underachieving team. The Vikings leadership had three options after back-to-back seasons without playoff appearances — firing the coaching staff and the front office, rebuilding the team, or doing both things.
Colts' mascot did obscene gesture after Jalen Hurts' game-winning TD
The Indianapolis Colts’ mascot may be getting a call from Roger Goodell after Week 11’s action. Indianapolis nearly pulled off the upset Sunday against the 8-1 Philadelphia Eagles. After drawing first blood on a Jonathan Taylor touchdown run in the first quarter, the Colts led for roughly 53 minutes of game time. However, the Eagles kept chipping away until quarterback Jalen Hurts rumbled his way in for a go-ahead score with 1:20 remaining in the fourth quarter. It ended up being the game-winning TD as Philly hung on to win 17-16.
The Cubs claim a player from the Braves off waivers
The 26-year-old Bannon didn’t see much action in Atlanta in 2022. He played in one game and didn’t register a plate appearance. Bannon was mostly depth in AAA, and if you know how badly the Braves needed infield depth in 2022, it says a lot that he didn’t get a cup of coffee. However, Bannon slashed .328/.447/.478/.925 over 21 games with the Stripers. It’s a relatively small sample size, but obviously, the Cubs saw something they liked.
NFL Coach Is Reportedly Getting Closer To Firing
An NFL head coach moved closer to getting fired on Sunday afternoon. The Broncos lost to the struggling Raiders on Sunday, as Denver fell to 3-7 on the regular season. Is Nathaniel Hackett's time coming to an end in Denver?. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio believes Hackett is at least...
Golden State Warriors Player Fined $20,000
Golden State Warriors player JaMychal Green has been fined $20,000 by the NBA.
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
Giants could sign former hated rival?
The San Francisco Giants may finally be getting revenge for Brian Wilson switching up on them nearly a decade ago. MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reports on Friday that the Giants are showing interest in free agent closer Kenley Jansen, who was a thorn in their sides for many years. Jansen spent 12 seasons from 2010 to 2021 with the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco’s hated division rivals.
Rams' Sean McVay may have violated NFL policy commenting on Matthew Stafford's concussion
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay may have unintentionally violated NFL policy on multiple occasions over the past couple of weeks. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported in November 2016 that the league directed all teams at that time to "refrain from making public comments regarding the condition of a concussed player or speculating as to when he may return to practice and play once in the concussion protocol."
Justin Fields’ left shoulder injury is the cruelest twist in the latest Chicago Bears loss: ‘The pain right now is pretty bad’
When Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields left the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday after a 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, he didn’t have much time to commiserate with teammates or catch up with family members that came to see him play an NFL game in his home state for the first time. He sat down on the back of a cart outside of the visitors locker room and rode away, rubbing ...
Seattle Mariners reportedly interested in trade for New York Yankees’ All-Star slugger
The Seattle Mariners made the first big splash of the MLB offseason, acquiring outfielder Teoscar Hernandez from the Toronto Blue
Russell Wilson's bad clock management proved to be key factor in Broncos' loss to Raiders
Russell Wilson had one of his best statistical games of the season on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, but the Denver Broncos quarterback still cost his team dearly with a very poor decision late in regulation. The Broncos had a 16-13 lead over the Raiders at the two-minute warning...
Former TE officially retires from NFL as Raven
The Baltimore Ravens have had a lot of players go in and out of their organization, with many enjoying their time as members of the franchise. There have been some who have decided to retire as a member of the Ravens, and recently another player added his name to that list.
Bills Are Expected To Fly Out Of Buffalo Today - There's 1 Problem
Western New York has been slammed by one of the largest snow storms in recent memory. Before this storm even made landfall, the NFL relocated this weekend's game between the Bills and Browns from Buffalo to Detroit. The NFL made the right call relocating Sunday's game. Orchard Park, the home...
Odell Beckham Jr. Again Hints At Signing With New York Giants
The Odell Beckham Jr. watch is now in full effect in the NFL. The former Pro Bowler was recently given a clean bill of health and received a full clearance to return to football activities after tearing his ACL during the Super Bowl while playing for the Los Angeles Rams. Plenty of teams have been interested in signing him, including the New York Giants.
Watch: Davante Adams taunts Broncos fans after catching winning TD in OT
Davante Adams had the winning catch for the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, and he did some taunting afterward. The Raiders and Denver Broncos were in overtime tied at 16, and the Raiders got the ball first. They only needed three plays to end things. On their second play, Foster...
Here’s why the Bills aren’t playing in Buffalo on Sunday (photos)
The Buffalo Bills posted photos of the current situation at Highmark Stadium on Friday afternoon and the snow has certainly arrived in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bills’ Week 11 home game has been moved to Detroit’s Ford Field on Sunday because of the inclement weather and the effect it’s having on the region. Some areas in Western New York have already received 40 inches of snow, including Hamburg, a town close to the stadium.
Crazy photo of snow-covered Bills stadium goes viral
The Buffalo Bills were forced to move their Week 11 game against the Cleveland Browns to a new location, and you will know why when you see what their stadium looked like on Friday. A historic snowstorm that rolled into Western New York on Thursday night is expected to clobber...
St. Louis Cardinals reportedly pursuing top catcher on MLB free agent market
The St. Louis Cardinals are reportedly looking to bolster their lineup and replace a franchise legend with an All-Star from
Ex-Notre Dame QB takes weird shot at school via Instagram
Former Notre Dame quarterback Phil Jurkovec took a shot at the Fighting Irish in an odd Instagram post on Saturday. Jurkovec began his college career at Notre Dame. After falling behind Ian Book on the depth chart for his redshirt freshman 2019 season, Jurkovec transferred to Boston College. Ahead of...
