Maryland AG Announces Settlement Agreement With Commanders

By Mike McDaniel
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

The team agreed to pay a penalty for failing to return deposits to season ticketholders.

The Maryland Attorney General’s office has reached a settlement with the Commanders after the team was accused of failing to return ticket deposits to season ticketholders.

Maryland attorney general Brian Frosh took to Twitter to confirm the news on Friday.

“For years, the Commanders kept money that was not theirs,” Frosh wrote. “It belongs to their customers. Our settlement will require the team to return this money to those customers, pay a penalty and make sure they don’t engage in this conduct again.”

Frosh alleges the team did not return the deposits within the required 30 days to eligible ticketholders. Instead, the team only returned deposits if ticketholders requested them in writing. Frosh noted that the conduct was in violation of the Consumer Protection Act.

As for the fine, the team agreed to pay a $250,000 penalty for engaging in this conduct.

The ticket deposit issue is the latest in a series of problems surrounding the franchise under owner Dan Snyder.

The Washington owner is facing investigations from the league and a congressional committee looking into workplace misconduct in the franchise. The NFL first launched an investigation into the franchise after a July 2020 report by The Washington Post detailed accounts from 15 former female employees alleging sexual harassment by various staffers over the course of 18 years. The House Committee on Oversight and Reform is investigating Snyder, who testified in front of the committee in July ’22. However, with Republicans now projected to control the House of Representatives early next year, the investigation into Snyder may be discontinued by the new leadership in the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.

